Fifth Third Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
07/21/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Fifth Third Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.76
Reported results included a negative $0.03 impact from certain item(s) on page 2
Key Financial Data
Key Highlights
$ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Select Business Highlights:
•Generated consumer household growth of 2% compared to 2Q21
•Announced stress capital buffer requirement of 2.5% (regulatory minimum)
•Closed acquisition of Dividend Finance, a national point-of-sale consumer lender
•Announced $100 billion environmental and social finance target to be achieved through 2030
Select Financial Highlights:
•ROTCE(a) of 17.5%; adjusted ROTCE(a) of 15.2% excl. AOCI
•Compared to 2Q21, PPNR(a) increased 13% (adjusted PPNR(a) increased 11%)
•Efficiency ratio(a) of 55%, a 4 point improvement from 2Q21
•Net interest income(a) increased 12% compared to 1Q22; NIM(a) up 33 basis points compared to 1Q22
•ACL of 1.85%, an increase of 5 bps from 1Q22 (includes 4 bps from Dividend Finance); Net charge-off ratio of 0.21% and NPA ratio of 0.47%
Income Statement Data
Net income available to common shareholders
$526
$474
$674
Net interest income (U.S. GAAP)
1,339
1,195
1,208
Net interest income (FTE)(a)
1,342
1,198
1,211
Noninterest income
676
684
741
Noninterest expense
1,112
1,222
1,153
Per Share Data
Earnings per share, basic
$0.76
$0.69
$0.95
Earnings per share, diluted
0.76
0.68
0.94
Book value per share
24.56
26.33
29.57
Tangible book value per share(a)
17.10
19.54
23.34
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality
Average portfolio loans and leases
$117,693
$113,467
$108,534
Average deposits
162,890
168,662
162,619
Net charge-off ratio(b)
0.21
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming asset ratio(c)
0.47
0.49
0.61
Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.09
%
0.96
%
1.38
%
Return on average common equity
12.3
10.0
13.0
Return on average tangible common equity(a)
17.5
13.4
16.6
CET1 capital(d)(e)
8.96
9.31
10.37
Net interest margin(a)
2.92
2.59
2.63
Efficiency(a)
55.1
64.9
59.1
Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Regulation S-K that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.
CEO Commentary
Fifth Third has been deliberately built to perform well through-the-cycle. Our focus on maintaining discipline across the Company while growing and diversifying our revenues should ultimately result in sustainable outperformance relative to peers regardless of the economic environment. This outcome is evident in our second quarter financial performance. NIM expanded, net interest income increased, and expenses decreased compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 55% despite softer fee revenue due to the macro environment. As a result, PPNR increased 13% compared to the year-ago quarter. We generated broad-based growth of relationships across our businesses. Our key credit quality metrics also remain well-behaved, reflecting our disciplined approach to client selection. Additionally, we added $10 billion in forward-starting swaps during the quarter to provide rate protection over the next decade.
Fifth Third continues to navigate the dynamic environment and generate strong financial results while fully supporting customers, communities, and employees. I am very proud that in addition to consistently producing strong financial results, we have also extended our ESG leadership position. Whether it's the 8 million meals we recently provided to fight hunger or our new $100 billion environmental and social finance target, we continue to live our purpose every day to improve the lives of our customers and the well-being of our communities.
-Tim Spence, President and CEO
Investor contact: Chris Doll (513) 534-2345 | Media contact: Ed Loyd (513) 534-6397July 21, 2022
Income Statement Highlights
($ in millions, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Condensed Statements of Income
Net interest income (NII)(a)
$1,342
$1,198
$1,211
12%
11%
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
179
45
(115)
298%
NM
Noninterest income
676
684
741
(1)%
(9)%
Noninterest expense
1,112
1,222
1,153
(9)%
(4)%
Income before income taxes(a)
$727
$615
$914
18%
(20)%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
$3
$3
$3
-
-
Applicable income tax expense
162
118
202
37%
(20)%
Net income
$562
$494
$709
14%
(21)%
Dividends on preferred stock
36
20
35
80%
3%
Net income available to common shareholders
$526
$474
$674
11%
(22)%
Earnings per share, diluted
$0.76
$0.68
$0.94
12%
(19)%
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $562 million compared to net income of $494 million in the prior quarter and $709 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $526 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $474 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $674 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s) - 2Q22
(after-tax impact(f); $ in millions, except per share data)
Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income)
$(14)
Business disposition charges (noninterest income)
(5)
After-tax impact(f)of certain items
$(19)
Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s)1
$(0.03)
1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 694.805 million average diluted shares outstanding
2
Net Interest Income
(FTE; $ in millions)(a)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Interest Income
Interest income
$1,467
$1,292
$1,326
14%
11%
Interest expense
125
94
115
33%
9%
Net interest income (NII)
$1,342
$1,198
$1,211
12%
11%
Average Yield/Rate Analysis
bps Change
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.19
%
2.79
%
2.88
%
40
31
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
0.43
%
0.33
%
0.40
%
10
3
Ratios
Net interest rate spread
2.76
%
2.46
%
2.48
%
30
28
Net interest margin (NIM)
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.63
%
33
29
Compared to the prior quarter, NII increased $144 million, or 12%, primarily reflecting higher market rates, as well as growth in investment portfolio balances and commercial & industrial (C&I) loan balances, partially offset by a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio (approximately $5 million in the current quarter compared to $24 million in the prior quarter) as well as lower interest income from government guaranteed mortgage buyouts. PPP-related income was $12 million in the current quarter compared to $20 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM increased 33 bps, reflecting the benefit of higher market rates as well as a decrease in other short-term investments (primarily interest-bearing cash), partially offset by a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII increased $131 million, or 11%, reflecting the recent benefits of higher market rates, as well as growth in investment portfolio balances and C&I loan balances, partially offset by lower PPP-related income and lower interest income from government guaranteed mortgage buyouts. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NIM increased 29 bps, reflecting the benefit of higher market rates as well as a decrease in other short-term investments (primarily interest-bearing cash).
3
Noninterest Income
($ in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
$154
$152
$149
1%
3%
Commercial banking revenue
137
135
160
1%
(14)%
Mortgage banking net revenue
31
52
64
(40)%
(52)%
Wealth and asset management revenue
140
149
145
(6)%
(3)%
Card and processing revenue
105
97
102
8%
3%
Leasing business revenue
56
62
61
(10)%
(8)%
Other noninterest income
85
52
49
63%
73%
Securities (losses) gains, net
(32)
(14)
10
129%
NM
Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges
on mortgage servicing rights
-
(1)
1
(100)%
(100)%
Total noninterest income
$676
$684
$741
(1)%
(9)%
Reported noninterest income decreased $8 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $65 million, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below. Reported current quarter results included $32 million of net securities losses, which included $26 million in net losses attributable to mark-to-market impacts related to investments supporting non-qualified deferred compensation plans, as well as a $3 million loss attributable to market value changes on Fifth Third's shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Noninterest Income excluding certain items
($ in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Noninterest Income excluding certain items
Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP)
$676
$684
$741
Valuation of Visa total return swap
18
11
37
Business disposition charges
6
-
-
Securities losses/(gains), net
32
14
(10)
Noninterest income excluding certain items(a)
$732
$709
$768
Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $23 million, or 3%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items decreased $36 million, or 5%.
Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting an increase in consumer deposit fees, as an increase in gross commercial treasury management revenue was offset by earnings credits. Commercial banking revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily driven by M&A advisory revenue and higher customer financial risk management revenue, partially offset by a decrease in corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $21 million, or 40%, primarily reflecting a $28 million decrease from MSR net valuation adjustments, partially offset by a $10 million increase in mortgage servicing revenue. Wealth and asset management revenue decreased $9 million, or 6%, driven by the impact of lower market values and seasonally strong tax-related private client service revenue from the prior quarter. Card and processing revenue increased $8 million, or 8%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue decreased $6 million, or 10%, reflecting the disposition of LaSalle Solutions. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily attributable to higher private equity income.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $5 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in commercial treasury management fees. Commercial banking revenue decreased $23 million, or 14%, primarily
4
driven by decreases in corporate bond fees and loan syndication revenue, partially offset by an increase in customer financial risk management revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $33 million, or 52%, reflecting a $58 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales and a $16 million reduction from MSR net valuation adjustments, partially offset by a $22 million increase in mortgage servicing revenue and a $19 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. Wealth and asset management revenue decreased $5 million, or 3%, reflecting lower personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue increased $3 million, or 3%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue decreased $5 million, or 8%, reflecting the disposition of LaSalle Solutions, partially offset by an increase in lease syndication revenue. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily attributable to higher private equity income.
Noninterest Expense
($ in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
$584
$711
$638
(18)%
(8)%
Net occupancy expense
75
77
77
(3)%
(3)%
Technology and communications
98
101
94
(3)%
4%
Equipment expense
36
36
34
-
6%
Card and processing expense
20
19
20
5%
-
Leasing business expense
31
32
33
(3)%
(6)%
Marketing expense
28
24
20
17%
40%
Other noninterest expense
240
222
237
8%
1%
Total noninterest expense
$1,112
$1,222
$1,153
(9)%
(4)%
Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased $110 million, or 9%, driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, reflecting seasonally-higher compensation in the prior quarter, lower incentive-based compensation due to the current market dynamics, and overall expense discipline throughout the firm. Noninterest expense in the current quarter included a $27 million benefit related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market (compared to a $12 million benefit in the prior quarter). Excluding the non-qualified deferred compensation impacts from both periods, total noninterest expense decreased $95 million, or 8%.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense decreased $41 million, or 4%, reflecting a decrease in compensation and benefits expense. This was partially offset by higher marketing expense and an increase in technology and communications expense related to continued modernization investments.
5
Average Interest-Earning Assets
($ in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Average Portfolio Loans and Leases
Commercial loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
$55,460
$52,554
$48,773
6%
14%
Commercial mortgage loans
10,710
10,521
10,459
2%
2%
Commercial construction loans
5,356
5,371
6,043
-
(11)%
Commercial leases
2,839
2,942
3,174
(4)%
(11)%
Total commercial loans and leases
$74,365
$71,388
$68,449
4%
9%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage loans
$17,363
$16,501
$15,883
5%
9%
Home equity
3,895
4,009
4,674
(3)%
(17)%
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,241
17,136
14,702
1%
17%
Credit card
1,704
1,691
1,770
1%
(4)%
Other consumer loans
3,125
2,742
3,056
14%
2%
Total consumer loans
$43,328
$42,079
$40,085
3%
8%
Total average portfolio loans and leases
$117,693
$113,467
$108,534
4%
8%
Memo:
Average PPP loans
$549
$1,012
$4,810
(46)%
(89)%
Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excl. PPP loans
$54,911
$51,542
$43,963
7%
25%
Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale
Commercial loans and leases held for sale
$7
$18
$52
(61)%
(87)%
Consumer loans held for sale
2,536
3,677
5,857
(31)%
(57)%
Total average loans and leases held for sale
$2,543
$3,695
$5,909
(31)%
(57)%
Total average loans and leases
$120,236
$117,162
$114,443
3%
5%
Securities (taxable and tax-exempt)
$54,538
$42,422
$36,917
29%
48%
Other short-term investments
9,632
28,310
33,558
(66)%
(71)%
Total average interest-earning assets
$184,406
$187,894
$184,918
(2)%
-
Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 4%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 4%, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 6%. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, reflecting higher residential mortgage and other consumer loans (primarily from the Dividend Finance acquisition), partially offset by lower home equity balances.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 8%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 9%, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 14%, partially offset by lower commercial construction loans. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 8%, as higher indirect secured consumer and residential mortgage loans were partially offset by lower home equity balances.
Average loans and leases held for sale were $3 billion in the current quarter compared to $4 billion in the prior quarter and $6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Current quarter average loans and leases held for sale were impacted by a decline in residential mortgage balances (primarily from a decline in government guaranteed mortgage buyouts).
Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt) of $55 billion in the current quarter increased $12 billion, or 29%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $18 billion, or 48%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $10 billion in the current quarter decreased $19 billion, or 66%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $24 billion, or 71%, compared to the year-ago quarter.
6
Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $75 billion increased 3% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 4%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans increased 12%, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 18%, partially offset by lower commercial construction loan balances. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 37%, compared to 36% in the prior quarter and 31% in the year-ago quarter.
Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $44 billion increased 2% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher other consumer loans (primarily from the Dividend Finance acquisition) and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decline in indirect secured consumer loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased 8%, reflecting an increase in indirect secured consumer loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by lower home equity balances.
Total period-end securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter increased $6 billion, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $20 billion, or 54%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Period-end other short-term investments of $7 billion in the current quarter decreased $13 billion, or 64%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $25 billion, or 77%, compared to the year-ago quarter.
Average Deposits
($ in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Average Deposits
Demand
$62,555
$64,212
$61,994
(3)%
1%
Interest checking
44,349
48,659
45,307
(9)%
(2)%
Savings
23,708
22,772
20,494
4%
16%
Money market
29,284
30,263
30,844
(3)%
(5)%
Foreign office(g)
139
126
140
10%
(1)%
Total transaction deposits
$160,035
$166,032
$158,779
(4)%
1%
CDs $250,000 or less
2,193
2,376
3,514
(8)%
(38)%
Total core deposits
$162,228
$168,408
$162,293
(4)%
-
CDs over $250,000
662
254
326
161%
103%
Total average deposits
$162,890
$168,662
$162,619
(3)%
-
Compared to the prior quarter, average core deposits decreased 4% as decreases in interest checking, demand deposit and money market balances (primarily reflecting runoff of excess and higher cost commercial deposits) were partially offset by increases in savings deposit balances. Average demand deposits represented 39% of total core deposits in the current quarter, relatively stable with the prior quarter. Average commercial transaction deposits decreased 8% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 1%.
Compared to the year-ago quarter, average core deposits were flat, as ongoing success in generating consumer household growth was offset by runoff of excess and higher cost commercial deposits. Average commercial transaction deposits decreased 5% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 7%.
The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 75% in the current quarter, compared to 68% in the prior quarter and 67% in the year-ago quarter.
7
Average Wholesale Funding
($ in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Average Wholesale Funding
CDs over $250,000
$662
$254
$326
161%
103%
Federal funds purchased
392
259
346
51%
13%
Other short-term borrowings
3,571
890
1,097
301%
226%
Long-term debt
11,164
11,165
13,883
-
(20)%
Total average wholesale funding
$15,789
$12,568
$15,652
26%
1%
Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding increased 26%, reflecting increases in other short-term borrowings, jumbo CD balances, and federal funds purchased. During the quarter, $700 million in long-term debt was retired and $1 billion in long-term debt was issued. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding increased 1%, reflecting increases in other short-term borrowings, jumbo CD balances, and federal funds purchased, partially offset by decreases in long-term debt.
