    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exhibit 99.1 – Certain financial information contained in press release dated October 19, 2021 - Form 8-K

10/28/2021 | 09:53am EDT
Key Financial Data

$ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items
3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

Income Statement Data

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 684 $ 674 $ 562

Net interest income (U.S. GAAP)

1,189 1,208 1,170

Net interest income (FTE)(a)

1,192 1,211 1,173

Noninterest income

836 741 722

Noninterest expense

1,172 1,153 1,161

Per Share Data

Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 0.78

Earnings per share, diluted

0.97 0.94 0.78

Book value per share

29.59 29.57 29.25

Tangible book value per share(a)

22.79 23.34 23.06

Balance Sheet & Credit Quality

Average portfolio loans and leases

$ 107,970 $ 108,534 $ 113,362

Average deposits

162,647 162,619 155,911

Net charge-off ratio(b)

0.08 % 0.16 % 0.35 %

Nonperforming asset ratio(c)

0.52 0.61 0.84

Financial Ratios

Return on average assets

1.36 % 1.38 % 1.14 %

Return on average common equity

13.0 13.0 10.7

Return on average tangible common equity(a)

16.9 16.6 13.8

CET1 capital(d)(e)

9.85 10.37 10.14

Net interest margin(a)

2.59 2.63 2.58

Efficiency(a)

57.8 59.1 61.3
Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.
For the Three Months Ended

Income Statement Highlights

September June September % Change
($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Condensed Statements of Income

Net interest income (NII)(a)

$ 1,192 $ 1,211 $ 1,173 (2 )% 2 %

Benefit from credit losses

(42 ) (115 ) (15 ) (63 )% 180 %

Noninterest income

836 741 722 13 % 16 %

Noninterest expense

1,172 1,153 1,161 2 % 1 %

Income before income taxes(a)

$ 898 $ 914 $ 749 (2 )% 20 %

Taxable equivalent adjustment

$ 3 $ 3 $ 3 - -

Applicable income tax expense

191 202 165 (5 )% 16 %

Net income

$ 704 $ 709 $ 581 (1 )% 21 %

Dividends on preferred stock

20 35 19 (43 )% 5 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 684 $ 674 $ 562 1 % 22 %

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 0.78 3 % 24 %

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $704 million compared to net income of $709 million in the prior quarter and $581 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $684 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $674 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $562 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items - 3Q21

(after-tax impacts(f); $ in millions, except per share data)

Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income)

$ (13 )

Fifth Third Foundation contribution expense

(12 )

HSA disposition gain (noninterest income)

46

After-tax impact(f)of certain items

$ 21

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items1

$ 0.03
1

Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 706.090 million average diluted shares outstanding

2

For the Three Months Ended

Net Interest Income

September June September % Change
(FTE; $ in millions)(a) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Interest Income

Interest income

$ 1,295 $ 1,326 $ 1,332 (2 )% (3 )%

Interest expense

103 115 159 (10 )% (35 )%

Net interest income (NII)

$ 1,192 $ 1,211 $ 1,173 (2 )% 2 %
Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change

Yield on interest-earning assets

2.81 % 2.88 % 2.93 % (7 ) (12 )

Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities

0.36 % 0.40 % 0.51 % (4 ) (15 )

Ratios

Net interest rate spread

2.45 % 2.48 % 2.42 % (3 ) 3

Net interest margin (NIM)

2.59 % 2.63 % 2.58 % (4 ) 1

Compared to the prior quarter, NII decreased $19 million, or 2%, primarily due to lower PPP-related income, lower yields on commercial loan balances (excluding PPP), and a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, partially offset by higher day count and reductions in long-term debt. PPP-related interest income was $47 million compared to $53 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM decreased 4 bps, primarily due to lower yields on commercial loan balances (excluding PPP), a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, and higher day count, partially offset by reductions in long-term debt. Underlying NIM(g) decreased 9 bps sequentially. Excess liquidity and PPP had a negative impact on reported NIM of approximately 44 bps in the current quarter, compared to 49 bps in the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII increased $19 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting the benefit of GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases, lower deposit costs, a reduction in long-term debt, and higher interest income from PPP loans, partially offset by lower C&I, home equity, and credit card balances and the impact of lower market rates. Compared to the year-ago quarter, reported NIM increased 1 bp, primarily reflecting lower deposit costs, PPP-related income, and a reduction in long-term debt, partially offset by lower market rates, loan spread compression, and the impact of excess liquidity.

3

For the Three Months Ended

Noninterest Income

September June September % Change
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposits

$ 152 $ 149 $ 144 2 % 6 %

Commercial banking revenue

152 160 125 (5 )% 22 %

Mortgage banking net revenue

86 64 76 34 % 13 %

Wealth and asset management revenue

147 145 132 1 % 11 %

Card and processing revenue

102 102 92 - 11 %

Leasing business revenue

78 61 77 28 % 1 %

Other noninterest income

120 49 26 145 % 362 %

Securities (losses) gains, net

(1 ) 10 51 NM NM

Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights

- 1 (1 ) (100 )% (100 )%

Total noninterest income

$ 836 $ 741 $ 722 13 % 16 %

Reported noninterest income increased $95 million, or 13%, from the prior quarter, and increased $114 million, or 16%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains and losses.

For the Three Months Ended

Noninterest Income excluding certain items

September June September
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020

Noninterest Income excluding certain items

Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP)

$ 836 $ 741 $ 722

Valuation of Visa total return swap

17 37 22

HSA disposition gain

(60 ) - -

Branch and non-branch real estate charges

- - 10

Securities losses/(gains), net

1 (10 ) (51 )

Noninterest income excluding certain items(a)

$ 794 $ 768 $ 703

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $26 million, or 3%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $91 million, or 13%.

Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $3 million, or 2%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue decreased $8 million, or 5%, primarily driven by lower financial risk management revenue and corporate bond fees, partially offset by an increase in M&A advisory revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $22 million, or 34%, reflecting an incremental $12 million favorable impact from MSR net valuation adjustments and a $9 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. This was partially offset by a $3 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Current quarter mortgage originations of $5.0 billion were flat compared to the prior quarter. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, driven primarily by higher personal asset management revenue. Leasing business revenue increased $17 million, or 28%, primarily driven by an increase in business solutions revenue and lease syndication revenue.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $8 million, or 6%, reflecting an increase in both commercial treasury management and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $27 million, or 22%, primarily driven by increases in loan syndication revenue and M&A advisory revenue, partially offset by lower corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $10 million, or 13%, reflecting an incremental $17 million

4

favorable impact from MSR net valuation adjustments and an $11 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. This was partially offset by a $15 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $15 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher personal asset management revenue and brokerage fees. Card and processing revenue increased $10 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue increased $1 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting increases in lease syndication revenue. Other noninterest income excluding certain items increased $19 million, primarily reflecting higher private equity income in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense

September June September % Change
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and benefits

$ 627 $ 638 $ 637 (2 )% (2 )%

Net occupancy expense

79 77 90 3 % (12 )%

Technology and communications

98 94 89 4 % 10 %

Equipment expense

34 34 33 - 3 %

Card and processing expense

19 20 29 (5 )% (34 )%

Leasing business expense

33 33 35 - (6 )%

Marketing expense

29 20 23 45 % 26 %

Other noninterest expense

253 237 225 7 % 12 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,172 $ 1,153 $ 1,161 2 % 1 %

Reported noninterest expense increased $19 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and increased $11 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense excluding certain items

September June September
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020

Noninterest Expense excluding certain items

Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP)

$ 1,172 $ 1,153 $ 1,161

Fifth Third Foundation contribution

(15 ) - -

Restructuring severance expense

- - (19 )

Branch and non-branch real estate charges

- - (9 )

Noninterest expense excluding certain items(a)

$ 1,157 $ 1,153 $ 1,133

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $4 million, primarily reflecting an increase in marketing expense associated with Fifth Third Momentum Banking, and an increase in travel and entertainment expense. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, primarily reflecting a decline in full-time equivalent employees compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $24 million, or 2%, primarily driven by an increase in performance-based compensation expense reflecting strong business results, expenses associated with the aforementioned GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases, and an increase in travel and entertainment expense. This was partially offset by lower card and processing expense due to contract renegotiations and lower net occupancy expense. Full-time equivalent employees declined 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

5

For the Three Months Ended

Average Interest-Earning Assets

September June September % Change
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Average Portfolio Loans and Leases

Commercial loans and leases:

Commercial and industrial loans

$ 47,766 $ 48,773 $ 54,004 (2 )% (12 )%

Commercial mortgage loans

10,317 10,459 11,069 (1 )% (7 )%

Commercial construction loans

5,728 6,043 5,534 (5 )% 4 %

Commercial leases

3,158 3,174 2,966 (1 )% 6 %

Total commercial loans and leases

$ 66,969 $ 68,449 $ 73,573 (2 )% (9 )%

Consumer loans:

Residential mortgage loans

$ 16,223 $ 15,883 $ 16,618 2 % (2 )%

Home equity

4,409 4,674 5,581 (6 )% (21 )%

Indirect secured consumer loans

15,590 14,702 12,599 6 % 24 %

Credit card

1,748 1,770 2,134 (1 )% (18 )%

Other consumer loans

3,031 3,056 2,857 (1 )% 6 %

Total consumer loans

$ 41,001 $ 40,085 $ 39,789 2 % 3 %

Total average portfolio loans and leases

$ 107,970 $ 108,534 $ 113,362 (1 )% (5 )%

Memo:

Average PPP loans

$ 3,071 $ 4,810 $ 5,216 (36 )% (41 )%

Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excl. PPP loans

$ 44,695 $ 43,963 $ 48,788 2 % (8 )%

Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale

Commercial loans and leases held for sale

$ 31 $ 52 $ 55 (40 )% (44 )%

Consumer loans held for sale

5,527 5,857 1,196 (6 )% 362 %

Total average loans and leases held for sale

$ 5,558 $ 5,909 $ 1,251 (6 )% 344 %

Securities (taxable and tax-exempt)

$ 37,208 $ 36,917 $ 36,300 1 % 3 %

Other short-term investments

32,065 33,558 29,791 (4 )% 8 %

Total average interest-earning assets

$ 182,801 $ 184,918 $ 180,704 (1 )% 1 %

Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 1%, as a decline in commercial loan and lease balances (primarily due to PPP balance declines) was partially offset by an increase in consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 2%, as a decline in PPP balances was partially offset by growth in C&I loans (excluding PPP). Average consumer portfolio loans increased 2%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans and residential mortgage loans were partially offset by lower home equity balances.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 5%, as lower commercial loan and lease balances were partially offset by an increase in consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 9% due to declines in C&I revolving line of credit utilization and term loan balances, PPP forgiveness, and lower commercial mortgage loans. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans were partially offset by lower home equity, residential mortgage, and credit card balances.

Average loans and leases held for sale were $6 billion in the current quarter compared to $6 billion in the prior quarter and $1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily attributable to the aforementioned GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases within consumer loans held for sale (approximately $4.0 billion purchased since December 2020, including $0.3 billion in September 2021).

Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt) of $37 billion in the current quarter increased $0.3 billion, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1 billion, or 3%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

6

Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $32 billion in the current quarter decreased $1 billion, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $2 billion, or 8%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $67 billion were flat compared to the prior quarter, as PPP forgiveness and lower construction loan balances were offset by an increase in C&I loan balances (excluding PPP). Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans decreased $5 billion, or 6%, reflecting PPP forgiveness, lower C&I revolving line of credit utilization and term loan balances as well as lower commercial mortgage loans. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was flat compared to the prior quarter at 31%, down from 33% in the year-ago quarter.

Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $41 billion increased 1% compared to the prior quarter, as continued growth in indirect secured consumer loans was partially offset by a decline in home equity balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased $2 billion, or 4%, reflecting higher indirect secured consumer loan balances, partially offset by lower home equity balances.

For the Three Months Ended

Average Deposits

September June September % Change
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Average Deposits

Demand

$ 62,626 $ 61,994 $ 50,414 1 % 24 %

Interest checking

45,128 45,307 49,800 - (9 )%

Savings

20,941 20,494 17,013 2 % 23 %

Money market

30,514 30,844 31,151 (1 )% (2 )%

Foreign office(h)

195 140 189 39 % 3 %

Total transaction deposits

$ 159,404 $ 158,779 $ 148,567 - 7 %

Other time

2,383 2,696 3,711 (12 )% (36 )%

Total core deposits

$ 161,787 $ 161,475 $ 152,278 - 6 %

Certificates - $100,000 and over

860 1,144 3,633 (25 )% (76 )%

Total average deposits

$ 162,647 $ 162,619 $ 155,911 - 4 %

Compared to the prior quarter, average core deposits were flat, as increases in demand and savings deposit balances were offset by decreases in money market deposit balances and other time deposit balances. The HSA deposit sale was finalized near the end of the third quarter, and consisted of approximately $360 million in average interest checking balances for the third quarter of 2021. Average demand deposits represented 39% of total core deposits in the current quarter compared to 38% in the prior quarter. Average commercial transaction deposits were flat and average consumer transaction deposits increased 1%.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, average core deposits increased 6%, driven by the impacts of fiscal and monetary stimulus combined with success in generating consumer household growth. Average commercial transaction deposits increased 2% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 14%.

The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 66% in the current quarter, compared to 67% in the prior quarter and 72% in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 64% in the current quarter, compared to 64% in the prior quarter and 69% in the year-ago quarter.

7

For the Three Months Ended

Average Wholesale Funding

September June September % Change
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Average Wholesale Funding

Certificates - $100,000 and over

$ 860 $ 1,144 $ 3,633 (25 )% (76 )%

Federal funds purchased

348 346 273 1 % 27 %

Other short-term borrowings

1,122 1,097 1,626 2 % (31 )%

Long-term debt

12,057 13,883 16,230 (13 )% (26 )%

Total average wholesale funding

$ 14,387 $ 16,470 $ 21,762 (13 )% (34 )%

Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 13%, reflecting the impact of reductions in long-term debt over the past two quarters (including the retirement of $850 million in long-term debt in September 2021), as well as continued runoff in jumbo CD balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 34%, reflecting decreases in long-term debt, jumbo CD balances, and other short-term borrowings.

8

As of and For the Three Months Ended

Credit Quality Summary

September June March December September
($ in millions) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs)

$ 528 $ 621 $ 741 $ 834 $ 891

Repossessed property

4 5 7 9 7

OREO

27 31 35 21 33

Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs)

$ 559 $ 657 $ 783 $ 864 $ 931

NPL ratio(i)

0.49 % 0.58 % 0.68 % 0.77 % 0.80 %

NPA ratio(c)

0.52 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.79 % 0.84 %

Total loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual)

$ 267 $ 281 $ 305 $ 357 $ 323

Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual)

92 83 124 163 139

Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning

$ 2,033 $ 2,208 $ 2,453 $ 2,574 $ 2,696

Total net losses charged-off

(21 ) (44 ) (71 ) (118 ) (101 )

Benefit from loan and lease losses

(58 ) (131 ) (174 ) (3 ) (21 )

ALLL, ending

$ 1,954 $ 2,033 $ 2,208 $ 2,453 $ 2,574

Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning

$ 189 $ 173 $ 172 $ 182 $ 176

Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments

16 16 1 (10 ) 6

Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending

$ 205 $ 189 $ 173 $ 172 $ 182

Total allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 2,159 $ 2,222 $ 2,381 $ 2,625 $ 2,756

ACL ratios:

As a % of portfolio loans and leases

2.00 % 2.06 % 2.19 % 2.41 % 2.49 %

As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases

409 % 358 % 321 % 315 % 309 %

As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets

386 % 338 % 304 % 304 % 296 %

ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases

1.81 % 1.89 % 2.03 % 2.25 % 2.32 %

Total losses charged-off

$ (56 ) $ (103 ) $ (109 ) $ (154 ) $ (135 )

Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off

35 59 38 36 34

Total net losses charged-off

$ (21 ) $ (44 ) $ (71 ) $ (118 ) $ (101 )

Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b)

0.08 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.35 %

Commercial NCO ratio

0.03 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.40 % 0.33 %

Consumer NCO ratio

0.16 % 0.26 % 0.43 % 0.47 % 0.40 %

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $528 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.49%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs decreased $93 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs decreased $363 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 31 bps.

Nonperforming portfolio assets were $559 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.52%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $98 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs decreased $372 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 32 bps.

The benefit from credit losses totaled $42 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.00% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter, compared with 2.06% in the prior quarter and 2.49% in the year-ago quarter. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 409% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 386% of nonperforming portfolio assets. The allowance for loan and lease losses ratio represented 1.81% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter.

