Exhibit 99.1 – Certain financial information contained in press release dated October 19, 2021 - Form 8-K

Key Financial Data
$ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Income Statement Data
Net income available to common shareholders
$
684
$
674
$
562
Net interest income (U.S. GAAP)
1,189
1,208
1,170
Net interest income (FTE)(a)
1,192
1,211
1,173
Noninterest income
836
741
722
Noninterest expense
1,172
1,153
1,161
Per Share Data
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.98
$
0.95
$
0.78
Earnings per share, diluted
0.97
0.94
0.78
Book value per share
29.59
29.57
29.25
Tangible book value per share(a)
22.79
23.34
23.06
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality
Average portfolio loans and leases
$
107,970
$
108,534
$
113,362
Average deposits
162,647
162,619
155,911
Net charge-off ratio(b)
0.08
%
0.16
%
0.35
%
Nonperforming asset ratio(c)
0.52
0.61
0.84
Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.36
%
1.38
%
1.14
%
Return on average common equity
13.0
13.0
10.7
Return on average tangible common equity(a)
16.9
16.6
13.8
CET1 capital(d)(e)
9.85
10.37
10.14
Net interest margin(a)
2.59
2.63
2.58
Efficiency(a)
57.8
59.1
61.3
Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.
For the Three Months Ended
Income Statement Highlights
September
June
September
% Change
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Condensed Statements of Income
Net interest income (NII)(a)
$
1,192
$
1,211
$
1,173
(2
)%
2
%
Benefit from credit losses
(42
)
(115
)
(15
)
(63
)%
180
%
Noninterest income
836
741
722
13
%
16
%
Noninterest expense
1,172
1,153
1,161
2
%
1
%
Income before income taxes(a)
$
898
$
914
$
749
(2
)%
20
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
$
3
$
3
$
3
-
-
Applicable income tax expense
191
202
165
(5
)%
16
%
Net income
$
704
$
709
$
581
(1
)%
21
%
Dividends on preferred stock
20
35
19
(43
)%
5
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
684
$
674
$
562
1
%
22
%
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.97
$
0.94
$
0.78
3
%
24
%
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $704 million compared to net income of $709 million in the prior quarter and $581 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $684 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $674 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $562 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items - 3Q21
(after-tax impacts(f); $ in millions, except per share data)
Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income)
$
(13
)
Fifth Third Foundation contribution expense
(12
)
HSA disposition gain (noninterest income)
46
After-tax impact(f)of certain items
$
21
Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items1
$
0.03
1
Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 706.090 million average diluted shares outstanding
2
For the Three Months Ended
Net Interest Income
September
June
September
% Change
(FTE; $ in millions)(a)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Interest Income
Interest income
$
1,295
$
1,326
$
1,332
(2
)%
(3
)%
Interest expense
103
115
159
(10
)%
(35
)%
Net interest income (NII)
$
1,192
$
1,211
$
1,173
(2
)%
2
%
Average Yield/Rate Analysis
bps Change
Yield on interest-earning assets
2.81
%
2.88
%
2.93
%
(7
)
(12
)
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
0.36
%
0.40
%
0.51
%
(4
)
(15
)
Ratios
Net interest rate spread
2.45
%
2.48
%
2.42
%
(3
)
3
Net interest margin (NIM)
2.59
%
2.63
%
2.58
%
(4
)
1
Compared to the prior quarter, NII decreased $19 million, or 2%, primarily due to lower PPP-related income, lower yields on commercial loan balances (excluding PPP), and a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, partially offset by higher day count and reductions in long-term debt. PPP-related interest income was $47 million compared to $53 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM decreased 4 bps, primarily due to lower yields on commercial loan balances (excluding PPP), a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, and higher day count, partially offset by reductions in long-term debt. Underlying NIM(g) decreased 9 bps sequentially. Excess liquidity and PPP had a negative impact on reported NIM of approximately 44 bps in the current quarter, compared to 49 bps in the prior quarter.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII increased $19 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting the benefit of GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases, lower deposit costs, a reduction in long-term debt, and higher interest income from PPP loans, partially offset by lower C&I, home equity, and credit card balances and the impact of lower market rates. Compared to the year-ago quarter, reported NIM increased 1 bp, primarily reflecting lower deposit costs, PPP-related income, and a reduction in long-term debt, partially offset by lower market rates, loan spread compression, and the impact of excess liquidity.
3
For the Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income
September
June
September
% Change
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
$
152
$
149
$
144
2
%
6
%
Commercial banking revenue
152
160
125
(5
)%
22
%
Mortgage banking net revenue
86
64
76
34
%
13
%
Wealth and asset management revenue
147
145
132
1
%
11
%
Card and processing revenue
102
102
92
-
11
%
Leasing business revenue
78
61
77
28
%
1
%
Other noninterest income
120
49
26
145
%
362
%
Securities (losses) gains, net
(1
)
10
51
NM
NM
Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights
-
1
(1
)
(100
)%
(100
)%
Total noninterest income
$
836
$
741
$
722
13
%
16
%
Reported noninterest income increased $95 million, or 13%, from the prior quarter, and increased $114 million, or 16%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains and losses.
