Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fifth Third Bancorp : Announces Cash Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.27 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Nasdaq: FITBI), at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $219.65 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $8.7860 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (Nasdaq: FITBO), at the rate of approximately $309.38 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L, at the rate of $187.50 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $7.50 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The Series L dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (Nasdaq: FITBP), at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,456 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
03:31pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividends
BU
09/15FIFTH THIRD BANK : Helps Customers Pay Down $5 Million in Student Loan Debt
BU
09/14FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/09FIFTH THIRD FOUNDATION : Powers $1.2 Million Innovation Meets Main Street Progra..
BU
09/04FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : to Attend Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
09/03FIFTH THIRD BANK : Joins HBCU Partnership Challenge
BU
09/01FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/21FIFTH THIRD INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
08/19FIFTH THIRD/MB FINANCIAL (FITB) ALER : Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation in..
PR
08/12FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : The Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Truste..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 554 M - -
Net income 2020 940 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 5,16%
Capitalization 14 854 M 14 854 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 340
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,81 $
Last Close Price 20,86 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Jewell D. Hoover Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-32.16%14 854
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.41%159 566
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-18.47%46 655
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.35%45 228
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.18%44 907
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-21.58%42 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group