9

Net charge-offs were $21 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NCO ratio of 0.08%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs decreased $23 million and the NCO ratio decreased 8 bps, reflecting improvement in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs decreased $80 million and the NCO ratio decreased 27 bps.

As of and For the Three Months Ended
September June March December September

Capital Position

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Capital Position

Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets

11.16 % 11.11 % 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.33 %

Tangible equity(a)

8.06 % 8.35 % 8.20 % 8.18 % 8.09 %

Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a)

7.01 % 7.28 % 7.14 % 7.11 % 6.99 %

Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a)

7.74 % 8.18 % 7.95 % 8.29 % 8.31 %

Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e)

CET1 capital

9.85 % 10.37 % 10.46 % 10.34 % 10.14 %

Tier I risk-based capital

11.27 % 11.83 % 11.94 % 11.83 % 11.64 %

Total risk-based capital

13.92 % 14.60 % 14.80 % 15.08 % 14.93 %

Tier I leverage

8.35 % 8.55 % 8.61 % 8.49 % 8.37 %

Capital ratios remained strong this quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 9.85%, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.01% excluding AOCI, and 7.74% including AOCI. The Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.27%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.92%, and the Tier I leverage ratio was 8.35%. Certain capital ratios, including the Tier I leverage ratio, continued to be impacted by the increase in assets since the onset of the pandemic, predominantly from 0% risk-weighted assets resulting from interest-bearing cash as well as PPP loans.

During the third quarter of 2021, Fifth Third repurchased approximately $550 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares by approximately 14.5 million at quarter end. Fifth Third also increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares $0.03, or 11%, to $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

10

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.3% compared with 22.1% in the prior quarter and 22.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Corporate Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $208 billion in assets and operates 1,100 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,336 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2021, had $541 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

Earnings Release End Notes

(a)

Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation.

(b)

Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis.

(c)

Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.

(d)

Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.

(e)

Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

(f)

Assumes a 23% tax rate.

(g)

Third quarter 2021 underlying NIM calculated by reducing average interest-earning assets approximately $29.6 billion resulting from excess cash compared to normalized levels (average other short term investments less a $2.5 billion normalized level) and approximately $3.1 billion from average PPP balances (with a corresponding reduction to net interest income of approximately $47 million), resulting in an underlying NIM of approximately 3.03%; Second quarter 2021 underlying NIM calculated by reducing average interest-earning assets approximately $31.1 billion resulting from excess cash compared to normalized levels (average other short term investments less a $2.5 billion normalized level) and approximately $4.8 billion from average PPP balances (with a corresponding reduction to net interest income of approximately $53 million), resulting in an underlying NIM of approximately 3.12%.

(h)

Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts.

(i)

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.

11

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as updated by our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. We undertake no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.

There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; (2) deteriorating credit quality; (3) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (4) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (5) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (6) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (7) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (8) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (9) cyber-security risks; (10) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (11) failures by third-party service providers; (12) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (13) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (14) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (15) losses related to fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (16) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (17) adverse impacts of government regulation; (18) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (19) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (20) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (21) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (22) deposit insurance premiums; (23) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; (24) replacement of LIBOR; (25) weakness in the national or local economies; (26) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (27) changes in interest rates; (28) changes and trends in capital markets; (29) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (30) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (31) litigation, investigations, and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (32) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (33) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (34) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events, other natural disasters, or health emergencies (including pandemics); (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; and (44) changes in law or requirements imposed by Fifth Third's regulators impacting our capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases.

You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC," for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

# # #

12

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

$ in millions

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Year to Date
September June September % Change September September % Change
2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr 2021 2020 Yr/Yr

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$ 1,014 $ 1,035 $ 1,047 (2 %) (3 %) $ 3,078 $ 3,397 (9 %)

Interest on securities

266 279 274 (5 %) (3 %) 809 840 (4 %)

Interest on other short-term investments

12 9 8 33 % 50 % 29 20 45 %

Total interest income

1,292 1,323 1,329 (2 %) (3 %) 3,916 4,257 (8 %)

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

12 15 46 (20 %) (74 %) 48 295 (84 %)

Interest on federal funds purchased

- - - - - - 2 (100 %)

Interest on other short-term borrowings

- - 5 - (100 %) 1 13 (92 %)

Interest on long-term debt

91 100 108 (9 %) (16 %) 293 347 (16 %)

Total interest expense

103 115 159 (10 %) (35 %) 342 657 (48 %)

Net Interest Income

1,189 1,208 1,170 (2 %) 2 % 3,574 3,600 (1 %)

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses

(42 ) (115 ) (15 ) (63 %) 180 % (330 ) 1,110 NM

Net Interest Income After (Benefit from) Provision for Credit Losses

1,231 1,323 1,185 (7 %) 4 % 3,904 2,490 57 %

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposits

152 149 144 2 % 6 % 445 414 7 %

Commercial banking revenue

152 160 125 (5 %) 22 % 465 387 20 %

Mortgage banking net revenue

86 64 76 34 % 13 % 235 295 (20 %)

Wealth and asset management revenue

147 145 132 1 % 11 % 436 387 13 %

Card and processing revenue

102 102 92 - 11 % 298 260 15 %

Leasing business revenue

78 61 77 28 % 1 % 226 207 9 %

Other noninterest income

120 49 26 145 % 362 % 211 42 402 %

Securities gains (losses), net

(1 ) 10 51 NM NM 12 48 (75 %)

Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights

- 1 (1 ) (100 %) (100 %) (2 ) 3 NM

Total noninterest income

836 741 722 13 % 16 % 2,326 2,043 14 %

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and benefits

627 638 637 (2 %) (2 %) 1,971 1,911 3 %

Net occupancy expense

79 77 90 3 % (12 %) 235 254 (7 %)

