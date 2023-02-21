Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fiera Milano SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:52 2023-02-21 am EST
2.955 EUR   +1.20%
Fiera Milano has purchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares

02/21/2023 | 02:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.92, for a total value of EUR131,536.00.

As of today, the company holds 612,758 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Fiera Milano's stock closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -5,34 M -5,34 M
Net Debt 2022 365 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 -41,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 208 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart FIERA MILANO SPA
Fiera Milano SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIERA MILANO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,92 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Palermo CEO, Director & General Manager
Carlo Bonomi Chairman
Sebastiano Carbone Director-Administrative, Financial & Tax
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Chiaruttini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIERA MILANO SPA0.69%223
FISERV, INC.14.15%73 263
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.67%45 130
BLOCK, INC.19.38%45 128
UNITED RENTALS29.78%31 992
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.17.11%30 607