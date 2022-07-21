Fifth Third Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 07/21/2022 | 06:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fifth Third Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.76 Reported results included a negative $0.03 impact from certain item(s) on page 2 Key Financial Data Key Highlights $ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Select Business Highlights: •Generated consumer household growth of 2% compared to 2Q21 •Announced stress capital buffer requirement of 2.5% (regulatory minimum) •Closed acquisition of Dividend Finance, a national point-of-sale consumer lender •Announced $100 billion environmental and social finance target to be achieved through 2030 Select Financial Highlights: •ROTCE(a) of 17.5%; adjusted ROTCE(a) of 15.2% excl. AOCI •Compared to 2Q21, PPNR(a) increased 13% (adjusted PPNR(a) increased 11%) •Efficiency ratio(a) of 55%, a 4 point improvement from 2Q21 •Net interest income(a) increased 12% compared to 1Q22; NIM(a) up 33 basis points compared to 1Q22 •ACL of 1.85%, an increase of 5 bps from 1Q22 (includes 4 bps from Dividend Finance); Net charge-off ratio of 0.21% and NPA ratio of 0.47%

Income Statement Data Net income available to common shareholders $526 $474 $674 Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,339 1,195 1,208 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,342 1,198 1,211 Noninterest income 676 684 741 Noninterest expense 1,112 1,222 1,153 Per Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.76 $0.69 $0.95 Earnings per share, diluted 0.76 0.68 0.94 Book value per share 24.56 26.33 29.57 Tangible book value per share(a) 17.10 19.54 23.34 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Average portfolio loans and leases $117,693 $113,467 $108,534 Average deposits 162,890 168,662 162,619 Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.47 0.49 0.61 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.09 % 0.96 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 12.3 10.0 13.0 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 17.5 13.4 16.6 CET1 capital(d)(e) 8.96 9.31 10.37 Net interest margin(a) 2.92 2.59 2.63 Efficiency(a) 55.1 64.9 59.1 Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Regulation S-K that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis. CEO Commentary Fifth Third has been deliberately built to perform well through-the-cycle. Our focus on maintaining discipline across the Company while growing and diversifying our revenues should ultimately result in sustainable outperformance relative to peers regardless of the economic environment. This outcome is evident in our second quarter financial performance. NIM expanded, net interest income increased, and expenses decreased compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 55% despite softer fee revenue due to the macro environment. As a result, PPNR increased 13% compared to the year-ago quarter. We generated broad-based growth of relationships across our businesses. Our key credit quality metrics also remain well-behaved, reflecting our disciplined approach to client selection. Additionally, we added $10 billion in forward-starting swaps during the quarter to provide rate protection over the next decade.

Fifth Third continues to navigate the dynamic environment and generate strong financial results while fully supporting customers, communities, and employees. I am very proud that in addition to consistently producing strong financial results, we have also extended our ESG leadership position. Whether it's the 8 million meals we recently provided to fight hunger or our new $100 billion environmental and social finance target, we continue to live our purpose every day to improve the lives of our customers and the well-being of our communities.

-Tim Spence, President and CEO Investor contact: Chris Doll (513) 534-2345 | Media contact: Ed Loyd (513) 534-6397July 21, 2022

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,342 $1,198 $1,211 12% 11% Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 179 45 (115) 298% NM Noninterest income 676 684 741 (1)% (9)% Noninterest expense 1,112 1,222 1,153 (9)% (4)% Income before income taxes(a) $727 $615 $914 18% (20)% Taxable equivalent adjustment $3 $3 $3 - - Applicable income tax expense 162 118 202 37% (20)% Net income $562 $494 $709 14% (21)% Dividends on preferred stock 36 20 35 80% 3% Net income available to common shareholders $526 $474 $674 11% (22)% Earnings per share, diluted $0.76 $0.68 $0.94 12% (19)% Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $562 million compared to net income of $494 million in the prior quarter and $709 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $526 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $474 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $674 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s) - 2Q22 (after-tax impact(f); $ in millions, except per share data) Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income) $(14) Business disposition charges (noninterest income) (5) After-tax impact(f)of certain items $(19) Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s)1 $(0.03) 1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 694.805 million average diluted shares outstanding

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $1,467 $1,292 $1,326 14% 11% Interest expense 125 94 115 33% 9% Net interest income (NII) $1,342 $1,198 $1,211 12% 11% Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 3.19 % 2.79 % 2.88 % 40 31 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.43 % 0.33 % 0.40 % 10 3 Ratios Net interest rate spread 2.76 % 2.46 % 2.48 % 30 28 Net interest margin (NIM) 2.92 % 2.59 % 2.63 % 33 29 Compared to the prior quarter, NII increased $144 million, or 12%, primarily reflecting higher market rates, as well as growth in investment portfolio balances and commercial & industrial (C&I) loan balances, partially offset by a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio (approximately $5 million in the current quarter compared to $24 million in the prior quarter) as well as lower interest income from government guaranteed mortgage buyouts. PPP-related income was $12 million in the current quarter compared to $20 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM increased 33 bps, reflecting the benefit of higher market rates as well as a decrease in other short-term investments (primarily interest-bearing cash), partially offset by a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII increased $131 million, or 11%, reflecting the recent benefits of higher market rates, as well as growth in investment portfolio balances and C&I loan balances, partially offset by lower PPP-related income and lower interest income from government guaranteed mortgage buyouts. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NIM increased 29 bps, reflecting the benefit of higher market rates as well as a decrease in other short-term investments (primarily interest-bearing cash). 3

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $154 $152 $149 1% 3% Commercial banking revenue 137 135 160 1% (14)% Mortgage banking net revenue 31 52 64 (40)% (52)% Wealth and asset management revenue 140 149 145 (6)% (3)% Card and processing revenue 105 97 102 8% 3% Leasing business revenue 56 62 61 (10)% (8)% Other noninterest income 85 52 49 63% 73% Securities (losses) gains, net (32) (14) 10 129% NM Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - (1) 1 (100)% (100)% Total noninterest income $676 $684 $741 (1)% (9)% Reported noninterest income decreased $8 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $65 million, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below. Reported current quarter results included $32 million of net securities losses, which included $26 million in net losses attributable to mark-to-market impacts related to investments supporting non-qualified deferred compensation plans, as well as a $3 million loss attributable to market value changes on Fifth Third's shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended June March June 2022 2022 2021 Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $676 $684 $741 Valuation of Visa total return swap 18 11 37 Business disposition charges 6 - - Securities losses/(gains), net 32 14 (10) Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $732 $709 $768 Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $23 million, or 3%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items decreased $36 million, or 5%. Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting an increase in consumer deposit fees, as an increase in gross commercial treasury management revenue was offset by earnings credits. Commercial banking revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily driven by M&A advisory revenue and higher customer financial risk management revenue, partially offset by a decrease in corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $21 million, or 40%, primarily reflecting a $28 million decrease from MSR net valuation adjustments, partially offset by a $10 million increase in mortgage servicing revenue. Wealth and asset management revenue decreased $9 million, or 6%, driven by the impact of lower market values and seasonally strong tax-related private client service revenue from the prior quarter. Card and processing revenue increased $8 million, or 8%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue decreased $6 million, or 10%, reflecting the disposition of LaSalle Solutions. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily attributable to higher private equity income. Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $5 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in commercial treasury management fees. Commercial banking revenue decreased $23 million, or 14%, primarily 4

driven by decreases in corporate bond fees and loan syndication revenue, partially offset by an increase in customer financial risk management revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $33 million, or 52%, reflecting a $58 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales and a $16 million reduction from MSR net valuation adjustments, partially offset by a $22 million increase in mortgage servicing revenue and a $19 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. Wealth and asset management revenue decreased $5 million, or 3%, reflecting lower personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue increased $3 million, or 3%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue decreased $5 million, or 8%, reflecting the disposition of LaSalle Solutions, partially offset by an increase in lease syndication revenue. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily attributable to higher private equity income.

Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $584 $711 $638 (18)% (8)% Net occupancy expense 75 77 77 (3)% (3)% Technology and communications 98 101 94 (3)% 4% Equipment expense 36 36 34 - 6% Card and processing expense 20 19 20 5% - Leasing business expense 31 32 33 (3)% (6)% Marketing expense 28 24 20 17% 40% Other noninterest expense 240 222 237 8% 1% Total noninterest expense $1,112 $1,222 $1,153 (9)% (4)%

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased $110 million, or 9%, driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, reflecting seasonally-higher compensation in the prior quarter, lower incentive-based compensation due to the current market dynamics, and overall expense discipline throughout the firm. Noninterest expense in the current quarter included a $27 million benefit related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market (compared to a $12 million benefit in the prior quarter). Excluding the non-qualified deferred compensation impacts from both periods, total noninterest expense decreased $95 million, or 8%.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense decreased $41 million, or 4%, reflecting a decrease in compensation and benefits expense. This was partially offset by higher marketing expense and an increase in technology and communications expense related to continued modernization investments. 5

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $55,460 $52,554 $48,773 6% 14% Commercial mortgage loans 10,710 10,521 10,459 2% 2% Commercial construction loans 5,356 5,371 6,043 - (11)% Commercial leases 2,839 2,942 3,174 (4)% (11)% Total commercial loans and leases $74,365 $71,388 $68,449 4% 9% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $17,363 $16,501 $15,883 5% 9% Home equity 3,895 4,009 4,674 (3)% (17)% Indirect secured consumer loans 17,241 17,136 14,702 1% 17% Credit card 1,704 1,691 1,770 1% (4)% Other consumer loans 3,125 2,742 3,056 14% 2% Total consumer loans $43,328 $42,079 $40,085 3% 8% Total average portfolio loans and leases $117,693 $113,467 $108,534 4% 8% Memo: Average PPP loans $549 $1,012 $4,810 (46)% (89)% Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excl. PPP loans $54,911 $51,542 $43,963 7% 25% Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $7 $18 $52 (61)% (87)% Consumer loans held for sale 2,536 3,677 5,857 (31)% (57)% Total average loans and leases held for sale $2,543 $3,695 $5,909 (31)% (57)% Total average loans and leases $120,236 $117,162 $114,443 3% 5% Securities (taxable and tax-exempt) $54,538 $42,422 $36,917 29% 48% Other short-term investments 9,632 28,310 33,558 (66)% (71)% Total average interest-earning assets $184,406 $187,894 $184,918 (2)% - Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 4%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 4%, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 6%. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, reflecting higher residential mortgage and other consumer loans (primarily from the Dividend Finance acquisition), partially offset by lower home equity balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 8%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 9%, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 14%, partially offset by lower commercial construction loans. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 8%, as higher indirect secured consumer and residential mortgage loans were partially offset by lower home equity balances. Average loans and leases held for sale were $3 billion in the current quarter compared to $4 billion in the prior quarter and $6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Current quarter average loans and leases held for sale were impacted by a decline in residential mortgage balances (primarily from a decline in government guaranteed mortgage buyouts). Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt) of $55 billion in the current quarter increased $12 billion, or 29%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $18 billion, or 48%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $10 billion in the current quarter decreased $19 billion, or 66%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $24 billion, or 71%, compared to the year-ago quarter. 6



Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $75 billion increased 3% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 4%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans increased 12%, primarily reflecting C&I loan growth of 18%, partially offset by lower commercial construction loan balances. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 37%, compared to 36% in the prior quarter and 31% in the year-ago quarter. Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $44 billion increased 2% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher other consumer loans (primarily from the Dividend Finance acquisition) and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decline in indirect secured consumer loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased 8%, reflecting an increase in indirect secured consumer loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by lower home equity balances. Total period-end securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter increased $6 billion, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $20 billion, or 54%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Period-end other short-term investments of $7 billion in the current quarter decreased $13 billion, or 64%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $25 billion, or 77%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $62,555 $64,212 $61,994 (3)% 1% Interest checking 44,349 48,659 45,307 (9)% (2)% Savings 23,708 22,772 20,494 4% 16% Money market 29,284 30,263 30,844 (3)% (5)% Foreign office(g) 139 126 140 10% (1)% Total transaction deposits $160,035 $166,032 $158,779 (4)% 1% CDs $250,000 or less 2,193 2,376 3,514 (8)% (38)% Total core deposits $162,228 $168,408 $162,293 (4)% - CDs over $250,000 662 254 326 161% 103% Total average deposits $162,890 $168,662 $162,619 (3)% -

Compared to the prior quarter, average core deposits decreased 4% as decreases in interest checking, demand deposit and money market balances (primarily reflecting runoff of excess and higher cost commercial deposits) were partially offset by increases in savings deposit balances. Average demand deposits represented 39% of total core deposits in the current quarter, relatively stable with the prior quarter. Average commercial transaction deposits decreased 8% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 1%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average core deposits were flat, as ongoing success in generating consumer household growth was offset by runoff of excess and higher cost commercial deposits. Average commercial transaction deposits decreased 5% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 7%. The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 75% in the current quarter, compared to 68% in the prior quarter and 67% in the year-ago quarter. 7

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding CDs over $250,000 $662 $254 $326 161% 103% Federal funds purchased 392 259 346 51% 13% Other short-term borrowings 3,571 890 1,097 301% 226% Long-term debt 11,164 11,165 13,883 - (20)% Total average wholesale funding $15,789 $12,568 $15,652 26% 1% Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding increased 26%, reflecting increases in other short-term borrowings, jumbo CD balances, and federal funds purchased. During the quarter, $700 million in long-term debt was retired and $1 billion in long-term debt was issued. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding increased 1%, reflecting increases in other short-term borrowings, jumbo CD balances, and federal funds purchased, partially offset by decreases in long-term debt.

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $539 $534 $498 $528 $621 Repossessed property 6 5 5 4 5 OREO 14 27 24 27 31 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $559 $566 $527 $559 $657 NPL ratio(h) 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.58 % NPA ratio(c) 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.61 % Total loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $294 $288 $254 $267 $281 Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 39 50 117 92 83 Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $1,908 $1,892 $1,954 $2,033 $2,208 Total net losses charged-off (62) (34) (38) (21) (44) Provision for (benefit from) loan and lease losses 168 50 (24) (58) (131) ALLL, ending $2,014 $1,908 $1,892 $1,954 $2,033 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $177 $182 $205 $189 $173 Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments 11 (5) (23) 16 16 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $188 $177 $182 $205 $189 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,202 $2,085 $2,074 $2,159 $2,222 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.85 % 1.80 % 1.85 % 2.00 % 2.06 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 408 % 391 % 416 % 409 % 358 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 394 % 369 % 394 % 386 % 338 % ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.81 % 1.89 % Total losses charged-off $(90) $(64) $(77) $(56) $(103) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 28 30 39 35 59 Total net losses charged-off $(62) $(34) $(38) $(21) $(44) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.16 % Commercial NCO ratio 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.10 % Consumer NCO ratio 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.26 % Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $539 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.45%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs increased $5 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 1 bp. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs decreased $82 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 13 bps. Nonperforming portfolio assets were $559 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.47%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $7 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 2 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs decreased $98 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 14 bps. The provision for credit losses totaled $179 million in the current quarter, including approximately $53 million for the provision expense for loans and unfunded commitments associated with the Dividend Finance acquisition. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 1.85% of total portfolio loans and leases at quarter end, compared with 1.80% for the prior 9

quarter end and 2.06% for the year-ago quarter end. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 408% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 394% of nonperforming portfolio assets. Net charge-offs were $62 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NCO ratio of 0.21%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $28 million and the NCO ratio increased 9 bps, reflecting higher charge-offs in the commercial portfolio. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $18 million and the NCO ratio increased 5 bps, reflecting higher commercial net charge-offs, offset by slightly lower consumer net charge-offs.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 9.35 % 10.23 % 10.71% 11.16% 11.11 % Tangible equity(a) 8.05 % 7.98 % 7.97% 8.06% 8.35 % Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 7.01 % 6.96 % 6.94% 7.01% 7.28 % Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 5.82 % 6.48 % 7.47% 7.74% 8.18 % Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e) CET1 capital 8.96 % 9.31 % 9.54% 9.86% 10.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.24 % 10.63 % 10.91% 11.28% 11.83 % Total risk-based capital 12.48 % 12.93 % 13.42% 13.94% 14.60 % Leverage 8.30 % 8.32 % 8.27% 8.41% 8.55 % The CET1 capital ratio was 8.96%, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.01% excluding AOCI, and 5.82% including AOCI. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.24%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.48%, and the Leverage ratio was 8.30%. On June 27, 2022, Fifth Third released its indicative stress capital buffer requirement resulting from the Federal Reserve Board's 2022 annual bank stress test, incorporating the supervisory severely adverse scenario published in February 2022. Fifth Third's indicative stress capital buffer under this scenario is 2.5%, effective October 1, 2022. The stress capital buffer of 2.5% is the floor under the regulatory capital rules. 10