Technology and communications

98 94 89 4 % 10 % 285 272 5 %

Equipment expense

34 34 33 - 3 % 102 97 5 %

Card and processing expense

19 20 29 (5 %) (34 %) 70 89 (21 %)

Leasing business expense

33 33 35 - (6 %) 102 103 (1 %)

Marketing expense

29 20 23 45 % 26 % 72 74 (3 %)

Other noninterest expense

253 237 225 7 % 12 % 704 682 3 %

Total noninterest expense

1,172 1,153 1,161 2 % 1 % 3,541 3,482 2 %

Income Before Income Taxes

895 911 746 (2 %) 20 % 2,689 1,051 156 %

Applicable income tax expense

191 202 165 (5 %) 16 % 582 228 155 %

Net Income

704 709 581 (1 %) 21 % 2,107 823 156 %

Dividends on preferred stock

20 35 19 (43 %) 5 % 75 69 9 %

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 684 $ 674 $ 562 1 % 22 % $ 2,032 $ 754 169 %

13

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

$ in millions

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
September June March December September
2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$ 1,014 $ 1,035 $ 1,030 $ 1,028 $ 1,047

Interest on securities

266 279 264 278 274

Interest on other short-term investments

12 9 8 9 8

Total interest income

1,292 1,323 1,302 1,315 1,329

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

12 15 21 27 46

Interest on other short-term borrowings

- - 1 1 5

Interest on long-term debt

91 100 104 105 108

Total interest expense

103 115 126 133 159

Net Interest Income

1,189 1,208 1,176 1,182 1,170

Benefit from credit losses

(42 ) (115 ) (173 ) (13 ) (15 )

Net Interest Income After Benefit from Credit Losses

1,231 1,323 1,349 1,195 1,185

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposits

152 149 144 146 144

Commercial banking revenue

152 160 153 141 125

Mortgage banking net revenue

86 64 85 25 76

Wealth and asset management revenue

147 145 143 133 132

Card and processing revenue

102 102 94 92 92

Leasing business revenue

78 61 87 69 77

Other noninterest income

120 49 42 168 26

Securities (losses) gains, net

(1 ) 10 3 14 51

Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights

- 1 (2 ) (1 ) (1 )

Total noninterest income

836 741 749 787 722

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and benefits

627 638 706 679 637

Net occupancy expense

79 77 79 98 90

Technology and communications

98 94 93 90 89

Equipment expense

34 34 34 34 33

Card and processing expense

19 20 30 31 29

Leasing business expense

33 33 35 37 35

Marketing expense

29 20 23 30 23

Other noninterest expense

253 237 215 237 225

Total noninterest expense

1,172 1,153 1,215 1,236 1,161

Income Before Income Taxes

895 911 883 746 746

Applicable income tax expense

191 202 189 142 165

Net Income

704 709 694 604 581

Dividends on preferred stock

20 35 20 35 19

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 684 $ 674 $ 674 $ 569 $ 562

14

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

$ in millions, except per share data

(unaudited)

As of
September June September % Change
2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$ 3,213 $ 3,285 $ 2,996 (2 %) 7 %

Other short-term investments

34,203 32,409 31,285 6 % 9 %

Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a)

37,870 38,012 37,425 - 1 %

Held-to-maturity securities(b)

8 10 15 (20 %) (47 %)

Trading debt securities

685 711 704 (4 %) (3 %)

Equity securities

329 341 277 (4 %) 19 %

Loans and leases held for sale

5,203 5,730 2,323 (9 %) 124 %

Portfolio loans and leases:

Commercial and industrial loans

47,834 47,564 51,695 1 % (7 %)

Commercial mortgage loans

10,300 10,347 10,878 - (5 %)

Commercial construction loans

5,456 5,871 5,656 (7 %) (4 %)

Commercial leases

3,130 3,238 3,021 (3 %) 4 %

Total commercial loans and leases

66,720 67,020 71,250 - (6 %)

Residential mortgage loans

16,158 16,131 16,158 - -

Home equity

4,276 4,545 5,455 (6 %) (22 %)

Indirect secured consumer loans

16,004 15,192 12,925 5 % 24 %

Credit card

1,744 1,793 2,087 (3 %) (16 %)

Other consumer loans

3,009 3,052 2,856 (1 %) 5 %

Total consumer loans

41,191 40,713 39,481 1 % 4 %

Portfolio loans and leases

107,911 107,733 110,731 - (3 %)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,954 ) (2,033 ) (2,574 ) (4 %) (24 %)

Portfolio loans and leases, net

105,957 105,700 108,157 - (2 %)

Bank premises and equipment

2,101 2,073 2,090 1 % 1 %

Operating lease equipment

647 715 818 (10 %) (21 %)

Goodwill

4,514 4,259 4,261 6 % 6 %

Intangible assets

169 117 157 44 % 8 %

Servicing rights

943 818 660 15 % 43 %

Other assets

11,889 11,210 10,828 6 % 10 %

Total Assets

$ 207,731 $ 205,390 $ 201,996 1 % 3 %

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand

$ 63,879 $ 62,760 $ 51,896 2 % 23 %

Interest checking

45,964 44,872 49,566 2 % (7 %)

Savings

21,423 20,667 17,221 4 % 24 %

Money market

30,652 30,564 31,192 - (2 %)

Foreign office

202 152 160 33 % 26 %

Other time

2,204 2,408 3,337 (8 %) (34 %)

Certificates $100,000 and over

784 860 3,311 (9 %) (76 %)