For the Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income excluding certain items
September
June
September
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Noninterest Income excluding certain items
Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP)
$
836
$
741
$
722
Valuation of Visa total return swap
17
37
22
HSA disposition gain
(60
)
-
-
Branch and non-branch real estate charges
-
-
10
Securities losses/(gains), net
1
(10
)
(51
)
Noninterest income excluding certain items(a)
$
794
$
768
$
703
Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $26 million, or 3%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $91 million, or 13%.
Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $3 million, or 2%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue decreased $8 million, or 5%, primarily driven by lower financial risk management revenue and corporate bond fees, partially offset by an increase in M&A advisory revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $22 million, or 34%, reflecting an incremental $12 million favorable impact from MSR net valuation adjustments and a $9 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. This was partially offset by a $3 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Current quarter mortgage originations of $5.0 billion were flat compared to the prior quarter. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, driven primarily by higher personal asset management revenue. Leasing business revenue increased $17 million, or 28%, primarily driven by an increase in business solutions revenue and lease syndication revenue.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $8 million, or 6%, reflecting an increase in both commercial treasury management and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $27 million, or 22%, primarily driven by increases in loan syndication revenue and M&A advisory revenue, partially offset by lower corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $10 million, or 13%, reflecting an incremental $17 million
4
favorable impact from MSR net valuation adjustments and an $11 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. This was partially offset by a $15 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $15 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher personal asset management revenue and brokerage fees. Card and processing revenue increased $10 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue increased $1 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting increases in lease syndication revenue. Other noninterest income excluding certain items increased $19 million, primarily reflecting higher private equity income in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense
September
June
September
% Change
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
$
627
$
638
$
637
(2
)%
(2
)%
Net occupancy expense
79
77
90
3
%
(12
)%
Technology and communications
98
94
89
4
%
10
%
Equipment expense
34
34
33
-
3
%
Card and processing expense
19
20
29
(5
)%
(34
)%
Leasing business expense
33
33
35
-
(6
)%
Marketing expense
29
20
23
45
%
26
%
Other noninterest expense
253
237
225
7
%
12
%
Total noninterest expense
$
1,172
$
1,153
$
1,161
2
%
1
%
Reported noninterest expense increased $19 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and increased $11 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below.
For the Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense excluding certain items
September
June
September
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Noninterest Expense excluding certain items
Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP)
$
1,172
$
1,153
$
1,161
Fifth Third Foundation contribution
(15
)
-
-
Restructuring severance expense
-
-
(19
)
Branch and non-branch real estate charges
-
-
(9
)
Noninterest expense excluding certain items(a)
$
1,157
$
1,153
$
1,133
Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $4 million, primarily reflecting an increase in marketing expense associated with Fifth Third Momentum Banking, and an increase in travel and entertainment expense. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, primarily reflecting a decline in full-time equivalent employees compared to the prior quarter.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $24 million, or 2%, primarily driven by an increase in performance-based compensation expense reflecting strong business results, expenses associated with the aforementioned GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases, and an increase in travel and entertainment expense. This was partially offset by lower card and processing expense due to contract renegotiations and lower net occupancy expense. Full-time equivalent employees declined 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
5
For the Three Months Ended
Average Interest-Earning Assets
September
June
September
% Change
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Average Portfolio Loans and Leases
Commercial loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
47,766
$
48,773
$
54,004
(2
)%
(12
)%
Commercial mortgage loans
10,317
10,459
11,069
(1
)%
(7
)%
Commercial construction loans
5,728
6,043
5,534
(5
)%
4
%
Commercial leases
3,158
3,174
2,966
(1
)%
6
%
Total commercial loans and leases
$
66,969
$
68,449
$
73,573
(2
)%
(9
)%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage loans
$
16,223
$
15,883
$
16,618
2
%
(2
)%
Home equity
4,409
4,674
5,581
(6
)%
(21
)%
Indirect secured consumer loans
15,590
14,702
12,599
6
%
24
%
Credit card
1,748
1,770
2,134
(1
)%
(18
)%
Other consumer loans
3,031
3,056
2,857
(1
)%
6
%
Total consumer loans
$
41,001
$
40,085
$
39,789
2
%
3
%
Total average portfolio loans and leases
$
107,970
$
108,534
$
113,362
(1
)%
(5
)%
Memo:
Average PPP loans
$
3,071
$
4,810
$
5,216
(36
)%
(41
)%
Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excl. PPP loans
$
44,695
$
43,963
$
48,788
2
%
(8
)%
Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale
Commercial loans and leases held for sale
$
31
$
52
$
55
(40
)%
(44
)%
Consumer loans held for sale
5,527
5,857
1,196
(6
)%
362
%
Total average loans and leases held for sale
$
5,558
$
5,909
$
1,251
(6
)%
344
%
Securities (taxable and tax-exempt)
$
37,208
$
36,917
$
36,300
1
%
3
%
Other short-term investments
32,065
33,558
29,791
(4
)%
8
%
Total average interest-earning assets
$
182,801
$
184,918
$
180,704
(1
)%
1
%
Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 1%, as a decline in commercial loan and lease balances (primarily due to PPP balance declines) was partially offset by an increase in consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 2%, as a decline in PPP balances was partially offset by growth in C&I loans (excluding PPP). Average consumer portfolio loans increased 2%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans and residential mortgage loans were partially offset by lower home equity balances.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 5%, as lower commercial loan and lease balances were partially offset by an increase in consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 9% due to declines in C&I revolving line of credit utilization and term loan balances, PPP forgiveness, and lower commercial mortgage loans. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans were partially offset by lower home equity, residential mortgage, and credit card balances.