8
Credit Quality Summary
($ in millions)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs)
$539
$534
$498
$528
$621
Repossessed property
6
5
5
4
5
OREO
14
27
24
27
31
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs)
$559
$566
$527
$559
$657
NPL ratio(h)
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.44
%
0.49
%
0.58
%
NPA ratio(c)
0.47
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.52
%
0.61
%
Total loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual)
$294
$288
$254
$267
$281
Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual)
39
50
117
92
83
Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning
$1,908
$1,892
$1,954
$2,033
$2,208
Total net losses charged-off
(62)
(34)
(38)
(21)
(44)
Provision for (benefit from) loan and lease losses
168
50
(24)
(58)
(131)
ALLL, ending
$2,014
$1,908
$1,892
$1,954
$2,033
Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning
$177
$182
$205
$189
$173
Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments
11
(5)
(23)
16
16
Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending
$188
$177
$182
$205
$189
Total allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$2,202
$2,085
$2,074
$2,159
$2,222
ACL ratios:
As a % of portfolio loans and leases
1.85
%
1.80
%
1.85
%
2.00
%
2.06
%
As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
408
%
391
%
416
%
409
%
358
%
As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets
394
%
369
%
394
%
386
%
338
%
ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases
1.70
%
1.65
%
1.69
%
1.81
%
1.89
%
Total losses charged-off
$(90)
$(64)
$(77)
$(56)
$(103)
Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off
28
30
39
35
59
Total net losses charged-off
$(62)
$(34)
$(38)
$(21)
$(44)
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b)
0.21
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
0.16
%
Commercial NCO ratio
0.19
%
0.05
%
0.10
%
0.03
%
0.10
%
Consumer NCO ratio
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.21
%
0.16
%
0.26
%
Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $539 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.45%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs increased $5 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 1 bp. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs decreased $82 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 13 bps.
Nonperforming portfolio assets were $559 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.47%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $7 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 2 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs decreased $98 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 14 bps.
The provision for credit losses totaled $179 million in the current quarter, including approximately $53 million for the provision expense for loans and unfunded commitments associated with the Dividend Finance acquisition. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 1.85% of total portfolio loans and leases at quarter end, compared with 1.80% for the prior
9
quarter end and 2.06% for the year-ago quarter end. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 408% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 394% of nonperforming portfolio assets.
Net charge-offs were $62 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NCO ratio of 0.21%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $28 million and the NCO ratio increased 9 bps, reflecting higher charge-offs in the commercial portfolio. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $18 million and the NCO ratio increased 5 bps, reflecting higher commercial net charge-offs, offset by slightly lower consumer net charge-offs.
Capital Position
As of and For the Three Months Ended
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Capital Position
Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets
9.35
%
10.23
%
10.71%
11.16%
11.11
%
Tangible equity(a)
8.05
%
7.98
%
7.97%
8.06%
8.35
%
Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a)
7.01
%
6.96
%
6.94%
7.01%
7.28
%
Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a)
5.82
%
6.48
%
7.47%
7.74%
8.18
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e)
CET1 capital
8.96
%
9.31
%
9.54%
9.86%
10.37
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.24
%
10.63
%
10.91%
11.28%
11.83
%
Total risk-based capital
12.48
%
12.93
%
13.42%
13.94%
14.60
%
Leverage
8.30
%
8.32
%
8.27%
8.41%
8.55
%
The CET1 capital ratio was 8.96%, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.01% excluding AOCI, and 5.82% including AOCI. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.24%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.48%, and the Leverage ratio was 8.30%.
On June 27, 2022, Fifth Third released its indicative stress capital buffer requirement resulting from the Federal Reserve
Board's 2022 annual bank stress test, incorporating the supervisory severely adverse scenario published in February 2022. Fifth Third's indicative stress capital buffer under this scenario is 2.5%, effective October 1, 2022. The stress capital buffer of 2.5% is the floor under the regulatory capital rules.
10
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 22.4% compared with 19.2% in the prior quarter and 22.1% in the year-ago quarter.
Conference Call
Fifth Third will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) today. This conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on "About Us" then "Investor Relations"). Those unable to listen to the live webcast may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address, which will be available for 30 days.
Corporate Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."
Earnings Release End Notes
(a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation beginning on page 27.
(b)Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis.
(c)Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.
(d)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.
(e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
(f)Assumes a 23% tax rate.
(g)Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts.
(h)Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases.
11
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as updated by our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; (2) deteriorating credit quality; (3) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (4) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (5) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (6) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (7) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (8) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (9) cyber-security risks; (10) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (11) failures by third-party service providers; (12) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (13) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (14) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (15) losses related to fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (16) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (17) adverse impacts of government regulation; (18) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (19) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (20) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (21) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (22) deposit insurance premiums; (23) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; (24) replacement of LIBOR; (25) weakness in the national or local economies; (26) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (27) changes in interest rates; (28) changes and trends in capital markets; (29) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (30) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (31) litigation, investigations, and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (32) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (33) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (34) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events, other natural disasters, or health emergencies (including pandemics); (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; (44) changes in law or requirements imposed by Fifth Third's regulators impacting our capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases; and (45) Fifth Third's ability to meet its sustainability targets, goals and commitments.
You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC," for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.
# # #
12
Quarterly Financial Review for June 30, 2022
Table of Contents
Financial Highlights
14-15
Consolidated Statements of Income
16-17
Consolidated Balance Sheets
18-19
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
20
Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis
21-22
Summary of Loans and Leases
23
Regulatory Capital
24
Summary of Credit Loss Experience
25
Asset Quality
26
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
27-29
Segment Presentation
30
13
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
% / bps
% / bps
$ in millions, except per share data
For the Three Months Ended
Change
Year to Date
Change
(unaudited)
June
March
June
June
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
2022
2021
Yr/Yr
Income Statement Data
Net interest income
$1,339
$1,195
$1,208
12%
11%
$2,534
$2,385
6%
Net interest income (FTE)(a)
1,342
1,198
1,211
12%
11%
2,541
2,391
6%
Noninterest income
676
684
741
(1%)
(9%)
1,359
1,490
(9%)
Total revenue (FTE)(a)
2,018
1,882
1,952
7%
3%
3,900
3,881
-
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
179
45
(115)
298%
NM
224
(288)
NM
Noninterest expense
1,112
1,222
1,153
(9%)
(4%)
2,334
2,369
(1%)
Net income
562
494
709
14%
(21%)
1,056
1,403
(25%)
Net income available to common shareholders
526
474
674
11%
(22%)
1,000
1,348
(26%)
Earnings Per Share Data
Net income allocated to common shareholders
$525
$473
$673
11%
(22%)
$999
$1,344
(26%)
Average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
689,019
687,538
708,833
-
(3%)
688,282
711,617
(3%)
Diluted
694,805
696,242
718,085
-
(3%)
695,520
720,740
(3%)
Earnings per share, basic
$0.76
$0.69
$0.95
10%
(20%)
$1.45
$1.89
(23%)
Earnings per share, diluted
0.76
0.68
0.94
12%
(19%)
1.44
1.87
(23%)
Common Share Data
Cash dividends per common share
$0.30
$0.30
$0.27
-
11%
$0.60
$0.54
11%
Book value per share
24.56
26.33
29.57
(7%)
(17%)
24.56
29.57
(17%)
Market value per share
33.60
43.04
38.23
(22%)
(12%)
33.60
38.23
(12%)
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
686,152
685,905
703,740
-
(2%)
686,152
703,740
(2%)
Market capitalization
$23,055
$29,521
$26,904
(22%)
(14%)
$23,055
$26,904
(14%)
Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.09
%
0.96
%
1.38
%
13
(29)
1.03
%
1.38
%
(35)
Return on average common equity
12.3
%
10.0
%
13.0
%
230
(70)
11.1
%
13.1
%
(200)
Return on average tangible common equity(a)
17.5
%
13.4
%
16.6
%
410
90
15.3
%
16.7
%
(140)
Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue(a)
33
%
36
%
38
%
(300)
(500)
35
%
38
%
(300)
Dividend payout
39.5
%
43.5
%
28.4
%
(400)
NM
41.4
%
28.6
%
NM
Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
9.35
%
10.23
%
11.11
%
(88)
(176)
9.79
%
11.18
%
(139)
Tangible common equity(a)
7.01
%
6.96
%
7.28
%
5
(27)
7.01
%
7.28
%
(27)
Net interest margin (FTE)(a)
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.63
%
33
29
2.75
%
2.62
%
13
Efficiency (FTE)(a)
55.1
%
64.9
%
59.1
%
(980)
(400)
59.8
%
61.0
%
(120)
Effective tax rate
22.4
%
19.2
%
22.1
%
320
30
20.9
%
21.8
%
(90)
Credit Quality
Net losses charged-off
$62
$34
$44
82
%
41
%
$96
$115
(17
%)
Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
9
5
0.17
%
0.21
%
(4)
ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases
1.70
%
1.65
%
1.89
%
5
(19)
1.70
%
1.89
%
(19)
ACL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(g)
1.85
%
1.80
%
2.06
%
5
(21)
1.85
%
2.06
%
(21)
Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO
0.47
%
0.49
%
0.61
%
(2)
(14)
0.47
%
0.61
%
(14)
Average Balances
Loans and leases, including held for sale
$120,236
$117,162
$114,443
3%
5%
$118,708
$114,074
4%
Securities and other short-term investments
64,170
70,732
70,475
(9%)
(9%)
67,431
69,749
(3%)
Assets
205,897
209,150
206,353
(2%)
-
207,515
205,102
1%
Transaction deposits(b)
160,035
166,032
158,779
(4%)
1%
163,016
156,321
4%
Core deposits(c)
162,228
168,408
162,293
(4%)
-
165,300
159,989
3%
Wholesale funding(d)
15,789
12,568
15,652
26%
1%
14,188
16,626
(15%)
Bancorp shareholders' equity
19,248
21,402
22,927
(10%)
(16%)
20,319
22,939
(11%)
Regulatory Capital Ratios(e)(f)
CET1 capital
8.96
%
9.31
%
10.37
%
(35)
(141)
8.96
%
10.37
%
(141)
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.24
%
10.63
%
11.83
%
(39)
(159)
10.24
%
11.83
%
(159)
Total risk-based capital
12.48
%
12.93
%
14.60
%
(45)
(212)
12.48
%
14.60
%
(212)
Leverage
8.30
%
8.32
%
8.55
%
(2)
(25)
8.30
%
8.55
%
(25)
Operations
Banking centers
1,080
1,079
1,096
-
(1%)
1,080
1,096
(1%)
ATMs
2,153
2,201
2,369
(2%)
(9%)
2,153
2,369
(9%)
Full-time equivalent employees
19,119
19,247
19,402
(1%)
(1%)
19,119
19,402
(1%)
(a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27.