Tax Rate The effective tax rate was 22.4% compared with 19.2% in the prior quarter and 22.1% in the year-ago quarter. Conference Call Fifth Third will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) today. This conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on "About Us" then "Investor Relations"). Those unable to listen to the live webcast may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address, which will be available for 30 days. Corporate Profile Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

Earnings Release End Notes (a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation beginning on page 27. (b)Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis. (c)Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO. (d)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. (f)Assumes a 23% tax rate. (g)Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts. (h)Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as updated by our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; (2) deteriorating credit quality; (3) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (4) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (5) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (6) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (7) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (8) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (9) cyber-security risks; (10) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (11) failures by third-party service providers; (12) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (13) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (14) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (15) losses related to fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (16) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (17) adverse impacts of government regulation; (18) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (19) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (20) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (21) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (22) deposit insurance premiums; (23) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; (24) replacement of LIBOR; (25) weakness in the national or local economies; (26) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (27) changes in interest rates; (28) changes and trends in capital markets; (29) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (30) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (31) litigation, investigations, and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (32) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (33) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (34) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events, other natural disasters, or health emergencies (including pandemics); (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; (44) changes in law or requirements imposed by Fifth Third's regulators impacting our capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases; and (45) Fifth Third's ability to meet its sustainability targets, goals and commitments.

You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC," for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein. # # #

Quarterly Financial Review for June 30, 2022

Table of Contents

Financial Highlights 14-15 Consolidated Statements of Income 16-17 Consolidated Balance Sheets 18-19 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 20 Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis 21-22 Summary of Loans and Leases 23 Regulatory Capital 24 Summary of Credit Loss Experience 25 Asset Quality 26 Non-GAAP Reconciliation 27-29 Segment Presentation 30

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights % / bps % / bps $ in millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended Change Year to Date Change (unaudited) June March June June June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr 2022 2021 Yr/Yr Income Statement Data Net interest income $1,339 $1,195 $1,208 12% 11% $2,534 $2,385 6% Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,342 1,198 1,211 12% 11% 2,541 2,391 6% Noninterest income 676 684 741 (1%) (9%) 1,359 1,490 (9%) Total revenue (FTE)(a) 2,018 1,882 1,952 7% 3% 3,900 3,881 - Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 179 45 (115) 298% NM 224 (288) NM Noninterest expense 1,112 1,222 1,153 (9%) (4%) 2,334 2,369 (1%) Net income 562 494 709 14% (21%) 1,056 1,403 (25%) Net income available to common shareholders 526 474 674 11% (22%) 1,000 1,348 (26%) Earnings Per Share Data Net income allocated to common shareholders $525 $473 $673 11% (22%) $999 $1,344 (26%) Average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 689,019 687,538 708,833 - (3%) 688,282 711,617 (3%) Diluted 694,805 696,242 718,085 - (3%) 695,520 720,740 (3%) Earnings per share, basic $0.76 $0.69 $0.95 10% (20%) $1.45 $1.89 (23%) Earnings per share, diluted 0.76 0.68 0.94 12% (19%) 1.44 1.87 (23%) Common Share Data Cash dividends per common share $0.30 $0.30 $0.27 - 11% $0.60 $0.54 11% Book value per share 24.56 26.33 29.57 (7%) (17%) 24.56 29.57 (17%) Market value per share 33.60 43.04 38.23 (22%) (12%) 33.60 38.23 (12%) Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 686,152 685,905 703,740 - (2%) 686,152 703,740 (2%) Market capitalization $23,055 $29,521 $26,904 (22%) (14%) $23,055 $26,904 (14%) Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.09 % 0.96 % 1.38 % 13 (29) 1.03 % 1.38 % (35) Return on average common equity 12.3 % 10.0 % 13.0 % 230 (70) 11.1 % 13.1 % (200) Return on average tangible common equity(a) 17.5 % 13.4 % 16.6 % 410 90 15.3 % 16.7 % (140) Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue(a) 33 % 36 % 38 % (300) (500) 35 % 38 % (300) Dividend payout 39.5 % 43.5 % 28.4 % (400) NM 41.4 % 28.6 % NM Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 9.35 % 10.23 % 11.11 % (88) (176) 9.79 % 11.18 % (139) Tangible common equity(a) 7.01 % 6.96 % 7.28 % 5 (27) 7.01 % 7.28 % (27) Net interest margin (FTE)(a) 2.92 % 2.59 % 2.63 % 33 29 2.75 % 2.62 % 13 Efficiency (FTE)(a) 55.1 % 64.9 % 59.1 % (980) (400) 59.8 % 61.0 % (120) Effective tax rate 22.4 % 19.2 % 22.1 % 320 30 20.9 % 21.8 % (90) Credit Quality Net losses charged-off $62 $34 $44 82 % 41 % $96 $115 (17 %) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 9 5 0.17 % 0.21 % (4) ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.89 % 5 (19) 1.70 % 1.89 % (19) ACL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(g) 1.85 % 1.80 % 2.06 % 5 (21) 1.85 % 2.06 % (21) Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.61 % (2) (14) 0.47 % 0.61 % (14) Average Balances Loans and leases, including held for sale $120,236 $117,162 $114,443 3% 5% $118,708 $114,074 4% Securities and other short-term investments 64,170 70,732 70,475 (9%) (9%) 67,431 69,749 (3%) Assets 205,897 209,150 206,353 (2%) - 207,515 205,102 1% Transaction deposits(b) 160,035 166,032 158,779 (4%) 1% 163,016 156,321 4% Core deposits(c) 162,228 168,408 162,293 (4%) - 165,300 159,989 3% Wholesale funding(d) 15,789 12,568 15,652 26% 1% 14,188 16,626 (15%) Bancorp shareholders' equity 19,248 21,402 22,927 (10%) (16%) 20,319 22,939 (11%) Regulatory Capital Ratios(e)(f) CET1 capital 8.96 % 9.31 % 10.37 % (35) (141) 8.96 % 10.37 % (141) Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.24 % 10.63 % 11.83 % (39) (159) 10.24 % 11.83 % (159) Total risk-based capital 12.48 % 12.93 % 14.60 % (45) (212) 12.48 % 14.60 % (212) Leverage 8.30 % 8.32 % 8.55 % (2) (25) 8.30 % 8.55 % (25) Operations Banking centers 1,080 1,079 1,096 - (1%) 1,080 1,096 (1%) ATMs 2,153 2,201 2,369 (2%) (9%) 2,153 2,369 (9%) Full-time equivalent employees 19,119 19,247 19,402 (1%) (1%) 19,119 19,402 (1%) (a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27. (b)Includes demand, interest checking, savings, money market and foreign office deposits of commercial customers. (c)Includes transaction deposits plus CDs $250,000 or less. (d)Includes CDs over $250,000, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt. (e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimates. (f)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (g)The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights $ in millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Data Net interest income $1,339 $1,195 $1,197 $1,189 $1,208 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,342 1,198 1,200 1,192 1,211 Noninterest income 676 684 791 836 741 Total revenue (FTE)(a) 2,018 1,882 1,991 2,028 1,952 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 179 45 (47) (42) (115) Noninterest expense 1,112 1,222 1,206 1,172 1,153 Net income 562 494 662 704 709 Net income available to common shareholders 526 474 627 684 674 Earnings Per Share Data Net income allocated to common shareholders $525 $473 $625 $683 $673 Average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 689,019 687,538 688,370 697,457 708,833 Diluted 694,805 696,242 697,532 706,090 718,085 Earnings per share, basic $0.76 $0.69 $0.91 $0.98 $0.95 Earnings per share, diluted 0.76 0.68 0.90 0.97 0.94 Common Share Data Cash dividends per common share $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.27 Book value per share 24.56 26.33 29.43 29.59 29.57 Market value per share 33.60 43.04 43.55 42.44 38.23 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 686,152 685,905 682,778 689,790 703,740 Market capitalization $23,055 $29,521 $29,735 $29,275 $26,904 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.09 % 0.96 % 1.25 % 1.36 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 12.3 % 10.0 % 12.2 % 13.0 % 13.0 % Return on average tangible common equity(a) 17.5 % 13.4 % 16.1 % 16.9 % 16.6 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue(a) 33 % 36 % 40 % 41 % 38 % Dividend payout 39.5 % 43.5 % 33.0 % 30.6 % 28.4 % Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 9.35 % 10.23 % 10.71 % 11.16 % 11.11 % Tangible common equity(a) 7.01 % 6.96 % 6.94 % 7.01 % 7.28 % Net interest margin (FTE)(a) 2.92 % 2.59 % 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.63 % Efficiency (FTE)(a) 55.1 % 64.9 % 60.6 % 57.8 % 59.1 % Effective tax rate 22.4 % 19.2 % 20.1 % 21.3 % 22.1 % Credit Quality Net losses charged-off $62 $34 $38 $21 $44 Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.16 % ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.81 % 1.89 % ACL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(g) 1.85 % 1.80 % 1.85 % 2.00 % 2.06 % Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.61 % Average Balances Loans and leases, including held for sale $120,236 $117,162 $114,790 $113,528 $114,443 Securities and other short-term investments 64,170 70,732 72,255 69,273 70,475 Assets 205,897 209,150 209,604 205,449 206,353 Transaction deposits(b) 160,035 166,032 164,673 159,404 158,779 Core deposits(c) 162,228 168,408 167,277 162,341 162,293 Wholesale funding(d) 15,789 12,568 13,276 13,833 15,652 Bancorp shareholders' equity 19,248 21,402 22,449 22,927 22,927 Regulatory Capital Ratios(e)(f) CET1 capital 8.96 % 9.31 % 9.54 % 9.86 % 10.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.24 % 10.63 % 10.91 % 11.28 % 11.83 % Total risk-based capital 12.48 % 12.93 % 13.42 % 13.94 % 14.60 % Leverage 8.30 % 8.32 % 8.27 % 8.41 % 8.55 % Operations Banking centers 1,080 1,079 1,117 1,100 1,096 ATMs 2,153 2,201 2,322 2,336 2,369 Full-time equivalent employees 19,119 19,247 19,112 19,171 19,402 (a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27. (b)Includes demand, interest checking, savings, money market and foreign office deposits of commercial customers. (c)Includes transaction deposits plus CDs $250,000 or less. (d)Includes CDs over $250,000, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt. (e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimates. (f)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (g)The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income $ in millions For the Three Months Ended % Change Year to Date % Change (unaudited) June March June June June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr 2022 2021 Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest and fees on loans and leases $1,081 $983 $1,035 10% 4% $2,062 $2,064 - Interest on securities 369 294 279 26% 32% 663 543 22% Interest on other short-term investments 14 12 9 17% 56% 27 17 59% Total interest income 1,464 1,289 1,323 14% 11% 2,752 2,624 5% Interest Expense Interest on deposits 25 11 15 127% 67% 36 36 - Interest on federal funds purchased 1 - - NM NM 1 - NM Interest on other short-term borrowings 12 - - NM NM 13 1 NM Interest on long-term debt 87 83 100 5% (13%) 168 202 (17%) Total interest expense 125 94 115 33% 9% 218 239 (9%) Net Interest Income 1,339 1,195 1,208 12% 11% 2,534 2,385 6% Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 179 45 (115) 298% NM 224 (288) NM Net Interest Income After Provision for (Benefit from) Credit Losses 1,160 1,150 1,323 1% (12%) 2,310 2,673 (14%) Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 154 152 149 1% 3% 306 292 5% Commercial banking revenue 137 135 160 1% (14%) 272 313 (13%) Mortgage banking net revenue 31 52 64 (40%) (52%) 83 149 (44%) Wealth and asset management revenue 140 149 145 (6%) (3%) 289 288 - Card and processing revenue 105 97 102 8% 3% 201 196 3% Leasing business revenue 56 62 61 (10%) (8%) 118 148 (20%) Other noninterest income 85 52 49 63% 73% 138 92 50% Securities (losses) gains, net (32) (14) 10 129% NM (47) 13 NM Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - (1) 1 (100%) (100%) (1) (1) - Total noninterest income 676 684 741 (1%) (9%) 1,359 1,490 (9%) Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 584 711 638 (18%) (8%) 1,295 1,343 (4%) Net occupancy expense 75 77 77 (3%) (3%) 152 156 (3%) Technology and communications 98 101 94 (3%) 4% 199 187 6% Equipment expense 36 36 34 - 6% 72 68 6% Card and processing expense 20 19 20 5% - 38 50 (24%) Leasing business expense 31 32 33 (3%) (6%) 63 68 (7%) Marketing expense 28 24 20 17% 40% 52 43 21% Other noninterest expense 240 222 237 8% 1% 463 454 2% Total noninterest expense 1,112 1,222 1,153 (9%) (4%) 2,334 2,369 (1%) Income Before Income Taxes 724 612 911 18% (21%) 1,335 1,794 (26%) Applicable income tax expense 162 118 202 37% (20%) 279 391 (29%) Net Income 562 494 709 14% (21%) 1,056 1,403 (25%) Dividends on preferred stock 36 20 35 80% 3% 56 55 2% Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $526 $474 $674 11% (22%) $1,000 $1,348 (26%) 16

