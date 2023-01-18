Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fiera Milano SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:02 2023-01-17 am EST
3.080 EUR   +0.33%
02:06aFiera Milano continues with buyback program and takes over 16,449 shares
AN
2022Fiera Milano continues purchases of its own ordinary shares
AN
2022Fiera Milano SpA (BIT:FM) acquired 25% stakes in Ge.Fi. Spa Gestione Fiere for €11.75 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiera Milano continues with buyback program and takes over 16,449 shares

01/18/2023 | 02:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 16,449 treasury shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.12 for a countervalue of EUR51,356

The company thus holds 462,108 treasury shares or 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Fiera Milano on Tuesday closed in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 203 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2022 -4,05 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net Debt 2022 359 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 -54,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 220 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 29,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luca Palermo CEO, Director & General Manager
Carlo Bonomi Chairman
Sebastiano Carbone Director-Administrative, Financial & Tax
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Chiaruttini Independent Non-Executive Director