Total deposits

165,108 162,283 156,683 2 % 5 %

Federal funds purchased

309 338 251 (9 %) 23 %

Other short-term borrowings

949 1,130 1,196 (16 %) (21 %)

Accrued taxes, interest and expenses

2,083 2,045 2,500 2 % (17 %)

Other liabilities

5,339 4,304 3,292 24 % 62 %

Long-term debt

11,419 12,364 15,123 (8 %) (24 %)

Total Liabilities

185,207 182,464 179,045 2 % 3 %

Equity

Common stock(c)

2,051 2,051 2,051 - -

Preferred stock

2,116 2,116 2,116 - -

Capital surplus

3,611 3,602 3,624 - -

Retained earnings

19,817 19,343 18,010 2 % 10 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,637 1,974 2,831 (17 %) (42 %)

Treasury stock

(6,708 ) (6,160 ) (5,681 ) 9 % 18 %

Total Equity

22,524 22,926 22,951 (2 %) (2 %)

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 207,731 $ 205,390 $ 201,996 1 % 3 %

(a)   Amortized cost

$ 36,308 $ 36,081 $ 34,693 1 % 5 %

(b)   Market values

8 10 15 (20 %) (47 %)

(c)   Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands):

Authorized

2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 - -

Outstanding, excluding treasury

689,790 703,740 712,328 (2 %) (3 %)

Treasury

234,102 220,153 211,565 6 % 11 %

15

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

$ in millions, except per share data

(unaudited)

As of
September June March December September
2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$ 3,213 $ 3,285 $ 3,122 $ 3,147 $ 2,996

Other short-term investments

34,203 32,409 34,187 33,399 31,285

Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a)

37,870 38,012 37,595 37,513 37,425

Held-to-maturity securities(b)

8 10 10 11 15

Trading debt securities

685 711 728 560 704

Equity securities

329 341 315 313 277

Loans and leases held for sale

5,203 5,730 5,477 4,741 2,323

Portfolio loans and leases:

Commercial and industrial loans

47,834 47,564 49,094 49,665 51,695

Commercial mortgage loans

10,300 10,347 10,481 10,602 10,878

Commercial construction loans

5,456 5,871 6,198 5,815 5,656

Commercial leases

3,130 3,238 3,255 2,915 3,021

Total commercial loans and leases

66,720 67,020 69,028 68,997 71,250

Residential mortgage loans

16,158 16,131 15,776 15,928 16,158

Home equity

4,276 4,545 4,815 5,183 5,455

Indirect secured consumer loans

16,004 15,192 14,336 13,653 12,925

Credit card

1,744 1,793 1,810 2,007 2,087

Other consumer loans

3,009 3,052 3,090 3,014 2,856

Total consumer loans

41,191 40,713 39,827 39,785 39,481

Portfolio loans and leases

107,911 107,733 108,855 108,782 110,731

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,954 ) (2,033 ) (2,208 ) (2,453 ) (2,574 )

Portfolio loans and leases, net

105,957 105,700 106,647 106,329 108,157

Bank premises and equipment

2,101 2,073 2,072 2,088 2,090

Operating lease equipment

647 715 718 777 818

Goodwill

4,514 4,259 4,259 4,258 4,261

Intangible assets

169 117 127 139 157

Servicing rights

943 818 784 656 660

Other assets

11,889 11,210 10,858 10,749 10,828

Total Assets

$ 207,731 $ 205,390 $ 206,899 $ 204,680 $ 201,996

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand

$ 63,879 $ 62,760 $ 61,363 $ 57,711 $ 51,896

Interest checking

45,964 44,872 45,582 47,270 49,566

Savings

21,423 20,667 20,162 18,258 17,221

Money market

30,652 30,564 30,630 30,650 31,192

Foreign office

202 152 113 143 160

Other time

2,204 2,408 2,759 3,023 3,337

Certificates $100,000 and over

784 860 1,784 2,026 3,311

Total deposits

165,108 162,283 162,393 159,081 156,683

Federal funds purchased

309 338 302 300 251

Other short-term borrowings

949 1,130 1,106 1,192 1,196

Accrued taxes, interest and expenses

2,083 2,045 1,879 2,614 2,500

Other liabilities

5,339 4,304 3,881 3,409 3,292

Long-term debt

11,419 12,364 14,743 14,973 15,123

Total Liabilities

185,207 182,464 184,304 181,569 179,045

Equity

Common stock(c)

2,051 2,051 2,051 2,051 2,051

Preferred stock

2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116

Capital surplus

3,611 3,602 3,592 3,635 3,624

Retained earnings

19,817 19,343 18,863 18,384 18,010

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,637 1,974 1,792 2,601 2,831

Treasury stock

(6,708 ) (6,160 ) (5,819 ) (5,676 ) (5,681 )

Total Equity

22,524 22,926 22,595 23,111 22,951

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 207,731 $ 205,390 $ 206,899 $ 204,680 $ 201,996

(a)   Amortized cost

$ 36,308 $ 36,081 $ 35,963 $ 34,982 $ 34,693

(b)   Market values

8 10 10 11 15

(c)   Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands):

Authorized

2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000

Outstanding, excluding treasury

689,790 703,740 711,596 712,760 712,328

Treasury

234,102 220,153 212,297 211,132 211,565

16

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

$ in millions

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Year to Date
September September September September
2021 2020 2021 2020

Total Equity, Beginning

$ 22,926 $ 22,335 $ 23,111 $ 21,203

Net income

704 581 2,107 823

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

Change in unrealized (losses) gains:

Available-for-sale debt securities

(282 ) (66 ) (741 ) 1,272

Qualifying cash flow hedges

(56 ) (55 ) (226 ) 364

Change in accumulated other comprehensive income related to employee benefit plans

