Fifth Third today announced the second cohort of its Empowering Community Leaders career development growth program, aimed at fostering the next generation of nonprofit leaders in the communities the Bank serves.

Fifth Third Announces Second Empowering Community Leaders Cohort (Photo: Business Wire)

“When nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to succeed, the benefits become exponential,” said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Kala Gibson. “It means more effective programs that better serve the community, which leads to greater success, more demand, and the ability to hire and onboard more new employees.”

The Empowering Community Leaders program was launched in 2022 to provide resources and training to nonprofit leaders across Fifth Third’s footprint. Each leader is nominated for participation in the 18-month-long program by Fifth Third’s community impact managers.

Jointly funded by the Fifth Third Foundation and Fifth Third, ECL provides nonprofit leaders with lessons in leadership development, technical skills and specialized certifications that enable access to resources and knowledge necessary to achieve great community outcomes.

"The Fifth Third Foundation is dedicated to strengthening our communities," said Heidi B. Jark, managing director of the Fifth Third Foundation. "This program equips and empowers community and nonprofit leaders with the skills and knowledge to create positive and long-lasting impacts and pathways to opportunity."

The ECL program provides nonprofit leaders with access to training and development through several national organizations:

  • Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education: Executive Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership
  • Grow America (formerly the National Development Council): Rental housing development certification.
  • Resilia: Nonprofit capacity building program

Members of the 2024-25 Empowering Community Leaders cohort include:

AQUME Foundation

Ciarra Adkins

President

Wyoming, MI

Avondale Development Corporation

Russell Hairston

Executive Director

Cincinnati, OH

BUILD Institute

Regina Ann Campbell

President/CEO

Detroit, MI

Charlotte Area Fund, Inc.

Nicholas Wharton

President/CEO

Charlotte, NC

Childrens Home Society of Florida

Andry Sweet

President/CEO

Orlando, FL

City of Dayton - Human Relations Council

Lamonte Hall, Jr.

Executive Director

Dayton, OH

Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc.

Ernest Coney, Jr.

CEO

Tampa, FL

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley

LaVar Glover

Director of West Campus Operations

Dayton, OH

Grove Park Foundation

Gavin McGuire

Executive Director

Atlanta, GA

Hammond Development Corporation/HDC

Jennifer Bussey

Executive Director

Hammond, IN

HOPE Toledo

John Jones

President & CEO

Toledo, OH

IMPACT Community Action

Robert "Bo" Chilton

CEO

Columbus, OH

Neighborhood Health Care Inc dba Neighborhood Family Practice

Domonic Hopson

President & CEO

Cleveland, OH

ProsperUs Detroit

Paul Jones

CEO

Detroit, MI

REBOUND, Inc.

Kevin Dunlap

President/CEO

Louisville, KY

Spanish Coalition for Housing (SCH)

Joseph Lopez

Executive Director/CEO

Chicago, IL

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Christie Kuhns

President/CEO

Cincinnati, OH

Urban League of Broward County

Courtnee Biscardi

Executive Vice President

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Urban League of Greater Atlanta

Nancy Flake Johnson

President & CEO

Atlanta, GA

United Way of Greater Nashville

Erica Mitchell

EVP, Chief Community Impact Officer

Nashville, TN

Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation

Samantha Miller

Executive Director

Cincinnati, OH

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Guillermo Cisneros

President & CEO

Grand Rapids, MI

West Side Community Land Trust

Charis Blackmon

Executive Director

Charlotte, NC

Working Credit

Morgan Spears

Chief Community Engagement Officer

Chicago, IL

YWCA South Florida, Inc.

Kerry-Ann Royes

President & CEO

Miami, FL

To learn more about Empowering Community Leaders, please visit 53.com/EmpoweringCommunity.