Average loans and leases held for sale were $6 billion in the current quarter compared to $6 billion in the prior quarter and $1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily attributable to the aforementioned GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases within consumer loans held for sale (approximately $4.0 billion purchased since December 2020, including $0.3 billion in September 2021).
Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt) of $37 billion in the current quarter increased $0.3 billion, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1 billion, or 3%, compared to the year-ago quarter.
6
Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $32 billion in the current quarter decreased $1 billion, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $2 billion, or 8%, compared to the year-ago quarter.
Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $67 billion were flat compared to the prior quarter, as PPP forgiveness and lower construction loan balances were offset by an increase in C&I loan balances (excluding PPP). Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans decreased $5 billion, or 6%, reflecting PPP forgiveness, lower C&I revolving line of credit utilization and term loan balances as well as lower commercial mortgage loans. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was flat compared to the prior quarter at 31%, down from 33% in the year-ago quarter.
Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $41 billion increased 1% compared to the prior quarter, as continued growth in indirect secured consumer loans was partially offset by a decline in home equity balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased $2 billion, or 4%, reflecting higher indirect secured consumer loan balances, partially offset by lower home equity balances.
For the Three Months Ended
Average Deposits
September
June
September
% Change
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Average Deposits
Demand
$
62,626
$
61,994
$
50,414
1
%
24
%
Interest checking
45,128
45,307
49,800
-
(9
)%
Savings
20,941
20,494
17,013
2
%
23
%
Money market
30,514
30,844
31,151
(1
)%
(2
)%
Foreign office(h)
195
140
189
39
%
3
%
Total transaction deposits
$
159,404
$
158,779
$
148,567
-
7
%
Other time
2,383
2,696
3,711
(12
)%
(36
)%
Total core deposits
$
161,787
$
161,475
$
152,278
-
6
%
Certificates - $100,000 and over
860
1,144
3,633
(25
)%
(76
)%
Total average deposits
$
162,647
$
162,619
$
155,911
-
4
%
Compared to the prior quarter, average core deposits were flat, as increases in demand and savings deposit balances were offset by decreases in money market deposit balances and other time deposit balances. The HSA deposit sale was finalized near the end of the third quarter, and consisted of approximately $360 million in average interest checking balances for the third quarter of 2021. Average demand deposits represented 39% of total core deposits in the current quarter compared to 38% in the prior quarter. Average commercial transaction deposits were flat and average consumer transaction deposits increased 1%.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, average core deposits increased 6%, driven by the impacts of fiscal and monetary stimulus combined with success in generating consumer household growth. Average commercial transaction deposits increased 2% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 14%.
The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 66% in the current quarter, compared to 67% in the prior quarter and 72% in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 64% in the current quarter, compared to 64% in the prior quarter and 69% in the year-ago quarter.
7
For the Three Months Ended
Average Wholesale Funding
September
June
September
% Change
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Average Wholesale Funding
Certificates - $100,000 and over
$
860
$
1,144
$
3,633
(25
)%
(76
)%
Federal funds purchased
348
346
273
1
%
27
%
Other short-term borrowings
1,122
1,097
1,626
2
%
(31
)%
Long-term debt
12,057
13,883
16,230
(13
)%
(26
)%
Total average wholesale funding
$
14,387
$
16,470
$
21,762
(13
)%
(34
)%
Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 13%, reflecting the impact of reductions in long-term debt over the past two quarters (including the retirement of $850 million in long-term debt in September 2021), as well as continued runoff in jumbo CD balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 34%, reflecting decreases in long-term debt, jumbo CD balances, and other short-term borrowings.
