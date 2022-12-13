Advanced search
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58 2022-12-13 pm EST
32.88 USD   -1.19%
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends

12/13/2022 | 12:26pm EST
Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series H preferred shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 5.10% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H, at the rate of $637.50 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $25.50 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The Series H dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Nasdaq: FITBI), at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $434.70 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $17.3880 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (Nasdaq: FITBO), at the rate of approximately $309.375 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L, at the rate of $281.25 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $11.25 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The Series L dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (Nasdaq: FITBP), at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2022
