Fiera Milano continues with buyback program and takes over 16,449 shares

(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 16,449 treasury shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.12 for a countervalue of EUR51,356

The company thus holds 462,108 treasury shares or 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Fiera Milano on Tuesday closed in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