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans and leases $1,081 $983 $1,000 $1,014 $1,035 Interest on securities 369 294 281 266 279 Interest on other short-term investments 14 12 13 12 9 Total interest income 1,464 1,289 1,294 1,292 1,323 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 25 11 11 12 15 Interest on other short-term borrowings 12 - - - - Interest on long-term debt 87 83 86 91 100 Total interest expense 125 94 97 103 115 Net Interest Income 1,339 1,195 1,197 1,189 1,208 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 179 45 (47) (42) (115) Net Interest Income After Provision for (Benefit from) Credit Losses 1,160 1,150 1,244 1,231 1,323 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 154 152 156 152 149 Commercial banking revenue 137 135 171 152 160 Mortgage banking net revenue 31 52 35 86 64 Wealth and asset management revenue 140 149 150 147 145 Card and processing revenue 105 97 104 102 102 Leasing business revenue 56 62 74 78 61 Other noninterest income 85 52 120 120 49 Securities (losses) gains, net (32) (14) (19) (1) 10 Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - (1) - - 1 Total noninterest income 676 684 791 836 741 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 584 711 655 627 638 Net occupancy expense 75 77 77 79 77 Technology and communications 98 101 103 98 94 Equipment expense 36 36 36 34 34 Card and processing expense 20 19 19 19 20 Leasing business expense 31 32 36 33 33 Marketing expense 28 24 35 29 20 Other noninterest expense 240 222 245 253 237 Total noninterest expense 1,112 1,222 1,206 1,172 1,153 Income Before Income Taxes 724 612 829 895 911 Applicable income tax expense 162 118 167 191 202 Net Income 562 494 662 704 709 Dividends on preferred stock 36 20 35 20 35 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $526 $474 $627 $684 $674 17