1 1 3 3

Comprehensive income

367 461 1,143 2,462

Cash dividends declared:

Common stock

(210 ) (195 ) (597 ) (585 )

Preferred stock

(20 ) (19 ) (75 ) (69 )

Impact of stock transactions under stock compensation plans, net

11 23 20 66

Shares acquired for treasury

(550 ) - (1,077 ) -

Other

- - (1 ) -

Issuance of preferred stock

- 346 - 346

Impact of cumulative effect of change in accounting principles

- - - (472 )

Total Equity, Ending

$ 22,524 $ 22,951 $ 22,524 $ 22,951

17

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital

$ in millions

(unaudited)

As of
September June March December September
2021(a) 2021 2021 2020 2020

Regulatory Capital(b)

CET1 capital

$ 14,673 $ 15,050 $ 14,931 $ 14,682 $ 14,307

Additional tier I capital

2,116 2,116 2,117 2,115 2,115

Tier I capital

16,789 17,166 17,048 16,797 16,422

Tier II capital

3,952 4,018 4,083 4,615 4,645

Total regulatory capital

$ 20,741 $ 21,184 $ 21,131 $ 21,412 $ 21,067

Risk-weighted assets

$ 148,982 $ 145,084 $ 142,799 $ 141,974 $ 141,083

Ratios

Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

11.16 % 11.11 % 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.33 %

Regulatory Capital Ratios(b)

Fifth Third Bancorp

CET1 capital

9.85 % 10.37 % 10.46 % 10.34 % 10.14 %

Tier I risk-based capital

11.27 % 11.83 % 11.94 % 11.83 % 11.64 %

Total risk-based capital

13.92 % 14.60 % 14.80 % 15.08 % 14.93 %

Tier I leverage

8.35 % 8.55 % 8.61 % 8.49 % 8.37 %

Fifth Third Bank

Tier I risk-based capital

11.26 % 11.67 % 12.70 % 12.28 % 12.25 %

Total risk-based capital

12.79 % 13.27 % 14.41 % 14.17 % 14.14 %

Tier I leverage

8.35 % 8.46 % 9.19 % 8.85 % 8.85 %
(a)

Current period regulatory capital data and ratios are estimated.

(b)

Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.

18

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, management considers various non-GAAP measures when evaluating the performance of the business, including: "net interest income (FTE)," "interest income (FTE)," "net interest margin (FTE)," "net interest rate spread (FTE)," "income before income taxes (FTE)," "tangible net income available to common shareholders," "average tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)," "tangible common equity (including AOCI)," "tangible equity," "tangible book value per share," "adjusted noninterest income," "noninterest income excluding certain items," "adjusted noninterest expense," "noninterest expense excluding certain items," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income," "underlying net interest margin," "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted return on average assets," "efficiency ratio (FTE)," "total revenue (FTE)," "noninterest income as a percent of total revenue", and certain ratios derived from these measures. The Bancorp believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because these are among the measures used by the Fifth Third management team to evaluate operating performance and to make day-to-day operating decisions.

The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and securities held by the Bancorp that are not taxable for federal income tax purposes. The Bancorp believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and net interest margin as it provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.

The Bancorp believes tangible net income available to common shareholders, average tangible common equity, tangible common equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common equity (including AOCI), tangible equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity are important measures for evaluating the performance of the business without the impacts of intangible items, whether acquired or created internally, in a manner comparable to other companies in the industry who present similar measures.

The Bancorp believes noninterest income, noninterest expense, net interest income, net interest margin, pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average assets are important measures that adjust for significant, unusual, or large transactions that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The Bancorp believes noninterest income excluding certain items and noninterest expense excluding certain items are important measures that adjust for certain components that are prone to significant period-to-period changes in order to facilitate the explanation of variances in the noninterest income and noninterest expense line items.

Management considers various measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including the tangible equity and tangible common equity (including and excluding AOCI), in addition to capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies. These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies for both absolute and comparative purposes. These ratios are not formally defined by U.S. GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations and, therefore, are considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that providing the tangible common equity ratio excluding AOCI on certain assets and liabilities enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity without the effects of changes in AOCI, some of which are uncertain; providing the tangible common equity ratio including AOCI enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity if components of AOCI, such as unrealized gains or losses, were to be monetized.

Please note that although non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight, they should not be considered in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for analysis using GAAP measures.

Please see reconciliations of all historical non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, beginning on the following page.

19

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

$ and shares in millions As of and For the Three Months Ended
(unaudited) September
2021 		June
2021 		March
2021 		December
2020 		September
2020

Net interest income

$ 1,189 $ 1,208 $ 1,176 $ 1,182 $ 1,170

Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment

3 3 3 3 3

Net interest income (FTE) (a)

1,192 1,211 1,179 1,185 1,173

Net interest income (annualized) (b)

4,717 4,845 4,769 4,702 4,655

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) (c)

4,729 4,857 4,782 4,714 4,667

Interest income

1,292 1,323 1,302 1,315 1,329

Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment

3 3 3 3 3

Interest income (FTE)

1,295 1,326 1,305 1,318 1,332

Interest income (FTE) (annualized) (d)

5,138 5,319 5,293 5,243 5,299

Interest expense (annualized) (e)

409 461 511 529 633

Average interest-earning assets (f)

182,801 184,918 182,715 182,418 180,704

Average interest-bearing liabilities (g)

113,548 115,951 116,684 118,677 123,626

Net interest margin (b) / (f)

2.58 % 2.62 % 2.61 % 2.58 % 2.58 %

Net interest margin (FTE) (c) / (f)