(b)Includes demand, interest checking, savings, money market and foreign office deposits of commercial customers.
(c)Includes transaction deposits plus CDs $250,000 or less.
(d)Includes CDs over $250,000, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt.
(e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimates.
(f)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.
(g)The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments.
14
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
$ in millions, except per share data
For the Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Income Statement Data
Net interest income
$1,339
$1,195
$1,197
$1,189
$1,208
Net interest income (FTE)(a)
1,342
1,198
1,200
1,192
1,211
Noninterest income
676
684
791
836
741
Total revenue (FTE)(a)
2,018
1,882
1,991
2,028
1,952
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
179
45
(47)
(42)
(115)
Noninterest expense
1,112
1,222
1,206
1,172
1,153
Net income
562
494
662
704
709
Net income available to common shareholders
526
474
627
684
674
Earnings Per Share Data
Net income allocated to common shareholders
$525
$473
$625
$683
$673
Average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
689,019
687,538
688,370
697,457
708,833
Diluted
694,805
696,242
697,532
706,090
718,085
Earnings per share, basic
$0.76
$0.69
$0.91
$0.98
$0.95
Earnings per share, diluted
0.76
0.68
0.90
0.97
0.94
Common Share Data
Cash dividends per common share
$0.30
$0.30
$0.30
$0.30
$0.27
Book value per share
24.56
26.33
29.43
29.59
29.57
Market value per share
33.60
43.04
43.55
42.44
38.23
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
686,152
685,905
682,778
689,790
703,740
Market capitalization
$23,055
$29,521
$29,735
$29,275
$26,904
Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.09
%
0.96
%
1.25
%
1.36
%
1.38
%
Return on average common equity
12.3
%
10.0
%
12.2
%
13.0
%
13.0
%
Return on average tangible common equity(a)
17.5
%
13.4
%
16.1
%
16.9
%
16.6
%
Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue(a)
33
%
36
%
40
%
41
%
38
%
Dividend payout
39.5
%
43.5
%
33.0
%
30.6
%
28.4
%
Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
9.35
%
10.23
%
10.71
%
11.16
%
11.11
%
Tangible common equity(a)
7.01
%
6.96
%
6.94
%
7.01
%
7.28
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(a)
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.55
%
2.59
%
2.63
%
Efficiency (FTE)(a)
55.1
%
64.9
%
60.6
%
57.8
%
59.1
%
Effective tax rate
22.4
%
19.2
%
20.1
%
21.3
%
22.1
%
Credit Quality
Net losses charged-off
$62
$34
$38
$21
$44
Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
0.16
%
ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases
1.70
%
1.65
%
1.69
%
1.81
%
1.89
%
ACL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(g)
1.85
%
1.80
%
1.85
%
2.00
%
2.06
%
Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO
0.47
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.52
%
0.61
%
Average Balances
Loans and leases, including held for sale
$120,236
$117,162
$114,790
$113,528
$114,443
Securities and other short-term investments
64,170
70,732
72,255
69,273
70,475
Assets
205,897
209,150
209,604
205,449
206,353
Transaction deposits(b)
160,035
166,032
164,673
159,404
158,779
Core deposits(c)
162,228
168,408
167,277
162,341
162,293
Wholesale funding(d)
15,789
12,568
13,276
13,833
15,652
Bancorp shareholders' equity
19,248
21,402
22,449
22,927
22,927
Regulatory Capital Ratios(e)(f)
CET1 capital
8.96
%
9.31
%
9.54
%
9.86
%
10.37
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.24
%
10.63
%
10.91
%
11.28
%
11.83
%
Total risk-based capital
12.48
%
12.93
%
13.42
%
13.94
%
14.60
%
Leverage
8.30
%
8.32
%
8.27
%
8.41
%
8.55
%
Operations
Banking centers
1,080
1,079
1,117
1,100
1,096
ATMs
2,153
2,201
2,322
2,336
2,369
Full-time equivalent employees
19,119
19,247
19,112
19,171
19,402
(a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27.
(b)Includes demand, interest checking, savings, money market and foreign office deposits of commercial customers.
(c)Includes transaction deposits plus CDs $250,000 or less.
(d)Includes CDs over $250,000, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt.
(e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimates.
(f)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.
(g)The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments.