8
As of and For the Three Months Ended
Credit Quality Summary
September
June
March
December
September
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs)
$
528
$
621
$
741
$
834
$
891
Repossessed property
4
5
7
9
7
OREO
27
31
35
21
33
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs)
$
559
$
657
$
783
$
864
$
931
NPL ratio(i)
0.49
%
0.58
%
0.68
%
0.77
%
0.80
%
NPA ratio(c)
0.52
%
0.61
%
0.72
%
0.79
%
0.84
%
Total loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual)
$
267
$
281
$
305
$
357
$
323
Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual)
92
83
124
163
139
Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning
$
2,033
$
2,208
$
2,453
$
2,574
$
2,696
Total net losses charged-off
(21
)
(44
)
(71
)
(118
)
(101
)
Benefit from loan and lease losses
(58
)
(131
)
(174
)
(3
)
(21
)
ALLL, ending
$
1,954
$
2,033
$
2,208
$
2,453
$
2,574
Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning
$
189
$
173
$
172
$
182
$
176
Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments
16
16
1
(10
)
6
Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending
$
205
$
189
$
173
$
172
$
182
Total allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
2,159
$
2,222
$
2,381
$
2,625
$
2,756
ACL ratios:
As a % of portfolio loans and leases
2.00
%
2.06
%
2.19
%
2.41
%
2.49
%
As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
409
%
358
%
321
%
315
%
309
%
As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets
386
%
338
%
304
%
304
%
296
%
ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases
1.81
%
1.89
%
2.03
%
2.25
%
2.32
%
Total losses charged-off
$
(56
)
$
(103
)
$
(109
)
$
(154
)
$
(135
)
Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off
35
59
38
36
34
Total net losses charged-off
$
(21
)
$
(44
)
$
(71
)
$
(118
)
$
(101
)
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b)
0.08
%
0.16
%
0.27
%
0.43
%
0.35
%
Commercial NCO ratio
0.03
%
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.40
%
0.33
%
Consumer NCO ratio
0.16
%
0.26
%
0.43
%
0.47
%
0.40
%
Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $528 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.49%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs decreased $93 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs decreased $363 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 31 bps.
Nonperforming portfolio assets were $559 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.52%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $98 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs decreased $372 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 32 bps.
The benefit from credit losses totaled $42 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.00% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter, compared with 2.06% in the prior quarter and 2.49% in the year-ago quarter. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 409% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 386% of nonperforming portfolio assets. The allowance for loan and lease losses ratio represented 1.81% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter.
9
Net charge-offs were $21 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NCO ratio of 0.08%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs decreased $23 million and the NCO ratio decreased 8 bps, reflecting improvement in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs decreased $80 million and the NCO ratio decreased 27 bps.
As of and For the Three Months Ended
September
June
March
December
September
Capital Position
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Capital Position
Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets
11.16
%
11.11
%
11.26
%
11.34
%
11.33
%
Tangible equity(a)
8.06
%
8.35
%
8.20
%
8.18
%
8.09
%
Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a)
7.01
%
7.28
%
7.14
%
7.11
%
6.99
%
Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a)
7.74
%
8.18
%
7.95
%
8.29
%
8.31
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e)
CET1 capital
9.85
%
10.37
%
10.46
%
10.34
%
10.14
%
Tier I risk-based capital
11.27
%
11.83
%
11.94
%
11.83
%
11.64
%
Total risk-based capital
13.92
%
14.60
%
14.80
%
15.08
%
14.93
%
Tier I leverage
8.35
%
8.55
%
8.61
%
8.49
%
8.37
%
Capital ratios remained strong this quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 9.85%, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.01% excluding AOCI, and 7.74% including AOCI. The Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.27%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.92%, and the Tier I leverage ratio was 8.35%. Certain capital ratios, including the Tier I leverage ratio, continued to be impacted by the increase in assets since the onset of the pandemic, predominantly from 0% risk-weighted assets resulting from interest-bearing cash as well as PPP loans.
During the third quarter of 2021, Fifth Third repurchased approximately $550 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares by approximately 14.5 million at quarter end. Fifth Third also increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares $0.03, or 11%, to $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2021.
10
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 21.3% compared with 22.1% in the prior quarter and 22.1% in the year-ago quarter.
Corporate Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $208 billion in assets and operates 1,100 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,336 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2021, had $541 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."
Earnings Release End Notes
(a)
Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation.
(b)
Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis.
(c)
Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.
(d)
Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.
(e)
Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
(f)
Assumes a 23% tax rate.