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets $ in millions, except per share data As of % Change (unaudited) June March June 2022 2022 2021 Seq Yr/Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $3,437 $3,049 $3,285 13% 5% Other short-term investments 7,419 20,529 32,409 (64%) (77%) Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a) 52,837 48,832 38,012 8% 39% Held-to-maturity securities(b) 5 6 10 (17%) (50%) Trading debt securities 293 324 711 (10%) (59%) Equity securities 326 358 341 (9%) (4%) Loans and leases held for sale 2,542 2,616 5,730 (3%) (56%) Portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans 56,095 53,909 47,564 4% 18% Commercial mortgage loans 10,748 10,694 10,347 1% 4% Commercial construction loans 5,357 5,420 5,871 (1%) (9%) Commercial leases 2,850 2,915 3,238 (2%) (12%) Total commercial loans and leases 75,050 72,938 67,020 3% 12% Residential mortgage loans 17,566 17,144 16,131 2% 9% Home equity 3,906 3,916 4,545 - (14%) Indirect secured consumer loans 17,017 17,424 15,192 (2%) 12% Credit card 1,763 1,690 1,793 4% (2%) Other consumer loans 3,521 2,753 3,052 28% 15% Total consumer loans 43,773 42,927 40,713 2% 8% Portfolio loans and leases 118,823 115,865 107,733 3% 10% Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,014) (1,908) (2,033) 6% (1%) Portfolio loans and leases, net 116,809 113,957 105,700 3% 11% Bank premises and equipment 2,118 2,102 2,073 1% 2% Operating lease equipment 600 622 715 (4%) (16%) Goodwill 4,926 4,514 4,259 9% 16% Intangible assets 194 145 117 34% 66% Servicing rights 1,582 1,444 818 10% 93% Other assets 13,694 12,961 11,210 6% 22% Total Assets $206,782 $211,459 $205,390 (2%) 1% Liabilities Deposits: Demand $60,859 $65,590 $62,760 (7%) (3%) Interest checking 43,338 48,836 44,872 (11%) (3%) Savings 23,748 23,622 20,667 1% 15% Money market 28,792 29,947 30,564 (4%) (6%) Foreign office 177 115 152 54% 16% CDs $250,000 or less 2,125 2,267 2,958 (6%) (28%) CDs over $250,000 2,135 234 310 812% 589% Total deposits 161,174 170,611 162,283 (6%) (1%) Federal funds purchased 711 250 338 184% 110% Other short-term borrowings 7,057 872 1,130 709% 525% Accrued taxes, interest and expenses 1,683 1,471 2,045 14% (18%) Other liabilities 6,197 7,263 4,304 (15%) 44% Long-term debt 10,990 10,815 12,364 2% (11%) Total Liabilities 187,812 191,282 182,464 (2%) 3% Equity Common stock(c) 2,051 2,051 2,051 - - Preferred stock 2,116 2,116 2,116 - - Capital surplus 3,636 3,615 3,602 1% 1% Retained earnings 20,818 20,501 19,343 2% 8% Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,644) (1,096) 1,974 141% NM Treasury stock (7,007) (7,010) (6,160) - 14% Total Equity 18,970 20,177 22,926 (6%) (17%) Total Liabilities and Equity $206,782 $211,459 $205,390 (2%) 1% (a) Amortized cost $56,140 $50,171 $36,081 12% 56% (b) Market values 5 6 10 (17%) (50%) (c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands): Authorized 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 - - Outstanding, excluding treasury 686,152 685,905 703,740 - (2 %) Treasury 237,741 237,987 220,153 - 8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets $ in millions, except per share data As of (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $3,437 $3,049 $2,994 $3,213 $3,285 Other short-term investments 7,419 20,529 34,572 34,203 32,409 Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a) 52,837 48,832 38,110 37,870 38,012 Held-to-maturity securities(b) 5 6 8 8 10 Trading debt securities 293 324 512 685 711 Equity securities 326 358 376 329 341 Loans and leases held for sale 2,542 2,616 4,415 5,203 5,730 Portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans 56,095 53,909 51,659 47,834 47,564 Commercial mortgage loans 10,748 10,694 10,316 10,300 10,347 Commercial construction loans 5,357 5,420 5,241 5,456 5,871 Commercial leases 2,850 2,915 3,052 3,130 3,238 Total commercial loans and leases 75,050 72,938 70,268 66,720 67,020 Residential mortgage loans 17,566 17,144 16,397 16,158 16,131 Home equity 3,906 3,916 4,084 4,276 4,545 Indirect secured consumer loans 17,017 17,424 16,783 16,004 15,192 Credit card 1,763 1,690 1,766 1,744 1,793 Other consumer loans 3,521 2,753 2,752 3,009 3,052 Total consumer loans 43,773 42,927 41,782 41,191 40,713 Portfolio loans and leases 118,823 115,865 112,050 107,911 107,733 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,014) (1,908) (1,892) (1,954) (2,033) Portfolio loans and leases, net 116,809 113,957 110,158 105,957 105,700 Bank premises and equipment 2,118 2,102 2,120 2,101 2,073 Operating lease equipment 600 622 616 647 715 Goodwill 4,926 4,514 4,514 4,514 4,259 Intangible assets 194 145 156 169 117 Servicing rights 1,582 1,444 1,121 943 818 Other assets 13,694 12,961 11,444 11,889 11,210 Total Assets $206,782 $211,459 $211,116 $207,731 $205,390 Liabilities Deposits: Demand $60,859 $65,590 $65,088 $63,879 $62,760 Interest checking 43,338 48,836 48,870 45,964 44,872 Savings 23,748 23,622 22,227 21,423 20,667 Money market 28,792 29,947 30,263 30,652 30,564 Foreign office 177 115 121 202 152 CDs $250,000 or less 2,125 2,267 2,486 2,691 2,958 CDs over $250,000 2,135 234 269 297 310 Total deposits 161,174 170,611 169,324 165,108 162,283 Federal funds purchased 711 250 281 309 338 Other short-term borrowings 7,057 872 980 949 1,130 Accrued taxes, interest and expenses 1,683 1,471 2,233 2,083 2,045 Other liabilities 6,197 7,263 4,267 5,339 4,304 Long-term debt 10,990 10,815 11,821 11,419 12,364 Total Liabilities 187,812 191,282 188,906 185,207 182,464 Equity Common stock(c) 2,051 2,051 2,051 2,051 2,051 Preferred stock 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 Capital surplus 3,636 3,615 3,624 3,611 3,602 Retained earnings 20,818 20,501 20,236 19,817 19,343 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,644) (1,096) 1,207 1,637 1,974 Treasury stock (7,007) (7,010) (7,024) (6,708) (6,160) Total Equity 18,970 20,177 22,210 22,524 22,926 Total Liabilities and Equity $206,782 $211,459 $211,116 $207,731 $205,390 (a) Amortized cost $56,140 $50,171 $36,941 $36,308 $36,081 (b) Market values 5 6 8 8 10 (c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands): Authorized 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 Outstanding, excluding treasury 686,152 685,905 682,778 689,790 703,740 Treasury 237,741 237,987 241,115 234,102 220,153 19

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity $ in millions (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Year to Date June June June June 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Equity, Beginning $20,177 $22,595 $22,210 $23,111 Net income 562 709 1,056 1,403 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Change in unrealized (losses) gains: Available-for-sale debt securities (1,506) 230 (3,437) (459) Qualifying cash flow hedges (43) (49) (416) (170) Change in accumulated other comprehensive income related to employee benefit plans 1 1 2 2 Comprehensive income (986) 891 (2,795) 776 Cash dividends declared: Common stock (209) (192) (418) (387) Preferred stock (36) (35) (56) (55) Impact of stock transactions under stock compensation plans, net 24 15 29 9 Shares acquired for treasury - (347) - (527) Other - (1) - (1) Total Equity, Ending $18,970 $22,926 $18,970 $22,926 20

