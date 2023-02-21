Fiera Milano has purchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.92, for a total value of EUR131,536.00.

As of today, the company holds 612,758 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Fiera Milano's stock closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