(g)
Third quarter 2021 underlying NIM calculated by reducing average interest-earning assets approximately $29.6 billion resulting from excess cash compared to normalized levels (average other short term investments less a $2.5 billion normalized level) and approximately $3.1 billion from average PPP balances (with a corresponding reduction to net interest income of approximately $47 million), resulting in an underlying NIM of approximately 3.03%; Second quarter 2021 underlying NIM calculated by reducing average interest-earning assets approximately $31.1 billion resulting from excess cash compared to normalized levels (average other short term investments less a $2.5 billion normalized level) and approximately $4.8 billion from average PPP balances (with a corresponding reduction to net interest income of approximately $53 million), resulting in an underlying NIM of approximately 3.12%.
(h)
Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts.
(i)
Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.
11
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as updated by our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. We undertake no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.
There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; (2) deteriorating credit quality; (3) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (4) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (5) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (6) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (7) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (8) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (9) cyber-security risks; (10) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (11) failures by third-party service providers; (12) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (13) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (14) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (15) losses related to fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (16) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (17) adverse impacts of government regulation; (18) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (19) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (20) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (21) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (22) deposit insurance premiums; (23) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; (24) replacement of LIBOR; (25) weakness in the national or local economies; (26) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (27) changes in interest rates; (28) changes and trends in capital markets; (29) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (30) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (31) litigation, investigations, and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (32) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (33) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (34) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events, other natural disasters, or health emergencies (including pandemics); (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; and (44) changes in law or requirements imposed by Fifth Third's regulators impacting our capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases.
You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC," for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.
12
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
$ in millions
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
Year to Date
September
June
September
% Change
September
September
% Change
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
2021
2020
Yr/Yr
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
1,014
$
1,035
$
1,047
(2
%)
(3
%)
$
3,078
$
3,397
(9
%)
Interest on securities
266
279
274
(5
%)
(3
%)
809
840
(4
%)
Interest on other short-term investments
12
9
8
33
%
50
%
29
20
45
%
Total interest income
1,292
1,323
1,329
(2
%)
(3
%)
3,916
4,257
(8
%)
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
12
15
46
(20
%)
(74
%)
48
295
(84
%)
Interest on federal funds purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
(100
%)
Interest on other short-term borrowings
-
-
5
-
(100
%)
1
13
(92
%)
Interest on long-term debt
91
100
108
(9
%)
(16
%)
293
347
(16
%)
Total interest expense
103
115
159
(10
%)
(35
%)
342
657
(48
%)
Net Interest Income
1,189
1,208
1,170
(2
%)
2
%
3,574
3,600
(1
%)
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses
(42
)
(115
)
(15
)
(63
%)
180
%
(330
)
1,110
NM
Net Interest Income After (Benefit from) Provision for Credit Losses
1,231
1,323
1,185
(7
%)
4
%
3,904
2,490
57
%
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
152
149
144
2
%
6
%
445
414
7
%
Commercial banking revenue
152
160
125
(5
%)
22
%
465
387
20
%
Mortgage banking net revenue
86
64
76
34
%
13
%
235
295
(20
%)
Wealth and asset management revenue
147
145
132
1
%
11
%
436
387
13
%
Card and processing revenue
102
102
92
-
11
%
298
260
15
%
Leasing business revenue
78
61
77
28
%
1
%
226
207
9
%
Other noninterest income
120
49
26
145
%
362
%
211
42
402
%
Securities gains (losses), net
(1
)
10
51
NM
NM
12
48
(75
%)
Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights
-
1
(1
)
(100
%)
(100
%)
(2
)
3
NM
Total noninterest income
