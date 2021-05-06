Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRGI   US31660B1017

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(FRGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on May 13, 2021

05/06/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® fast-casual restaurant brands, today announced that it will host a conference call to review first quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing first quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 631-891-4304. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, May 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10014361. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
09:31aFIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.  : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results o..
BU
05/04FIESTA RESTAURANT  : 1. establishment and purpose
PU
05/04FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Subm..
AQ
04/20FIESTA RESTAURANT  : Stephens Reinstates Fiesta Restaurant at Overweight Rating ..
MT
03/18FIESTA RESTAURANT  : 2020 Annual Report (PDF 529 KB)
PU
03/05FIESTA RESTAURANT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
03/04FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04FIESTA RESTAURANT  : Swings to Q4 Profit on Lower Revenue
MT
03/04FIESTA RESTAURANT  : Earnings Flash (FRGI) FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP Reports Q4 EP..
MT
03/04FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 3,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 360 M 360 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 8 020
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 13,69 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard C. Stockinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk A. Montgomery Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Stacey S. Rauch Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Daraviras Independent Director
Brian P. Friedman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.20.09%360
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.66%133 713
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.34%38 671
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.20.68%18 610
SODEXO20.60%14 621
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED0.20%4 990