15
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
$ in millions
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
Year to Date
% Change
(unaudited)
June
March
June
June
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
2022
2021
Yr/Yr
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$1,081
$983
$1,035
10%
4%
$2,062
$2,064
-
Interest on securities
369
294
279
26%
32%
663
543
22%
Interest on other short-term investments
14
12
9
17%
56%
27
17
59%
Total interest income
1,464
1,289
1,323
14%
11%
2,752
2,624
5%
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
25
11
15
127%
67%
36
36
-
Interest on federal funds purchased
1
-
-
NM
NM
1
-
NM
Interest on other short-term borrowings
12
-
-
NM
NM
13
1
NM
Interest on long-term debt
87
83
100
5%
(13%)
168
202
(17%)
Total interest expense
125
94
115
33%
9%
218
239
(9%)
Net Interest Income
1,339
1,195
1,208
12%
11%
2,534
2,385
6%
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
179
45
(115)
298%
NM
224
(288)
NM
Net Interest Income After Provision for (Benefit from) Credit Losses
1,160
1,150
1,323
1%
(12%)
2,310
2,673
(14%)
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
154
152
149
1%
3%
306
292
5%
Commercial banking revenue
137
135
160
1%
(14%)
272
313
(13%)
Mortgage banking net revenue
31
52
64
(40%)
(52%)
83
149
(44%)
Wealth and asset management revenue
140
149
145
(6%)
(3%)
289
288
-
Card and processing revenue
105
97
102
8%
3%
201
196
3%
Leasing business revenue
56
62
61
(10%)
(8%)
118
148
(20%)
Other noninterest income
85
52
49
63%
73%
138
92
50%
Securities (losses) gains, net
(32)
(14)
10
129%
NM
(47)
13
NM
Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights
-
(1)
1
(100%)
(100%)
(1)
(1)
-
Total noninterest income
676
684
741
(1%)
(9%)
1,359
1,490
(9%)
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
584
711
638
(18%)
(8%)
1,295
1,343
(4%)
Net occupancy expense
75
77
77
(3%)
(3%)
152
156
(3%)
Technology and communications
98
101
94
(3%)
4%
199
187
6%
Equipment expense
36
36
34
-
6%
72
68
6%
Card and processing expense
20
19
20
5%
-
38
50
(24%)
Leasing business expense
31
32
33
(3%)
(6%)
63
68
(7%)
Marketing expense
28
24
20
17%
40%
52
43
21%
Other noninterest expense
240
222
237
8%
1%
463
454
2%
Total noninterest expense
1,112
1,222
1,153
(9%)
(4%)
2,334
2,369
(1%)
Income Before Income Taxes
724
612
911
18%
(21%)
1,335
1,794
(26%)
Applicable income tax expense
162
118
202
37%
(20%)
279
391
(29%)
Net Income
562
494
709
14%
(21%)
1,056
1,403
(25%)
Dividends on preferred stock
36
20
35
80%
3%
56
55
2%
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$526
$474
$674
11%
(22%)
$1,000
$1,348
(26%)
16
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
$ in millions
For the Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$1,081
$983
$1,000
$1,014
$1,035
Interest on securities
369
294
281
266
279
Interest on other short-term investments
14
12
13
12
9
Total interest income
1,464
1,289
1,294
1,292
1,323
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
25
11
11
12
15
Interest on other short-term borrowings
12
-
-
-
-
Interest on long-term debt
87
83
86
91
100
Total interest expense
125
94
97
103
115
Net Interest Income
1,339
1,195
1,197
1,189
1,208
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
179
45
(47)
(42)
(115)
Net Interest Income After Provision for (Benefit from) Credit Losses
1,160
1,150
1,244
1,231
1,323
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
154
152
156
152
149
Commercial banking revenue
137
135
171
152
160
Mortgage banking net revenue
31
52
35
86
64
Wealth and asset management revenue
140
149
150
147
145
Card and processing revenue
105
97
104
102
102
Leasing business revenue
56
62
74
78
61
Other noninterest income
85
52
120
120
49
Securities (losses) gains, net
(32)
(14)
(19)
(1)
10
Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights
-
(1)
-
-
1
Total noninterest income
676
684
791
836
741
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
584
711
655
627
638
Net occupancy expense
75
77
77
79
77
Technology and communications
98
101
103
98
94
Equipment expense
36
36
36
34
34
Card and processing expense
20
19
19
19
20
Leasing business expense
31
32
36
33
33
Marketing expense
28
24
35
29
20
Other noninterest expense
240
222
245
253
237
Total noninterest expense
1,112
1,222
1,206
1,172
1,153
Income Before Income Taxes
724
612
829
895
911
Applicable income tax expense
162
118
167
191
202
Net Income
562
494
662
704
709
Dividends on preferred stock
36
20
35
20
35
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$526
$474
$627
$684
$674
17
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
$ in millions, except per share data
As of
% Change
(unaudited)
June
March
June
2022
2022
2021
Seq
Yr/Yr
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$3,437
$3,049
$3,285
13%
5%
Other short-term investments
7,419
20,529
32,409
(64%)
(77%)
Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a)
52,837
48,832
38,012
8%
39%
Held-to-maturity securities(b)
5
6
10
(17%)
(50%)
Trading debt securities
293
324
711
(10%)
(59%)
Equity securities
326
358
341
(9%)
(4%)
Loans and leases held for sale
2,542
2,616
5,730
(3%)
(56%)
Portfolio loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
56,095
53,909
47,564
4%
18%
Commercial mortgage loans
10,748
10,694
10,347
1%
4%
Commercial construction loans
5,357
5,420
5,871
(1%)
(9%)
Commercial leases
2,850
2,915
3,238
(2%)
(12%)
Total commercial loans and leases
75,050
72,938
67,020
3%
12%
Residential mortgage loans
17,566
17,144
16,131
2%
9%
Home equity
3,906
3,916
4,545
-
(14%)
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,017
17,424
15,192
(2%)
12%
Credit card
1,763
1,690
1,793
4%
(2%)
Other consumer loans
3,521
2,753
3,052
28%
15%
Total consumer loans
43,773
42,927
40,713
2%
8%
Portfolio loans and leases
118,823
115,865
107,733
3%
10%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(2,014)
(1,908)
(2,033)
6%
(1%)
Portfolio loans and leases, net
116,809
113,957
105,700
3%
11%
Bank premises and equipment
2,118
2,102
2,073
1%
2%
Operating lease equipment
600
622
715
(4%)
(16%)
Goodwill
4,926
4,514
4,259
9%
16%
Intangible assets
194
145
117
34%
66%
Servicing rights
1,582
1,444
818
10%
93%
Other assets
13,694
12,961
11,210
6%
22%
Total Assets
$206,782
$211,459
$205,390
(2%)
1%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
$60,859
$65,590
$62,760
(7%)
(3%)
Interest checking
43,338
48,836
44,872
(11%)
(3%)
Savings
23,748
23,622
20,667
1%
15%
Money market
28,792
29,947
30,564
(4%)
(6%)
Foreign office
177
115
152
54%
16%
CDs $250,000 or less
2,125
2,267
2,958
(6%)
(28%)
CDs over $250,000
2,135
234
310
812%
589%
Total deposits
161,174
170,611
162,283
(6%)
(1%)
Federal funds purchased
711
250
338
184%
110%
Other short-term borrowings
7,057
872
1,130
709%
525%
Accrued taxes, interest and expenses
1,683
1,471
2,045
14%
(18%)
Other liabilities
6,197
7,263
4,304
(15%)
44%
Long-term debt
10,990
10,815
12,364
2%
(11%)
Total Liabilities
187,812
191,282
182,464
(2%)
3%
Equity
Common stock(c)
2,051
2,051
2,051
-
-
Preferred stock
2,116
2,116
2,116
-
-
Capital surplus
3,636
3,615
3,602
1%
1%
Retained earnings
20,818
20,501
19,343
2%
8%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,644)
(1,096)
1,974
141%
NM
Treasury stock
(7,007)
(7,010)
(6,160)
-
14%
Total Equity
18,970
20,177
22,926
(6%)
(17%)
Total Liabilities and Equity
$206,782
$211,459
$205,390
(2%)
1%
(a) Amortized cost
$56,140
$50,171
$36,081
12%
