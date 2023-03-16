Advanced search
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:50:50 2023-03-16 pm EDT
25.53 USD   +0.45%
12:37pFifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends
BU
12:09pU.S. regional banks under pressure to raise deposit rates - analysts
RE
03/15Futures Decline Pre-Bell as Investor Concerns Over Banking Turmoil Remain; Asia Rebounds, Europe Down
MT
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends

03/16/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Nasdaq: FITBI), at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $492.75 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $19.7100 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (Nasdaq: FITBO), at the rate of approximately $309.375 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L, at the rate of $281.25 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $11.25 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The Series L dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (Nasdaq: FITBP), at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Category: Dividends


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 253 M - -
Net income 2023 2 588 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,75x
Yield 2023 5,36%
Capitalization 17 306 M 17 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 319
Free-Float 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy N. Spence Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Carmichael Executive Chairman
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