836
741
722
13
%
16
%
2,326
2,043
14
%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
627
638
637
(2
%)
(2
%)
1,971
1,911
3
%
Net occupancy expense
79
77
90
3
%
(12
%)
235
254
(7
%)
Technology and communications
98
94
89
4
%
10
%
285
272
5
%
Equipment expense
34
34
33
-
3
%
102
97
5
%
Card and processing expense
19
20
29
(5
%)
(34
%)
70
89
(21
%)
Leasing business expense
33
33
35
-
(6
%)
102
103
(1
%)
Marketing expense
29
20
23
45
%
26
%
72
74
(3
%)
Other noninterest expense
253
237
225
7
%
12
%
704
682
3
%
Total noninterest expense
1,172
1,153
1,161
2
%
1
%
3,541
3,482
2
%
Income Before Income Taxes
895
911
746
(2
%)
20
%
2,689
1,051
156
%
Applicable income tax expense
191
202
165
(5
%)
16
%
582
228
155
%
Net Income
704
709
581
(1
%)
21
%
2,107
823
156
%
Dividends on preferred stock
20
35
19
(43
%)
5
%
75
69
9
%
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
684
$
674
$
562
1
%
22
%
$
2,032
$
754
169
%
13
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
$ in millions
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September
June
March
December
September
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
1,014
$
1,035
$
1,030
$
1,028
$
1,047
Interest on securities
266
279
264
278
274
Interest on other short-term investments
12
9
8
9
8
Total interest income
1,292
1,323
1,302
1,315
1,329
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
12
15
21
27
46
Interest on other short-term borrowings
-
-
1
1
5
Interest on long-term debt
91
100
104
105
108
Total interest expense
103
115
126
133
159
Net Interest Income
1,189
1,208
1,176
1,182
1,170
Benefit from credit losses
(42
)
(115
)
(173
)
(13
)
(15
)
Net Interest Income After Benefit from Credit Losses
1,231
1,323
1,349
1,195
1,185
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
152
149
144
146
144
Commercial banking revenue
152
160
153
141
125
Mortgage banking net revenue
86
64
85
25
76
Wealth and asset management revenue
147
145
143
133
132
Card and processing revenue
102
102
94
92
92
Leasing business revenue
78
61
87
69
77
Other noninterest income
120
49
42
168
26
Securities (losses) gains, net
(1
)
10
3
14
51
Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights
-
1
(2
)
(1
)
(1
)
Total noninterest income
836
741
749
787
722
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
627
638
706
679
637
Net occupancy expense
79
77
79
98
90
Technology and communications
98
94
93
90
89
Equipment expense
34
34
34
34
33
Card and processing expense
19
20
30
31
29
Leasing business expense
33
33
35
37
35
Marketing expense
29
20
23
30
23
Other noninterest expense
253
237
215
237
225
Total noninterest expense
1,172
1,153
1,215
1,236
1,161
Income Before Income Taxes
895
911
883
746
746
Applicable income tax expense
191
202
189
142
165
Net Income
704
709
694
604
581
Dividends on preferred stock
20
35
20
35
19
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
684
$
674
$
674
$
569
$
562
14
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
$ in millions, except per share data
(unaudited)
As of
September
June
September
% Change
2021
2021
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
3,213
$
3,285
$
2,996
(2
%)
7
%
Other short-term investments
34,203
32,409
31,285
6
%
9
%
Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a)
37,870
38,012
37,425
-
1
%
Held-to-maturity securities(b)
8
10
15
(20
%)
(47
%)
Trading debt securities
685
711
704
(4
%)
(3
%)
Equity securities
329
341
277
(4
%)
19
%
Loans and leases held for sale
5,203
5,730
2,323
(9
%)
124
%
Portfolio loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
47,834
47,564
51,695
1
%
(7
%)
Commercial mortgage loans
10,300
10,347
10,878
-
(5
%)
Commercial construction loans
5,456
5,871
5,656
(7
%)
(4
%)
Commercial leases
3,130
3,238
3,021
(3
%)
4
%
Total commercial loans and leases
66,720
67,020
71,250
-
(6
%)
Residential mortgage loans
16,158
16,131
16,158
-
-
Home equity
4,276
4,545
5,455
(6
%)
(22
%)
Indirect secured consumer loans
16,004
15,192
12,925
5
%
24
%
Credit card
1,744
1,793
2,087
(3
%)
(16
%)
Other consumer loans
3,009
3,052
2,856
(1
%)
5
%
Total consumer loans
41,191
40,713
39,481
1
%
4
%
Portfolio loans and leases
107,911
107,733
110,731
-
(3
%)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,954
)
(2,033
)
(2,574
)
(4
%)
(24
%)
Portfolio loans and leases, net
105,957
105,700
108,157
-
(2
%)
Bank premises and equipment
2,101
2,073
2,090
1
%
1
%
Operating lease equipment
647
715
818
(10
%)
(21
%)
Goodwill
4,514
4,259
4,261
6
%
6
%
Intangible assets
169
117
157
44
%
8
%
Servicing rights
943
818
660
15
%
43
%
Other assets
11,889
11,210
10,828
6
%
10
%
Total Assets
$
207,731
$
205,390
$
201,996
1
%
3
%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
$
63,879
$
62,760
$
51,896
2
%
23
%
Interest checking
45,964
44,872
49,566
2
%
(7
%)
Savings
21,423
20,667
17,221
4
%
24
%
Money market
30,652
30,564
31,192
-
(2
%)
Foreign office
202
152
160
33
%
26
%
Other time
2,204
2,408
3,337
(8
%)
(34
%)
Certificates $100,000 and over
784
860
3,311
(9
%)
(76
%)
Total deposits
165,108
162,283
156,683
2
%
5
%
Federal funds purchased
309
338
251
(9
%)
23
%
Other short-term borrowings
949
1,130
1,196
(16
%)
(21
%)
Accrued taxes, interest and expenses
2,083
2,045
2,500
2
%
(17
%)
Other liabilities
5,339
4,304
3,292
24
%
62
%
Long-term debt
11,419
12,364
15,123
(8
%)