56%
(b) Market values
5
6
10
(17%)
(50%)
(c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands):
Authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
-
-
Outstanding, excluding treasury
686,152
685,905
703,740
-
(2
%)
Treasury
237,741
237,987
220,153
-
8
%
18
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
$ in millions, except per share data
As of
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$3,437
$3,049
$2,994
$3,213
$3,285
Other short-term investments
7,419
20,529
34,572
34,203
32,409
Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a)
52,837
48,832
38,110
37,870
38,012
Held-to-maturity securities(b)
5
6
8
8
10
Trading debt securities
293
324
512
685
711
Equity securities
326
358
376
329
341
Loans and leases held for sale
2,542
2,616
4,415
5,203
5,730
Portfolio loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
56,095
53,909
51,659
47,834
47,564
Commercial mortgage loans
10,748
10,694
10,316
10,300
10,347
Commercial construction loans
5,357
5,420
5,241
5,456
5,871
Commercial leases
2,850
2,915
3,052
3,130
3,238
Total commercial loans and leases
75,050
72,938
70,268
66,720
67,020
Residential mortgage loans
17,566
17,144
16,397
16,158
16,131
Home equity
3,906
3,916
4,084
4,276
4,545
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,017
17,424
16,783
16,004
15,192
Credit card
1,763
1,690
1,766
1,744
1,793
Other consumer loans
3,521
2,753
2,752
3,009
3,052
Total consumer loans
43,773
42,927
41,782
41,191
40,713
Portfolio loans and leases
118,823
115,865
112,050
107,911
107,733
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(2,014)
(1,908)
(1,892)
(1,954)
(2,033)
Portfolio loans and leases, net
116,809
113,957
110,158
105,957
105,700
Bank premises and equipment
2,118
2,102
2,120
2,101
2,073
Operating lease equipment
600
622
616
647
715
Goodwill
4,926
4,514
4,514
4,514
4,259
Intangible assets
194
145
156
169
117
Servicing rights
1,582
1,444
1,121
943
818
Other assets
13,694
12,961
11,444
11,889
11,210
Total Assets
$206,782
$211,459
$211,116
$207,731
$205,390
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
$60,859
$65,590
$65,088
$63,879
$62,760
Interest checking
43,338
48,836
48,870
45,964
44,872
Savings
23,748
23,622
22,227
21,423
20,667
Money market
28,792
29,947
30,263
30,652
30,564
Foreign office
177
115
121
202
152
CDs $250,000 or less
2,125
2,267
2,486
2,691
2,958
CDs over $250,000
2,135
234
269
297
310
Total deposits
161,174
170,611
169,324
165,108
162,283
Federal funds purchased
711
250
281
309
338
Other short-term borrowings
7,057
872
980
949
1,130
Accrued taxes, interest and expenses
1,683
1,471
2,233
2,083
2,045
Other liabilities
6,197
7,263
4,267
5,339
4,304
Long-term debt
10,990
10,815
11,821
11,419
12,364
Total Liabilities
187,812
191,282
188,906
185,207
182,464
Equity
Common stock(c)
2,051
2,051
2,051
2,051
2,051
Preferred stock
2,116
2,116
2,116
2,116
2,116
Capital surplus
3,636
3,615
3,624
3,611
3,602
Retained earnings
20,818
20,501
20,236
19,817
19,343
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,644)
(1,096)
1,207
1,637
1,974
Treasury stock
(7,007)
(7,010)
(7,024)
(6,708)
(6,160)
Total Equity
18,970
20,177
22,210
22,524
22,926
Total Liabilities and Equity
$206,782
$211,459
$211,116
$207,731
$205,390
(a) Amortized cost
$56,140
$50,171
$36,941
$36,308
$36,081
(b) Market values
5
6
8
8
10
(c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands):
Authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
Outstanding, excluding treasury
686,152
685,905
682,778
689,790
703,740
Treasury
237,741
237,987
241,115
234,102
220,153
19
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
$ in millions
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June
June
June
June
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total Equity, Beginning
$20,177
$22,595
$22,210
$23,111
Net income
562
709
1,056
1,403
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Change in unrealized (losses) gains:
Available-for-sale debt securities
(1,506)
230
(3,437)
(459)
Qualifying cash flow hedges
(43)
(49)
(416)
(170)
Change in accumulated other comprehensive income related to employee benefit plans
1
1
2
2
Comprehensive income
(986)
891
(2,795)
776
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock
(209)
(192)
(418)
(387)
Preferred stock
(36)
(35)
(56)
(55)
Impact of stock transactions under stock compensation plans, net
24
15
29
9
Shares acquired for treasury
-
(347)
-
(527)
Other
-
(1)
-
(1)
Total Equity, Ending
$18,970
$22,926
$18,970
$22,926
20
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Analysis
For the Three Months Ended
$ in millions
June
March
June
(unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans(a)
$55,466
3.59
%
$52,562
3.29
%
$48,817
3.62
%
Commercial mortgage loans(a)
10,710
3.34
%
10,529
3.00
%
10,467
3.11
%
Commercial construction loans(a)
5,356
3.69
%
5,371
3.29
%
6,043
3.09
%
Commercial leases(a)
2,840
2.93
%
2,943
2.85
%
3,174
2.94
%
Total commercial loans and leases
74,372
3.54
%
71,405
3.23
%
68,501
3.47
%
Residential mortgage loans
19,899
3.12
%
20,179
3.17
%
21,740
3.29
%
Home equity
3,895
3.81
%
4,010
3.52
%
4,674
3.60
%
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,241
3.17
%
17,136
3.08
%
14,702
3.41
%
Credit card
1,704
12.29
%
1,691
12.31
%
1,770
12.13
%
Other consumer loans
3,125
5.99
%
2,741
6.08
%
3,056
5.96
%
Total consumer loans
45,864
3.73
%
45,757
3.68
%
45,942
3.88
%
Total loans and leases
120,236
3.61
%
117,162
3.41
%
114,443
3.63
%
Securities:
Taxable securities
53,475
2.73
%
41,412
2.84
%
36,097
3.06
%
Tax exempt securities(a)
1,063
2.47
%
1,010
2.40
%
820
2.47
%
Other short-term investments
9,632
0.60
%
28,310
0.18
%
33,558
0.11
%
Total interest-earning assets
184,406
3.19
%
187,894
2.79
%
184,918
2.88
%
Cash and due from banks
3,118
2,962
3,033
Other assets
20,282
20,186
20,608
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,909)
(1,892)
(2,206)
Total Assets
$205,897
$209,150
$206,353
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest checking deposits
$44,349
0.15
%
$48,659
0.05
%
$45,307
0.06
%
Savings deposits
23,708
0.03
%
22,772
0.02
%
20,494
0.02
%
Money market deposits
29,284
0.06
%
30,263
0.03
%
30,844
0.05
%
Foreign office deposits
139
0.13
%
126
0.04
%
140
0.03
%
CDs $250,000 or less
2,193
0.09
%
2,376
0.12
%
3,514
0.30
%
Total interest-bearing core deposits
99,673
0.09
%
104,196
0.04
%
100,299
0.06
%
CDs over $250,000
662
1.08
%
254
0.85
%
326
1.84
%
Federal funds purchased
392
0.82
%
259
0.15
%
346
0.10
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
488
0.08
%
491
0.01
%
566
0.03
%
FHLB advances
2,743
1.41
%
-
0.15
%
-
-
Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings
340
3.12
%
399
0.31
%
531
0.22
%
Long-term debt
11,164
3.09
%
11,165
3.02
%
13,883
2.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
115,462
0.43
%
116,764
0.33
%
115,951
0.40
%
Demand deposits
62,555
64,212
61,994
Other liabilities
8,632
6,772
5,481
Total Liabilities
186,649
187,748
183,426
Total Equity
19,248
21,402
22,927
Total Liabilities and Equity
$205,897
$209,150
$206,353
Ratios:
Net interest margin (FTE)(b)
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.63
%
Net interest rate spread (FTE)(b)
2.76
%
2.46
%
2.48
%
Interest-bearing liabilities to interest-earning assets
62.61
%
62.14
%
62.70
%
(a) Average Yield/Rate of these assets are presented on an FTE basis.
(b) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27.
