FIERA MILANO SPA

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiera Milano : Extention of term for the presentation of lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

04/07/2021 | 05:16am EDT
FIERA MILANO: EXTENSION OF THE TERM FOR THE PRESENTATION OF LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, 7 April 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano") informs that, with reference to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors representing the item n. 2 of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened in a single call for 28 April 2021, at the date of expiry of the deadline for the presentation of the lists (6 April 2021), Fondazione Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano ("Fondazione Fiera Milano"), was the only shareholder to have presented a list.

Extension of the term for the presentation of lists

As only one list was submitted, pursuant to the terms of Article 144-octies paragraph 2, Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and subsequent amendments, the deadline for filing lists has been postponed to 9 April 2021, as it was communicated in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting published on 16 March 2021. The required portion of the share capital in accordance with Article 20 of the Articles of Association is therefore reduced to half, equal to 1.25%, as required by paragraph 5 of Article 144-sexies.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand -fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A. Pietro Gasparri

Tel +39 0249977816 pietro.gasparri@fieramilano.it www.fieramilano.it

Press Office Fiera Milano S.p.A. Gabriele De Giorgi, Mario Lisippo Tel +39 3398431544 press@fieramilano.it www.fieramilano.it

Image Building

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli Tel +39 02 89011300 fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