(24
%)
Total Liabilities
185,207
182,464
179,045
2
%
3
%
Equity
Common stock(c)
2,051
2,051
2,051
-
-
Preferred stock
2,116
2,116
2,116
-
-
Capital surplus
3,611
3,602
3,624
-
-
Retained earnings
19,817
19,343
18,010
2
%
10
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,637
1,974
2,831
(17
%)
(42
%)
Treasury stock
(6,708
)
(6,160
)
(5,681
)
9
%
18
%
Total Equity
22,524
22,926
22,951
(2
%)
(2
%)
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
207,731
$
205,390
$
201,996
1
%
3
%
(a) Amortized cost
$
36,308
$
36,081
$
34,693
1
%
5
%
(b) Market values
8
10
15
(20
%)
(47
%)
(c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands):
Authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
-
-
Outstanding, excluding treasury
689,790
703,740
712,328
(2
%)
(3
%)
Treasury
234,102
220,153
211,565
6
%
11
%
15
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
$ in millions, except per share data
(unaudited)
As of
September
June
March
December
September
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
3,213
$
3,285
$
3,122
$
3,147
$
2,996
Other short-term investments
34,203
32,409
34,187
33,399
31,285
Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a)
37,870
38,012
37,595
37,513
37,425
Held-to-maturity securities(b)
8
10
10
11
15
Trading debt securities
685
711
728
560
704
Equity securities
329
341
315
313
277
Loans and leases held for sale
5,203
5,730
5,477
4,741
2,323
Portfolio loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
47,834
47,564
49,094
49,665
51,695
Commercial mortgage loans
10,300
10,347
10,481
10,602
10,878
Commercial construction loans
5,456
5,871
6,198
5,815
5,656
Commercial leases
3,130
3,238
3,255
2,915
3,021
Total commercial loans and leases
66,720
67,020
69,028
68,997
71,250
Residential mortgage loans
16,158
16,131
15,776
15,928
16,158
Home equity
4,276
4,545
4,815
5,183
5,455
Indirect secured consumer loans
16,004
15,192
14,336
13,653
12,925
Credit card
1,744
1,793
1,810
2,007
2,087
Other consumer loans
3,009
3,052
3,090
3,014
2,856
Total consumer loans
41,191
40,713
39,827
39,785
39,481
Portfolio loans and leases
107,911
107,733
108,855
108,782
110,731
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,954
)
(2,033
)
(2,208
)
(2,453
)
(2,574
)
Portfolio loans and leases, net
105,957
105,700
106,647
106,329
108,157
Bank premises and equipment
2,101
2,073
2,072
2,088
2,090
Operating lease equipment
647
715
718
777
818
Goodwill
4,514
4,259
4,259
4,258
4,261
Intangible assets
169
117
127
139
157
Servicing rights
943
818
784
656
660
Other assets
11,889
11,210
10,858
10,749
10,828
Total Assets
$
207,731
$
205,390
$
206,899
$
204,680
$
201,996
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
$
63,879
$
62,760
$
61,363
$
57,711
$
51,896
Interest checking
45,964
44,872
45,582
47,270
49,566
Savings
21,423
20,667
20,162
18,258
17,221
Money market
30,652
30,564
30,630
30,650
31,192
Foreign office
202
152
113
143
160
Other time
2,204
2,408
2,759
3,023
3,337
Certificates $100,000 and over
784
860
1,784
2,026
3,311
Total deposits
165,108
162,283
162,393
159,081
156,683
Federal funds purchased
309
338
302
300
251
Other short-term borrowings
949
1,130
1,106
1,192
1,196
Accrued taxes, interest and expenses
2,083
2,045
1,879
2,614
2,500
Other liabilities
5,339
4,304
3,881
3,409
3,292
Long-term debt
11,419
12,364
14,743
14,973
15,123
Total Liabilities
185,207
182,464
184,304
181,569
179,045
Equity
Common stock(c)
2,051
2,051
2,051
2,051
2,051
Preferred stock
2,116
2,116
2,116
2,116
2,116
Capital surplus
3,611
3,602
3,592
3,635
3,624
Retained earnings
19,817
19,343
18,863
18,384
18,010
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,637
1,974
1,792
2,601
2,831
Treasury stock
(6,708
)
(6,160
)
(5,819
)
(5,676
)
(5,681
)
Total Equity
22,524
22,926
22,595
23,111
22,951
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
207,731
$
205,390
$
206,899
$
204,680
$
201,996
(a) Amortized cost
$
36,308
$
36,081
$
35,963
$
34,982
$
34,693
(b) Market values
8
10
10
11
15
(c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands):
Authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
Outstanding, excluding treasury
689,790
703,740
711,596
712,760
712,328
Treasury
234,102
220,153
212,297
211,132
211,565
16
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
$ in millions
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
Year to Date
September
September
September
September
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total Equity, Beginning
$
22,926
$
22,335
$
23,111
$
21,203
Net income
704
581
2,107
823
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Change in unrealized (losses) gains:
Available-for-sale debt securities
(282
)
(66
)
(741
)
1,272
Qualifying cash flow hedges
(56
)
(55
)
(226
)
364
Change in accumulated other comprehensive income related to employee benefit plans
1
1
3
3
Comprehensive income
367
461
1,143
2,462
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock
(210
)
(195
)
(597
)
(585
)
Preferred stock
(20
)
(19
)
(75
)
(69
)
Impact of stock transactions under stock compensation plans, net
11
23
20
66
Shares acquired for treasury
(550
)
-
(1,077
)
-
Other
-
-
(1
)
-
Issuance of preferred stock
-
346
-
346
Impact of cumulative effect of change in accounting principles
-
-
-
(472
)
Total Equity, Ending
$
22,524
$
22,951
$
22,524
$
22,951
17
