(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa and Fiera Milano Spa announced Monday that they have approved a strategic partnership that will make the Rho and Milan exhibition hubs a "Smart City."

The 15-year agreement will provide Inwit with the exclusive management and technological development of all passive infrastructures supporting mobile telecommunications at the exhibition center in Rho and the Allianz MiCo in Milan, covering a total area of more than 551,000 square meters, according to the memo released.

The company will enable both indoor and outdoor connectivity serving all mobile telecom operators through the integrated management of existing facilities: mobile telecom towers, Distributed Antenna System, Small Cells and fiber optics. The agreement provides for further investment in dedicated indoor DAS coverage to upgrade to 5G.

Exhibitors and visitors will thus be enabled to benefit from optimal levels of mobile coverage and increasingly innovative services for logistics, home automation, security and environmental monitoring.

The partnership, which enables the possibility of offering high-tech services, would also allow Fiera Milano Group to seize important opportunities ahead of the future Olympic Games, the companies explain.

Inwit trades in the red by 0.6 percent to EUR10.42 per share, while Fiera Milano gives up 1.2 percent to EUR3.28 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