2.59 % 2.63 % 2.62 % 2.58 % 2.58 %

Net interest rate spread (FTE) (d) / (f) - (e) / (g)

2.45 % 2.48 % 2.46 % 2.42 % 2.42 %

Income before income taxes

$ 895 $ 911 $ 883 $ 746 $ 746

Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment

3 3 3 3 3

Income before income taxes (FTE)

$ 898 $ 914 $ 886 $ 749 $ 749

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 684 $ 674 $ 674 $ 569 $ 562

Add: Intangible amortization, net of tax

9 8 9 9 9

Tangible net income available to common shareholders (h)

693 682 683 578 571

Tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (i)

2,749 2,735 2,770 2,299 2,272

Average Bancorp shareholders' equity

22,927 22,927 22,952 23,126 22,952

Less:

Average preferred stock

(2,116 ) (2,116 ) (2,116 ) (2,116 ) (2,007 )

Average goodwill

(4,430 ) (4,259 ) (4,259 ) (4,261 ) (4,261 )

Average intangible assets

(149 ) (122 ) (133 ) (151 ) (164 )

Average tangible common equity, including AOCI (j)

16,232 16,430 16,444 16,598 16,520

Less:

Average AOCI

(1,980 ) (1,968 ) (2,231 ) (2,623 ) (2,919 )

Average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (k)

14,252 14,462 14,213 13,975 13,601

Total Bancorp shareholders' equity

22,524 22,926 22,595 23,111 22,951

Less:

Preferred stock

(2,116 ) (2,116 ) (2,116 ) (2,116 ) (2,116 )

Goodwill

(4,514 ) (4,259 ) (4,259 ) (4,258 ) (4,261 )

Intangible assets

(169 ) (117 ) (127 ) (139 ) (157 )

Tangible common equity, including AOCI (l)

15,725 16,434 16,093 16,598 16,417

Less:

AOCI

(1,637 ) (1,974 ) (1,792 ) (2,601 ) (2,831 )

Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (m)

14,088 14,460 14,301 13,997 13,586

Add:

Preferred stock

2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116

Tangible equity (n)

16,204 16,576 16,417 16,113 15,702

Total assets

207,731 205,390 206,899 204,680 201,996

Less:

Goodwill

(4,514 ) (4,259 ) (4,259 ) (4,258 ) (4,261 )

Intangible assets

(169 ) (117 ) (127 ) (139 ) (157 )

Tangible assets, including AOCI (o)

203,048 201,014 202,513 200,283 197,578

Less:

AOCI, before tax

(2,072 ) (2,499 ) (2,268 ) (3,292 ) (3,584 )

Tangible assets, excluding AOCI (p)

$ 200,976 $ 198,515 $ 200,245 $ 196,991 $ 193,994

Common shares outstanding (q)

690 704 712 713 712

Tangible equity (n) / (p)

8.06 % 8.35 % 8.20 % 8.18 % 8.09 %

Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI) (m) / (p)

7.01 % 7.28 % 7.14 % 7.11 % 6.99 %

Tangible common equity (including AOCI) (l) / (o)

7.74 % 8.18 % 7.95 % 8.29 % 8.31 %

Tangible book value per share (l) / (q)

$ 22.79 $ 23.34 $ 22.60 $ 23.28 $ 23.06

20

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

$ in millions

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
September June September
2021 2021 2020

Net income (r)

$ 704 $ 709 $ 581

Net income (annualized) (s)

2,793 2,844 2,311

Adjustments (pre-tax items)

Valuation of Visa total return swap

17 37 22

Fifth Third Foundation contribution

15 - -

HSA disposition gain

(60 ) - -

Branch and non-branch real estate charges

- - 19

Restructuring severance expense

- - 19

Adjustments, after-tax (t)(a)

(21 ) 28 46

Noninterest income (u)

836 741 722

Valuation of Visa total return swap

17 37 22

HSA disposition gain

(60 ) - -

Branch and non-branch real estate charges

- - 10

Adjusted noninterest income (v)

793 778 754

Noninterest expense (w)

1,172 1,153 1,161

Fifth Third Foundation contribution

(15 ) - -

Branch and non-branch real estate charges

- - (9 )

Restructuring severance expense

- - (19 )

Adjusted noninterest expense (x)

1,157 1,153 1,133

Adjusted net income (r) + (t)

683 737 627

Adjusted net income (annualized) (y)

2,710 2,956 2,494

Adjusted tangible net income available to common shareholders (h) + (t)

672 710 617

Adjusted tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (z)

2,666 2,848 2,455

Average assets (aa)

$ 205,449 $ 206,353 $ 202,533

Return on average tangible common equity (i) / (j)

16.9 % 16.6 % 13.8 %

Return on average tangible common equity excluding AOCI (i) / (k)

19.3 % 18.9 % 16.7 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, including AOCI (z) / (j)

16.4 % 17.3 % 14.9 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (z) / (k)

18.7 % 19.7 % 18.1 %

Return on average assets (s) / (aa)

1.36 % 1.38 % 1.14 %

Adjusted return on average assets (y) / (aa)

1.32 % 1.43 % 1.23 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (w) / [(a) + (u)]

57.8 % 59.1 % 61.3 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (x) / [(a) + (v)]

58.3 % 58.0 % 58.8 %

Total revenue (FTE) (a) + (u)

$ 2,028 $ 1,952 $ 1,895

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (a) + (u)-(w)

$ 856 $ 799 $ 734

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (a) + (v)-(x)

$ 828 $ 836 $ 794

Totals may not foot due to rounding; (a) Assumes a 23% tax rate

21

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Bancorp published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 13:52:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