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Analysis For the Three Months Ended $ in millions June March June (unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans(a) $55,466 3.59 % $52,562 3.29 % $48,817 3.62 % Commercial mortgage loans(a) 10,710 3.34 % 10,529 3.00 % 10,467 3.11 % Commercial construction loans(a) 5,356 3.69 % 5,371 3.29 % 6,043 3.09 % Commercial leases(a) 2,840 2.93 % 2,943 2.85 % 3,174 2.94 % Total commercial loans and leases 74,372 3.54 % 71,405 3.23 % 68,501 3.47 % Residential mortgage loans 19,899 3.12 % 20,179 3.17 % 21,740 3.29 % Home equity 3,895 3.81 % 4,010 3.52 % 4,674 3.60 % Indirect secured consumer loans 17,241 3.17 % 17,136 3.08 % 14,702 3.41 % Credit card 1,704 12.29 % 1,691 12.31 % 1,770 12.13 % Other consumer loans 3,125 5.99 % 2,741 6.08 % 3,056 5.96 % Total consumer loans 45,864 3.73 % 45,757 3.68 % 45,942 3.88 % Total loans and leases 120,236 3.61 % 117,162 3.41 % 114,443 3.63 % Securities: Taxable securities 53,475 2.73 % 41,412 2.84 % 36,097 3.06 % Tax exempt securities(a) 1,063 2.47 % 1,010 2.40 % 820 2.47 % Other short-term investments 9,632 0.60 % 28,310 0.18 % 33,558 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 184,406 3.19 % 187,894 2.79 % 184,918 2.88 % Cash and due from banks 3,118 2,962 3,033 Other assets 20,282 20,186 20,608 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,909) (1,892) (2,206) Total Assets $205,897 $209,150 $206,353 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking deposits $44,349 0.15 % $48,659 0.05 % $45,307 0.06 % Savings deposits 23,708 0.03 % 22,772 0.02 % 20,494 0.02 % Money market deposits 29,284 0.06 % 30,263 0.03 % 30,844 0.05 % Foreign office deposits 139 0.13 % 126 0.04 % 140 0.03 % CDs $250,000 or less 2,193 0.09 % 2,376 0.12 % 3,514 0.30 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 99,673 0.09 % 104,196 0.04 % 100,299 0.06 % CDs over $250,000 662 1.08 % 254 0.85 % 326 1.84 % Federal funds purchased 392 0.82 % 259 0.15 % 346 0.10 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements 488 0.08 % 491 0.01 % 566 0.03 % FHLB advances 2,743 1.41 % - 0.15 % - - Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings 340 3.12 % 399 0.31 % 531 0.22 % Long-term debt 11,164 3.09 % 11,165 3.02 % 13,883 2.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 115,462 0.43 % 116,764 0.33 % 115,951 0.40 % Demand deposits 62,555 64,212 61,994 Other liabilities 8,632 6,772 5,481 Total Liabilities 186,649 187,748 183,426 Total Equity 19,248 21,402 22,927 Total Liabilities and Equity $205,897 $209,150 $206,353 Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE)(b) 2.92 % 2.59 % 2.63 % Net interest rate spread (FTE)(b) 2.76 % 2.46 % 2.48 % Interest-bearing liabilities to interest-earning assets 62.61 % 62.14 % 62.70 % (a) Average Yield/Rate of these assets are presented on an FTE basis. (b) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27.

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Analysis Year to Date $ in millions June June (unaudited) 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans(a) $54,022 3.45 % $49,263 3.61 % Commercial mortgage loans(a) 10,620 3.17 % 10,500 3.09 % Commercial construction loans(a) 5,364 3.49 % 6,041 3.15 % Commercial leases(a) 2,891 2.89 % 3,152 3.05 % Total commercial loans and leases 72,897 3.39 % 68,956 3.46 % Residential mortgage loans 20,037 3.15 % 21,095 3.32 % Home equity 3,952 3.66 % 4,841 3.59 % Indirect secured consumer loans 17,189 3.13 % 14,331 3.49 % Credit card 1,698 12.30 % 1,824 12.25 % Other consumer loans 2,935 6.03 % 3,027 6.04 % Total consumer loans 45,811 3.71 % 45,118 3.95 % Total loans and leases 118,708 3.51 % 114,074 3.66 % Securities: Taxable securities 47,476 2.77 % 35,932 3.01 % Tax exempt securities(a) 1,036 2.43 % 677 2.39 % Other short-term investments 18,919 0.28 % 33,140 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 186,139 2.99 % 183,823 2.89 % Cash and due from banks 3,040 3,012 Other assets 20,237 20,595 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,901) (2,328) Total Assets $207,515 $205,102 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking deposits $46,492 0.10 % $45,437 0.06 % Savings deposits 23,242 0.02 % 19,727 0.02 % Money market deposits 29,771 0.05 % 30,723 0.05 % Foreign office deposits 132 0.09 % 134 0.04 % CDs $250,000 or less 2,284 0.10 % 3,668 0.40 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 101,921 0.07 % 99,689 0.06 % CDs over $250,000 459 1.02 % 776 1.41 % Federal funds purchased 326 0.56 % 335 0.11 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements 489 0.05 % 615 0.03 % FHLB advances 1,379 1.41 % - - Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings 370 1.61 % 538 0.35 % Long-term debt 11,165 3.05 % 14,362 2.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 116,109 0.38 % 116,315 0.42 % Demand deposits 63,379 60,300 Other liabilities 7,708 5,548 Total Liabilities 187,196 182,163 Total Equity 20,319 22,939 Total Liabilities and Equity $207,515 $205,102 Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE)(b) 2.75 % 2.62 % Net interest rate spread (FTE)(b) 2.61 % 2.47 % Interest-bearing liabilities to interest-earning assets 62.38 % 63.28 % (a) Average Yield/Rate of these assets are presented on an FTE basis. (b) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27. 22

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Summary of Loans and Leases $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $55,460 $52,554 $49,566 $47,766 $48,773 Commercial mortgage loans 10,710 10,521 10,247 10,317 10,459 Commercial construction loans 5,356 5,371 5,329 5,728 6,043 Commercial leases 2,839 2,942 3,057 3,158 3,174 Total commercial loans and leases 74,365 71,388 68,199 66,969 68,449 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans 17,363 16,501 16,188 16,223 15,883 Home equity 3,895 4,009 4,179 4,409 4,674 Indirect secured consumer loans 17,241 17,136 16,345 15,590 14,702 Credit card 1,704 1,691 1,739 1,748 1,770 Other consumer loans 3,125 2,742 2,837 3,031 3,056 Total consumer loans 43,328 42,079 41,288 41,001 40,085 Total average portfolio loans and leases $117,693 $113,467 $109,487 $107,970 $108,534 Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $7 $18 $5 $31 $52 Consumer loans held for sale 2,536 3,677 5,298 5,527 5,857 Average loans and leases held for sale $2,543 $3,695 $5,303 $5,558 $5,909 Average PPP loans(a) $549 $1,012 $1,756 $3,071 $4,810 Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excluding PPP loans 54,911 51,542 47,810 44,695 43,963 Total average portfolio commercial and industrial loans $55,460 $52,554 $49,566 $47,766 $48,773 End of Period Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $56,095 $53,909 $51,659 $47,834 $47,564 Commercial mortgage loans 10,748 10,694 10,316 10,300 10,347 Commercial construction loans 5,357 5,420 5,241 5,456 5,871 Commercial leases 2,850 2,915 3,052 3,130 3,238 Total commercial loans and leases 75,050 72,938 70,268 66,720 67,020 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans 17,566 17,144 16,397 16,158 16,131 Home equity 3,906 3,916 4,084 4,276 4,545 Indirect secured consumer loans 17,017 17,424 16,783 16,004 15,192 Credit card 1,763 1,690 1,766 1,744 1,793 Other consumer loans 3,521 2,753 2,752 3,009 3,052 Total consumer loans 43,773 42,927 41,782 41,191 40,713 Total portfolio loans and leases $118,823 $115,865 $112,050 $107,911 $107,733 End of Period Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $4 $23 $21 $2 $46 Consumer loans held for sale 2,538 2,593 4,394 5,201 5,684 Loans and leases held for sale $2,542 $2,616 $4,415 $5,203 $5,730 Operating lease equipment $600 $622 $616 $647 $715 Loans and Leases Serviced for Others(b) Commercial and industrial loans $994 $993 $923 $879 $919 Commercial mortgage loans 601 592 610 620 623 Commercial construction loans 418 502 474 487 528 Commercial leases 566 571 589 555 536 Residential mortgage loans 100,519 97,736 89,234 77,929 71,496 Other consumer loans - - - 50 50 Total loans and leases serviced for others 103,098 100,394 91,830 80,520 74,152 Total loans and leases owned or serviced $225,063 $219,497 $208,911 $194,281 $188,330 End of period PPP loans(a) $371 $737 $1,305 $2,344 $3,685 End of period portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excluding PPP loans 55,724 53,172 50,354 45,490 43,879 Total end of period portfolio commercial and industrial loans $56,095 $53,909 $51,659 $47,834 $47,564 (a)Paycheck Protection Program loans are included in commercial and industrial loans in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (b)Fifth Third sells certain loans and leases and obtains servicing responsibilities. 23

