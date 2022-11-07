Advanced search
    FRGI   US31660B1017

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(FRGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
6.390 USD   +3.40%
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022
BU
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Provides Update on Pollo Tropical Restaurants Impacted by Hurricane Ian
BU
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

11/07/2022 | 09:07am EST
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing third quarter 2022 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-542-4158. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10171856. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand and prior to August 16, 2021, owned, operated, and franchised the Taco Cabana® restaurant brand. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 480
Free-Float 85,7%
Managers and Directors
Richard C. Stockinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk A. Montgomery Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stacey S. Rauch Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Daraviras Independent Director
Stephen P. Elker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.-41.96%160
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-21.47%105 446
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.02%37 356
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-6.17%17 298
SODEXO16.69%13 032
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.58%4 867