Fifth Third today announced the second cohort of its Empowering Community Leaders career development growth program, aimed at fostering the next generation of nonprofit leaders in the communities the Bank serves.
“When nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to succeed, the benefits become exponential,” said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Kala Gibson. “It means more effective programs that better serve the community, which leads to greater success, more demand, and the ability to hire and onboard more new employees.”
The Empowering Community Leaders program was launched in 2022 to provide resources and training to nonprofit leaders across Fifth Third’s footprint. Each leader is nominated for participation in the 18-month-long program by Fifth Third’s community impact managers.
Jointly funded by the Fifth Third Foundation and Fifth Third, ECL provides nonprofit leaders with lessons in leadership development, technical skills and specialized certifications that enable access to resources and knowledge necessary to achieve great community outcomes.
"The Fifth Third Foundation is dedicated to strengthening our communities," said Heidi B. Jark, managing director of the Fifth Third Foundation. "This program equips and empowers community and nonprofit leaders with the skills and knowledge to create positive and long-lasting impacts and pathways to opportunity."
The ECL program provides nonprofit leaders with access to training and development through several national organizations:
- Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education: Executive Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership
- Grow America (formerly the National Development Council): Rental housing development certification.
- Resilia: Nonprofit capacity building program
Members of the 2024-25 Empowering Community Leaders cohort include:
AQUME Foundation
Ciarra Adkins
President
Wyoming, MI
Avondale Development Corporation
Russell Hairston
Executive Director
Cincinnati, OH
BUILD Institute
Regina Ann Campbell
President/CEO
Detroit, MI
Charlotte Area Fund, Inc.
Nicholas Wharton
President/CEO
Charlotte, NC
Childrens Home Society of Florida
Andry Sweet
President/CEO
Orlando, FL
City of Dayton - Human Relations Council
Lamonte Hall, Jr.
Executive Director
Dayton, OH
Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc.
Ernest Coney, Jr.
CEO
Tampa, FL
Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley
LaVar Glover
Director of West Campus Operations
Dayton, OH
Grove Park Foundation
Gavin McGuire
Executive Director
Atlanta, GA
Hammond Development Corporation/HDC
Jennifer Bussey
Executive Director
Hammond, IN
HOPE Toledo
John Jones
President & CEO
Toledo, OH
IMPACT Community Action
Robert "Bo" Chilton
CEO
Columbus, OH
Neighborhood Health Care Inc dba Neighborhood Family Practice
Domonic Hopson
President & CEO
Cleveland, OH
ProsperUs Detroit
Paul Jones
CEO
Detroit, MI
REBOUND, Inc.
Kevin Dunlap
President/CEO
Louisville, KY
Spanish Coalition for Housing (SCH)
Joseph Lopez
Executive Director/CEO
Chicago, IL
The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio
Christie Kuhns
President/CEO
Cincinnati, OH
Urban League of Broward County
Courtnee Biscardi
Executive Vice President
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Urban League of Greater Atlanta
Nancy Flake Johnson
President & CEO
Atlanta, GA
United Way of Greater Nashville
Erica Mitchell
EVP, Chief Community Impact Officer
Nashville, TN
Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation
Samantha Miller
Executive Director
Cincinnati, OH
West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Guillermo Cisneros
President & CEO
Grand Rapids, MI
West Side Community Land Trust
Charis Blackmon
Executive Director
Charlotte, NC
Working Credit
Morgan Spears
Chief Community Engagement Officer
Chicago, IL
YWCA South Florida, Inc.
Kerry-Ann Royes
President & CEO
Miami, FL
To learn more about Empowering Community Leaders, please visit 53.com/EmpoweringCommunity.
About the Fifth Third Foundation
Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.
Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.