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital
$ in millions
(unaudited)
As of
September
June
March
December
September
2021(a)
2021
2021
2020
2020
Regulatory Capital(b)
CET1 capital
$
14,673
$
15,050
$
14,931
$
14,682
$
14,307
Additional tier I capital
2,116
2,116
2,117
2,115
2,115
Tier I capital
16,789
17,166
17,048
16,797
16,422
Tier II capital
3,952
4,018
4,083
4,615
4,645
Total regulatory capital
$
20,741
$
21,184
$
21,131
$
21,412
$
21,067
Risk-weighted assets
$
148,982
$
145,084
$
142,799
$
141,974
$
141,083
Ratios
Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
11.16
%
11.11
%
11.26
%
11.34
%
11.33
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios(b)
Fifth Third Bancorp
CET1 capital
9.85
%
10.37
%
10.46
%
10.34
%
10.14
%
Tier I risk-based capital
11.27
%
11.83
%
11.94
%
11.83
%
11.64
%
Total risk-based capital
13.92
%
14.60
%
14.80
%
15.08
%
14.93
%
Tier I leverage
8.35
%
8.55
%
8.61
%
8.49
%
8.37
%
Fifth Third Bank
Tier I risk-based capital
11.26
%
11.67
%
12.70
%
12.28
%
12.25
%
Total risk-based capital
12.79
%
13.27
%
14.41
%
14.17
%
14.14
%
Tier I leverage
8.35
%
8.46
%
9.19
%
8.85
%
8.85
%
(a)
Current period regulatory capital data and ratios are estimated.
(b)
Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.
18
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to GAAP measures, management considers various non-GAAP measures when evaluating the performance of the business, including: "net interest income (FTE)," "interest income (FTE)," "net interest margin (FTE)," "net interest rate spread (FTE)," "income before income taxes (FTE)," "tangible net income available to common shareholders," "average tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)," "tangible common equity (including AOCI)," "tangible equity," "tangible book value per share," "adjusted noninterest income," "noninterest income excluding certain items," "adjusted noninterest expense," "noninterest expense excluding certain items," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income," "underlying net interest margin," "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted return on average assets," "efficiency ratio (FTE)," "total revenue (FTE)," "noninterest income as a percent of total revenue", and certain ratios derived from these measures. The Bancorp believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because these are among the measures used by the Fifth Third management team to evaluate operating performance and to make day-to-day operating decisions.
The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and securities held by the Bancorp that are not taxable for federal income tax purposes. The Bancorp believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and net interest margin as it provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
The Bancorp believes tangible net income available to common shareholders, average tangible common equity, tangible common equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common equity (including AOCI), tangible equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity are important measures for evaluating the performance of the business without the impacts of intangible items, whether acquired or created internally, in a manner comparable to other companies in the industry who present similar measures.
The Bancorp believes noninterest income, noninterest expense, net interest income, net interest margin, pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average assets are important measures that adjust for significant, unusual, or large transactions that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The Bancorp believes noninterest income excluding certain items and noninterest expense excluding certain items are important measures that adjust for certain components that are prone to significant period-to-period changes in order to facilitate the explanation of variances in the noninterest income and noninterest expense line items.
Management considers various measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including the tangible equity and tangible common equity (including and excluding AOCI), in addition to capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies. These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies for both absolute and comparative purposes. These ratios are not formally defined by U.S. GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations and, therefore, are considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that providing the tangible common equity ratio excluding AOCI on certain assets and liabilities enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity without the effects of changes in AOCI, some of which are uncertain; providing the tangible common equity ratio including AOCI enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity if components of AOCI, such as unrealized gains or losses, were to be monetized.
Please note that although non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight, they should not be considered in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for analysis using GAAP measures.
Please see reconciliations of all historical non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, beginning on the following page.