21
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Analysis
Year to Date
$ in millions
June
June
(unaudited)
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans(a)
$54,022
3.45
%
$49,263
3.61
%
Commercial mortgage loans(a)
10,620
3.17
%
10,500
3.09
%
Commercial construction loans(a)
5,364
3.49
%
6,041
3.15
%
Commercial leases(a)
2,891
2.89
%
3,152
3.05
%
Total commercial loans and leases
72,897
3.39
%
68,956
3.46
%
Residential mortgage loans
20,037
3.15
%
21,095
3.32
%
Home equity
3,952
3.66
%
4,841
3.59
%
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,189
3.13
%
14,331
3.49
%
Credit card
1,698
12.30
%
1,824
12.25
%
Other consumer loans
2,935
6.03
%
3,027
6.04
%
Total consumer loans
45,811
3.71
%
45,118
3.95
%
Total loans and leases
118,708
3.51
%
114,074
3.66
%
Securities:
Taxable securities
47,476
2.77
%
35,932
3.01
%
Tax exempt securities(a)
1,036
2.43
%
677
2.39
%
Other short-term investments
18,919
0.28
%
33,140
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets
186,139
2.99
%
183,823
2.89
%
Cash and due from banks
3,040
3,012
Other assets
20,237
20,595
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,901)
(2,328)
Total Assets
$207,515
$205,102
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest checking deposits
$46,492
0.10
%
$45,437
0.06
%
Savings deposits
23,242
0.02
%
19,727
0.02
%
Money market deposits
29,771
0.05
%
30,723
0.05
%
Foreign office deposits
132
0.09
%
134
0.04
%
CDs $250,000 or less
2,284
0.10
%
3,668
0.40
%
Total interest-bearing core deposits
101,921
0.07
%
99,689
0.06
%
CDs over $250,000
459
1.02
%
776
1.41
%
Federal funds purchased
326
0.56
%
335
0.11
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
489
0.05
%
615
0.03
%
FHLB advances
1,379
1.41
%
-
-
Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings
370
1.61
%
538
0.35
%
Long-term debt
11,165
3.05
%
14,362
2.84
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
116,109
0.38
%
116,315
0.42
%
Demand deposits
63,379
60,300
Other liabilities
7,708
5,548
Total Liabilities
187,196
182,163
Total Equity
20,319
22,939
Total Liabilities and Equity
$207,515
$205,102
Ratios:
Net interest margin (FTE)(b)
2.75
%
2.62
%
Net interest rate spread (FTE)(b)
2.61
%
2.47
%
Interest-bearing liabilities to interest-earning assets
62.38
%
63.28
%
(a) Average Yield/Rate of these assets are presented on an FTE basis.
(b) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27.
22
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Summary of Loans and Leases
$ in millions
For the Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Average Portfolio Loans and Leases
Commercial loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
$55,460
$52,554
$49,566
$47,766
$48,773
Commercial mortgage loans
10,710
10,521
10,247
10,317
10,459
Commercial construction loans
5,356
5,371
5,329
5,728
6,043
Commercial leases
2,839
2,942
3,057
3,158
3,174
Total commercial loans and leases
74,365
71,388
68,199
66,969
68,449
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage loans
17,363
16,501
16,188
16,223
15,883
Home equity
3,895
4,009
4,179
4,409
4,674
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,241
17,136
16,345
15,590
14,702
Credit card
1,704
1,691
1,739
1,748
1,770
Other consumer loans
3,125
2,742
2,837
3,031
3,056
Total consumer loans
43,328
42,079
41,288
41,001
40,085
Total average portfolio loans and leases
$117,693
$113,467
$109,487
$107,970
$108,534
Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale
Commercial loans and leases held for sale
$7
$18
$5
$31
$52
Consumer loans held for sale
2,536
3,677
5,298
5,527
5,857
Average loans and leases held for sale
$2,543
$3,695
$5,303
$5,558
$5,909
Average PPP loans(a)
$549
$1,012
$1,756
$3,071
$4,810
Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excluding PPP loans
54,911
51,542
47,810
44,695
43,963
Total average portfolio commercial and industrial loans
$55,460
$52,554
$49,566
$47,766
$48,773
End of Period Portfolio Loans and Leases
Commercial loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
$56,095
$53,909
$51,659
$47,834
$47,564
Commercial mortgage loans
10,748
10,694
10,316
10,300
10,347
Commercial construction loans
5,357
5,420
5,241
5,456
5,871
Commercial leases
2,850
2,915
3,052
3,130
3,238
Total commercial loans and leases
75,050
72,938
70,268
66,720
67,020
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage loans
17,566
17,144
16,397
16,158
16,131
Home equity
3,906
3,916
4,084
4,276
4,545
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,017
17,424
16,783
16,004
15,192
Credit card
1,763
1,690
1,766
1,744
1,793
Other consumer loans
3,521
2,753
2,752
3,009
3,052
Total consumer loans
43,773
42,927
41,782
41,191
40,713
Total portfolio loans and leases
$118,823
$115,865
$112,050
$107,911
$107,733
End of Period Loans and Leases Held for Sale
Commercial loans and leases held for sale
$4
$23
$21
$2
$46
Consumer loans held for sale
2,538
2,593
4,394
5,201
5,684
Loans and leases held for sale
$2,542
$2,616
$4,415
$5,203
$5,730
Operating lease equipment
$600
$622
$616
$647
$715
Loans and Leases Serviced for Others(b)
Commercial and industrial loans
$994
$993
$923
$879
$919
Commercial mortgage loans
601
592
610
620
623
Commercial construction loans
418
502
474
487
528
Commercial leases
566
571
589
555
536
Residential mortgage loans
100,519
97,736
89,234
77,929
71,496
Other consumer loans
-
-
-
50
50
Total loans and leases serviced for others
103,098
100,394
91,830
80,520
74,152
Total loans and leases owned or serviced
$225,063
$219,497
$208,911
$194,281
$188,330
End of period PPP loans(a)
$371
$737
$1,305
$2,344
$3,685
End of period portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excluding PPP loans
55,724
53,172
50,354
45,490
43,879
Total end of period portfolio commercial and industrial loans
$56,095
$53,909
$51,659
$47,834
$47,564
(a)Paycheck Protection Program loans are included in commercial and industrial loans in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.
(b)Fifth Third sells certain loans and leases and obtains servicing responsibilities.
23
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital
$ in millions
As of
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022(a)
2022
2021
2021
2021
Regulatory Capital(b)
CET1 capital
$14,830
$14,937
$14,781
$14,673
$15,050
Additional tier 1 capital
2,116
2,116
2,116
2,116
2,116
Tier 1 capital
16,946
17,053
16,897
16,789
17,166
Tier 2 capital
3,713
3,676
3,892
3,953
4,018
Total regulatory capital
$20,659
$20,729
$20,789
$20,742
$21,184
Risk-weighted assets
$165,502
$160,352
$154,860
$148,827
$145,084
Ratios
Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
9.35
%
10.23
%
10.71
%
11.16
%
11.11
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios(b)
Fifth Third Bancorp
CET1 capital
8.96
%
9.31
%
9.54
%
9.86
%
10.37
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.24
%
10.63
%
10.91
%
11.28
%
11.83
%
Total risk-based capital
12.48
%
12.93
%
13.42
%
13.94
%
14.60
%
Leverage
8.30
%
8.32
%
8.27
%
8.41
%
8.55
%
Fifth Third Bank, National Association
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.60
%
10.85
%
10.90
%
11.25
%
11.67
%
Total risk-based capital
12.03
%
12.24
%
12.33
%
12.79
%
13.27
%
Leverage
8.62
%
8.51
%
8.29
%
8.43
%
8.46
%
(a)Current period regulatory capital data and ratios are estimated.
(b)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.
