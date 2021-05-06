Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on May 13, 2021

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® fast-casual restaurant brands, today announced that it will host a conference call to review first quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing first quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 631-891-4304. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, May 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10014361. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

