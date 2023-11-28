(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 92,000 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.42, for a total value of EUR223,095.00.

The company also announced that it had concluded its buyback program and held 691,010 treasury shares to date, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Fiera Milano's stock closed Tuesday in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR2.44 per share.