24
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Summary of Credit Loss Experience
$ in millions
For the Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Average portfolio loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
$55,460
$52,554
$49,566
$47,766
$48,773
Commercial mortgage loans
10,710
10,521
10,247
10,317
10,459
Commercial construction loans
5,356
5,371
5,329
5,728
6,043
Commercial leases
2,839
2,942
3,057
3,158
3,174
Total commercial loans and leases
74,365
71,388
68,199
66,969
68,449
Residential mortgage loans
17,363
16,501
16,188
16,223
15,883
Home equity
3,895
4,009
4,179
4,409
4,674
Indirect secured consumer loans
17,241
17,136
16,345
15,590
14,702
Credit card
1,704
1,691
1,739
1,748
1,770
Other consumer loans
3,125
2,742
2,837
3,031
3,056
Total consumer loans
43,328
42,079
41,288
41,001
40,085
Total average portfolio loans and leases
$117,693
$113,467
$109,487
$107,970
$108,534
Losses charged-off:
Commercial and industrial loans
($34)
($11)
($25)
($10)
($36)
Commercial mortgage loans
-
-
(1)
-
(8)
Commercial construction loans
(3)
-
-
-
-
Commercial leases
-
-
(2)
-
(1)
Total commercial loans and leases
(37)
(11)
(28)
(10)
(45)
Residential mortgage loans
-
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
Home equity
(3)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
Indirect secured consumer loans
(14)
(16)
(13)
(9)
(11)
Credit card
(18)
(17)
(17)
(17)
(26)
Other consumer loans
(18)
(17)
(17)
(17)
(18)
Total consumer loans
(53)
(53)
(49)
(46)
(58)
Total losses charged-off
($90)
($64)
($77)
($56)
($103)
Recoveries of losses previously charged-off:
Commercial and industrial loans
$1
$2
$11
$5
$23
Commercial mortgage loans
-
1
-
1
2
Commercial construction loans
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial leases
-
-
-
-
3
Total commercial loans and leases
1
3
11
6
28
Residential mortgage loans
1
2
3
2
1
Home equity
3
3
4
3
3
Indirect secured consumer loans
9
9
7
10
11
Credit card
4
4
4
5
6
Other consumer loans
10
9
10
9
10
Total consumer loans
27
27
28
29
31
Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off
$28
$30
$39
$35
$59
Net losses charged-off:
Commercial and industrial loans
($33)
($9)
($14)
($5)
($13)
Commercial mortgage loans
-
1
(1)
1
(6)
Commercial construction loans
(3)
-
-
-
-
Commercial leases
-
-
(2)
-
2
Total commercial loans and leases
(36)
(8)
(17)
(4)
(17)
Residential mortgage loans
1
1
3
1
-
Home equity
-
1
2
1
1
Indirect secured consumer loans
(5)
(7)
(6)
1
-
Credit card
(14)
(13)
(13)
(12)
(20)
Other consumer loans
(8)
(8)
(7)
(8)
(8)
Total consumer loans
(26)
(26)
(21)
(17)
(27)
Total net losses charged-off
($62)
($34)
($38)
($21)
($44)
Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized):
Commercial and industrial loans
0.24
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.04
%
0.11
%
Commercial mortgage loans
-
(0.03
%)
0.03
%
(0.03
%)
0.22
%
Commercial construction loans
0.23
%
-
(0.01
%)
-
0.02
%
Commercial leases
(0.03
%)
(0.02
%)
0.24
%
0.00
%
(0.21
%)
Total commercial loans and leases
0.19
%
0.05
%
0.10
%
0.03
%
0.10
%
Residential mortgage loans
(0.02
%)
(0.02
%)
(0.06
%)
(0.02
%)
(0.01
%)
Home equity
(0.06
%)
(0.07
%)
(0.18
%)
(0.13
%)
(0.09
%)
Indirect secured consumer loans
0.13
%
0.17
%
0.14
%
(0.02
%)
0.01
%
Credit card
3.26
%
3.13
%
2.90
%
2.70
%
4.52
%
Other consumer loans
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.12
%
1.05
%
0.91
%
Total consumer loans
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.21
%
0.16
%
0.26
%
Total net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
0.16
%
25
Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality
$ in millions
For the Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning
$1,908
$1,892
$1,954
$2,033
$2,208
Total net losses charged-off
(62)
(34)
(38)
(21)
(44)
Provision for (benefit from) loan and lease losses
168
50
(24)
(58)
(131)
Allowance for loan and lease losses, ending
$2,014
$1,908
$1,892
$1,954
$2,033
Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning
$177
$182
$205
$189
$173
Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments
11
(5)
(23)
16
16
Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending
$188
$177
$182
$205
$189
Components of allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$2,014
$1,908
$1,892
$1,954
$2,033
Reserve for unfunded commitments
188
177
182
205
189
Total allowance for credit losses
$2,202
$2,085
$2,074
$2,159
$2,222
As of
June
March
December
September
June
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquent Loans
Nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial loans
$89
$105
$116
$172
$193
Commercial mortgage loans
12
32
42
43
43
Commercial construction loans
-
6
6
-
-
Commercial leases
2
3
4
6
9
Residential mortgage loans
49
42
10
13
17
Home equity
45
49
47
48
53
Indirect secured consumer loans
5
5
5
5
6
Other consumer loans
2
1
1
1
1
Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (excludes restructured loans)
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO
559
566
527
559
657
Nonaccrual loans held for sale
-
-
15
-
13
Nonaccrual restructured loans held for sale
-
4
-
1
27
Total nonperforming assets
$559
$570
$542
$560
$697
Loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual):
Commercial and industrial loans
$6
$9
$17
$4
$2
Commercial mortgage loans
-
2
1
2
4
Commercial construction loans
-
-
1
-
-
Commercial leases
1
-
-
1
-
Total commercial loans and leases
7
11
19
7
6
Residential mortgage loans(c)
8
14
72
61
57
Home equity
2
1
1
1
1
Indirect secured consumer loans
8
9
9
8
4
Credit card
13
14
15
14
14
Other consumer loans
1
1
1
1
1
Total consumer loans
32
39
98
85
77
Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual)(b)
$39
$50
$117
$92
$83
Ratios
Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized)
0.21
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses:
As a percent of portfolio loans and leases
1.85
%
1.80
%
1.85
%
2.00
%
2.06
%
As a percent of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases(a)
408
%
391
%
416
%
409
%
358
%
As a percent of nonperforming portfolio assets(a)
394
%
369
%
394
%
386
%
338
%
Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(a)
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.44
%
0.49
%
0.58
%
Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO(a)
0.47
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.52
%
0.61
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and leases, OREO, and repossessed property
0.46
%
0.48
%
0.47
%
0.49
%
0.61
%
(a) Excludes nonaccrual loans held for sale.
(b) Excludes loans held for sale.
(c) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans.
26
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to GAAP measures, management considers various non-GAAP measures when evaluating the performance of the business, including: "net interest income (FTE)," "interest income (FTE)," "net interest margin (FTE)," "net interest rate spread (FTE)," "income before income taxes (FTE)," "tangible net income available to common shareholders," "average tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)," "tangible common equity (including AOCI)," "tangible equity," "tangible book value per share," "tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI)," "adjusted noninterest income," "noninterest income excluding certain items," "adjusted noninterest expense," "noninterest expense excluding certain items," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income", "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted return on average assets," "efficiency ratio (FTE)," "total revenue (FTE)," "noninterest income as a percent of total revenue", and certain ratios derived from these measures. The Bancorp believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because these are among the measures used by the Fifth Third management team to evaluate operating performance and to make day-to-day operating decisions.
The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and securities held by the Bancorp that are not taxable for federal income tax purposes. The Bancorp believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and net interest margin as it provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
The Bancorp believes tangible net income available to common shareholders, average tangible common equity, tangible common equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common equity (including AOCI), tangible equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity are important measures for evaluating the performance of the business without the impacts of intangible items, whether acquired or created internally, in a manner comparable to other companies in the industry who present similar measures.
The Bancorp believes noninterest income, noninterest expense, net interest income, net interest margin, pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average assets are important measures that adjust for significant, unusual, or large transactions that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The Bancorp believes noninterest income excluding certain items and noninterest expense excluding certain items are important measures that adjust for certain components that are prone to significant period-to-period changes in order to facilitate the explanation of variances in the noninterest income and noninterest expense line items.
Management considers various measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including the tangible equity and tangible common equity (including and excluding AOCI), in addition to capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies. These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies for both absolute and comparative purposes. These ratios are not formally defined by U.S. GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations and, therefore, are considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that providing the tangible common equity ratio excluding AOCI on certain assets and liabilities enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity without the effects of changes in AOCI, some of which are uncertain; providing the tangible common equity ratio including AOCI enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity if components of AOCI, such as unrealized gains or losses, were to be monetized.
Please note that although non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight, they should not be considered in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for analysis using GAAP measures.
Please see reconciliations of all historical non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, beginning on the following page.