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital $ in millions As of (unaudited) June March December September June 2022(a) 2022 2021 2021 2021 Regulatory Capital(b) CET1 capital $14,830 $14,937 $14,781 $14,673 $15,050 Additional tier 1 capital 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 Tier 1 capital 16,946 17,053 16,897 16,789 17,166 Tier 2 capital 3,713 3,676 3,892 3,953 4,018 Total regulatory capital $20,659 $20,729 $20,789 $20,742 $21,184 Risk-weighted assets $165,502 $160,352 $154,860 $148,827 $145,084 Ratios Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 9.35 % 10.23 % 10.71 % 11.16 % 11.11 % Regulatory Capital Ratios(b) Fifth Third Bancorp CET1 capital 8.96 % 9.31 % 9.54 % 9.86 % 10.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.24 % 10.63 % 10.91 % 11.28 % 11.83 % Total risk-based capital 12.48 % 12.93 % 13.42 % 13.94 % 14.60 % Leverage 8.30 % 8.32 % 8.27 % 8.41 % 8.55 % Fifth Third Bank, National Association Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.60 % 10.85 % 10.90 % 11.25 % 11.67 % Total risk-based capital 12.03 % 12.24 % 12.33 % 12.79 % 13.27 % Leverage 8.62 % 8.51 % 8.29 % 8.43 % 8.46 % (a)Current period regulatory capital data and ratios are estimated. (b)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. 24

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Summary of Credit Loss Experience $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Average portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $55,460 $52,554 $49,566 $47,766 $48,773 Commercial mortgage loans 10,710 10,521 10,247 10,317 10,459 Commercial construction loans 5,356 5,371 5,329 5,728 6,043 Commercial leases 2,839 2,942 3,057 3,158 3,174 Total commercial loans and leases 74,365 71,388 68,199 66,969 68,449 Residential mortgage loans 17,363 16,501 16,188 16,223 15,883 Home equity 3,895 4,009 4,179 4,409 4,674 Indirect secured consumer loans 17,241 17,136 16,345 15,590 14,702 Credit card 1,704 1,691 1,739 1,748 1,770 Other consumer loans 3,125 2,742 2,837 3,031 3,056 Total consumer loans 43,328 42,079 41,288 41,001 40,085 Total average portfolio loans and leases $117,693 $113,467 $109,487 $107,970 $108,534 Losses charged-off: Commercial and industrial loans ($34) ($11) ($25) ($10) ($36) Commercial mortgage loans - - (1) - (8) Commercial construction loans (3) - - - - Commercial leases - - (2) - (1) Total commercial loans and leases (37) (11) (28) (10) (45) Residential mortgage loans - (1) - (1) (1) Home equity (3) (2) (2) (2) (2) Indirect secured consumer loans (14) (16) (13) (9) (11) Credit card (18) (17) (17) (17) (26) Other consumer loans (18) (17) (17) (17) (18) Total consumer loans (53) (53) (49) (46) (58) Total losses charged-off ($90) ($64) ($77) ($56) ($103) Recoveries of losses previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial loans $1 $2 $11 $5 $23 Commercial mortgage loans - 1 - 1 2 Commercial construction loans - - - - - Commercial leases - - - - 3 Total commercial loans and leases 1 3 11 6 28 Residential mortgage loans 1 2 3 2 1 Home equity 3 3 4 3 3 Indirect secured consumer loans 9 9 7 10 11 Credit card 4 4 4 5 6 Other consumer loans 10 9 10 9 10 Total consumer loans 27 27 28 29 31 Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off $28 $30 $39 $35 $59 Net losses charged-off: Commercial and industrial loans ($33) ($9) ($14) ($5) ($13) Commercial mortgage loans - 1 (1) 1 (6) Commercial construction loans (3) - - - - Commercial leases - - (2) - 2 Total commercial loans and leases (36) (8) (17) (4) (17) Residential mortgage loans 1 1 3 1 - Home equity - 1 2 1 1 Indirect secured consumer loans (5) (7) (6) 1 - Credit card (14) (13) (13) (12) (20) Other consumer loans (8) (8) (7) (8) (8) Total consumer loans (26) (26) (21) (17) (27) Total net losses charged-off ($62) ($34) ($38) ($21) ($44) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized): Commercial and industrial loans 0.24 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.11 % Commercial mortgage loans - (0.03 %) 0.03 % (0.03 %) 0.22 % Commercial construction loans 0.23 % - (0.01 %) - 0.02 % Commercial leases (0.03 %) (0.02 %) 0.24 % 0.00 % (0.21 %) Total commercial loans and leases 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.10 % Residential mortgage loans (0.02 %) (0.02 %) (0.06 %) (0.02 %) (0.01 %) Home equity (0.06 %) (0.07 %) (0.18 %) (0.13 %) (0.09 %) Indirect secured consumer loans 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.14 % (0.02 %) 0.01 % Credit card 3.26 % 3.13 % 2.90 % 2.70 % 4.52 % Other consumer loans 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.05 % 0.91 % Total consumer loans 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.26 % Total net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.16 % 25

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Asset Quality $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning $1,908 $1,892 $1,954 $2,033 $2,208 Total net losses charged-off (62) (34) (38) (21) (44) Provision for (benefit from) loan and lease losses 168 50 (24) (58) (131) Allowance for loan and lease losses, ending $2,014 $1,908 $1,892 $1,954 $2,033 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $177 $182 $205 $189 $173 Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments 11 (5) (23) 16 16 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $188 $177 $182 $205 $189 Components of allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loan and lease losses $2,014 $1,908 $1,892 $1,954 $2,033 Reserve for unfunded commitments 188 177 182 205 189 Total allowance for credit losses $2,202 $2,085 $2,074 $2,159 $2,222 As of June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming Assets and Delinquent Loans Nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $89 $105 $116 $172 $193 Commercial mortgage loans 12 32 42 43 43 Commercial construction loans - 6 6 - - Commercial leases 2 3 4 6 9 Residential mortgage loans 49 42 10 13 17 Home equity 45 49 47 48 53 Indirect secured consumer loans 5 5 5 5 6 Other consumer loans 2 1 1 1 1 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (excludes restructured loans) 204 243 231 288 322 Nonaccrual restructured portfolio commercial loans 216 177 169 128 164 Nonaccrual restructured portfolio consumer loans(c) 119 114 98 112 135 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases 539 534 498 528 621 Repossessed property 6 5 5 4 5 OREO 14 27 24 27 31 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO 559 566 527 559 657 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - - 15 - 13 Nonaccrual restructured loans held for sale - 4 - 1 27 Total nonperforming assets $559 $570 $542 $560 $697 Loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual): Commercial and industrial loans $6 $9 $17 $4 $2 Commercial mortgage loans - 2 1 2 4 Commercial construction loans - - 1 - - Commercial leases 1 - - 1 - Total commercial loans and leases 7 11 19 7 6 Residential mortgage loans(c) 8 14 72 61 57 Home equity 2 1 1 1 1 Indirect secured consumer loans 8 9 9 8 4 Credit card 13 14 15 14 14 Other consumer loans 1 1 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 32 39 98 85 77 Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual)(b) $39 $50 $117 $92 $83 Ratios Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses: As a percent of portfolio loans and leases 1.85 % 1.80 % 1.85 % 2.00 % 2.06 % As a percent of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases(a) 408 % 391 % 416 % 409 % 358 % As a percent of nonperforming portfolio assets(a) 394 % 369 % 394 % 386 % 338 % Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(a) 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.58 % Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO(a) 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and leases, OREO, and repossessed property 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.61 % (a) Excludes nonaccrual loans held for sale. (b) Excludes loans held for sale. (c) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to GAAP measures, management considers various non-GAAP measures when evaluating the performance of the business, including: "net interest income (FTE)," "interest income (FTE)," "net interest margin (FTE)," "net interest rate spread (FTE)," "income before income taxes (FTE)," "tangible net income available to common shareholders," "average tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)," "tangible common equity (including AOCI)," "tangible equity," "tangible book value per share," "tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI)," "adjusted noninterest income," "noninterest income excluding certain items," "adjusted noninterest expense," "noninterest expense excluding certain items," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income", "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted return on average assets," "efficiency ratio (FTE)," "total revenue (FTE)," "noninterest income as a percent of total revenue", and certain ratios derived from these measures. The Bancorp believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because these are among the measures used by the Fifth Third management team to evaluate operating performance and to make day-to-day operating decisions.

