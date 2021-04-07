Fiera Milano : Extention of term for the presentation of lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

FIERA MILANO: EXTENSION OF THE TERM FOR THE PRESENTATION OF LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, 7 April 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano") informs that, with reference to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors representing the item n. 2 of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened in a single call for 28 April 2021, at the date of expiry of the deadline for the presentation of the lists (6 April 2021), Fondazione Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano ("Fondazione Fiera Milano"), was the only shareholder to have presented a list.

Extension of the term for the presentation of lists

As only one list was submitted, pursuant to the terms of Article 144-octies paragraph 2, Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and subsequent amendments, the deadline for filing lists has been postponed to 9 April 2021, as it was communicated in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting published on 16 March 2021. The required portion of the share capital in accordance with Article 20 of the Articles of Association is therefore reduced to half, equal to 1.25%, as required by paragraph 5 of Article 144-sexies.