The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and securities held by the Bancorp that are not taxable for federal income tax purposes. The Bancorp believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and net interest margin as it provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.

The Bancorp believes tangible net income available to common shareholders, average tangible common equity, tangible common equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common equity (including AOCI), tangible equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity are important measures for evaluating the performance of the business without the impacts of intangible items, whether acquired or created internally, in a manner comparable to other companies in the industry who present similar measures.

The Bancorp believes noninterest income, noninterest expense, net interest income, net interest margin, pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average assets are important measures that adjust for significant, unusual, or large transactions that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The Bancorp believes noninterest income excluding certain items and noninterest expense excluding certain items are important measures that adjust for certain components that are prone to significant period-to-period changes in order to facilitate the explanation of variances in the noninterest income and noninterest expense line items.

Management considers various measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including the tangible equity and tangible common equity (including and excluding AOCI), in addition to capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies. These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies for both absolute and comparative purposes. These ratios are not formally defined by U.S. GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations and, therefore, are considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that providing the tangible common equity ratio excluding AOCI on certain assets and liabilities enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity without the effects of changes in AOCI, some of which are uncertain; providing the tangible common equity ratio including AOCI enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity if components of AOCI, such as unrealized gains or losses, were to be monetized.

Please note that although non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight, they should not be considered in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for analysis using GAAP measures.

Please see reconciliations of all historical non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, beginning on the following page. 27

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ and shares in millions As of and For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March December September June 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net interest income $1,339 $1,195 $1,197 $1,189 $1,208 Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 3 Net interest income (FTE) (a) 1,342 1,198 1,200 1,192 1,211 Net interest income (annualized) (b) 5,371 4,846 4,749 4,717 4,845 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) (c) 5,383 4,859 4,761 4,729 4,857 Interest income 1,464 1,289 1,294 1,292 1,323 Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 3 Interest income (FTE) 1,467 1,292 1,297 1,295 1,326 Interest income (FTE) (annualized) (d) 5,884 5,240 5,146 5,138 5,319 Interest expense (annualized) (e) 501 381 385 409 461 Average interest-earning assets (f) 184,406 187,894 187,045 182,801 184,918 Average interest-bearing liabilities (g) 115,462 116,764 115,725 113,548 115,951 Net interest margin (b) / (f) 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % Net interest margin (FTE) (c) / (f) 2.92 % 2.59 % 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.63 % Net interest rate spread (FTE) (d) / (f) - (e) / (g) 2.76 % 2.46 % 2.42 % 2.45 % 2.48 % Income before income taxes $724 $612 $829 $895 $911 Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 3 Income before income taxes (FTE) 727 615 832 898 914 Net income available to common shareholders 526 474 627 684 674 Add: Intangible amortization, net of tax 9 9 9 9 8 Tangible net income available to common shareholders (h) 535 483 636 693 682 Tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (i) 2,146 1,959 2,523 2,749 2,735 Average Bancorp shareholders' equity 19,248 21,402 22,449 22,927 22,927 Less: Average preferred stock (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) Average goodwill (4,744) (4,514) (4,514) (4,430) (4,259) Average intangible assets (158) (150) (162) (149) (122) Average tangible common equity, including AOCI (j) 12,230 14,622 15,657 16,232 16,430 Less: Average AOCI 2,397 (129) (1,382) (1,980) (1,968) Average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (k) 14,627 14,493 14,275 14,252 14,462 Total Bancorp shareholders' equity 18,970 20,177 22,210 22,524 22,926 Less: Preferred stock (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) Goodwill (4,926) (4,514) (4,514) (4,514) (4,259) Intangible assets (194) (145) (156) (169) (117) Tangible common equity, including AOCI (l) 11,734 13,402 15,424 15,725 16,434 Less: AOCI 2,644 1,096 (1,207) (1,637) (1,974) Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (m) 14,378 14,498 14,217 14,088 14,460 Add: Preferred stock 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 Tangible equity (n) 16,494 16,614 16,333 16,204 16,576 Total assets 206,782 211,459 211,116 207,731 205,390 Less: Goodwill (4,926) (4,514) (4,514) (4,514) (4,259) Intangible assets (194) (145) (156) (169) (117) Tangible assets, including AOCI (o) 201,662 206,800 206,446 203,048 201,014 Less: AOCI, before tax 3,347 1,387 (1,528) (2,072) (2,499) Tangible assets, excluding AOCI (p) $205,009 $208,187 $204,918 $200,976 $198,515 Common shares outstanding (q) 686 686 683 690 704 Tangible equity (n) / (p) 8.05 % 7.98 % 7.97 % 8.06 % 8.35 % Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI) (m) / (p) 7.01 % 6.96 % 6.94 % 7.01 % 7.28 % Tangible common equity (including AOCI) (l) / (o) 5.82 % 6.48 % 7.47 % 7.74 % 8.18 % Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) (l) / (q) $17.10 $19.54 $22.58 $22.79 $23.34 Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI) (m) / (q) $20.96 $21.13 $20.82 $20.42 $20.54 28

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) June March June 2022 2022 2021 Net income (r) $562 $494 $709 Net income (annualized) (s) 2,254 2,003 2,844 Adjustments (pre-tax items) Valuation of Visa total return swap 18 11 37 Business disposition charges 6 - - Adjustments, after-tax (t)(a) 19 8 28 Noninterest income (u) 676 684 741 Valuation of Visa total return swap 18 11 37 Business disposition charges 6 - - Adjusted noninterest income (v) 700 695 778 Noninterest expense (w) 1,112 1,222 1,153 Adjusted net income (r) + (t) 581 502 737 Adjusted net income (annualized) (x) 2,330 2,036 2,956 Adjusted tangible net income available to common shareholders (h) + (t) 554 491 710 Adjusted tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (y) 2,222 1,991 2,848 Average assets (z) $205,897 $209,150 $206,353 Return on average tangible common equity (i) / (j) 17.5 % 13.4 % 16.6 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding AOCI (i) / (k) 14.7 % 13.5 % 18.9 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, including AOCI (y) / (j) 18.2 % 13.6 % 17.3 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (y) / (k) 15.2 % 13.7 % 19.7 % Return on average assets (s) / (z) 1.09 % 0.96 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets (x) / (z) 1.13 % 0.97 % 1.43 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (w) / [(a) + (u)] 55.1 % 64.9 % 59.1 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (w) / [(a) + (v)] 54.5 % 64.6 % 58.0 % Total revenue (FTE) (a) + (u) $2,018 $1,882 $1,952 Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (a) + (v) $2,042 $1,893 $1,989 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (a) + (u) - (w) $906 $660 $799 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (a) + (v) - (w) $930 $671 $836 Totals may not foot due to rounding; (a) Assumes a 23% tax rate

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Segment Presentation $ in millions (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $518 $554 $114 $53 $103 $1,342 Provision for credit losses (85) (20) (4) - (70) (179) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 433 534 110 53 33 1,163 Noninterest income 345 219 33 132 (53) 676 Noninterest expense (418) (458) (146) (137) 47 (1,112) Income (loss) before income taxes 360 295 (3) 48 27 727 Applicable income tax (expense) benefit(a) (66) (62) 1 (10) (28) (165) Net income (loss) $294 $233 $(2) $38 $(1) $562 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $481 $430 $131 $35 $121 $1,198 (Provision for) benefit from credit losses 28 (17) (6) - (50) (45) Net interest income after (provision for) benefit from credit losses 509 413 125 35 71 1,153 Noninterest income 327 216 52 144 (55) 684 Noninterest expense (446) (490) (144) (142) - (1,222) Income before income taxes 390 139 33 37 16 615 Applicable income tax expense(a) (72) (30) (7) (8) (4) (121) Net income $318 $109 $26 $29 $12 $494 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $390 $316 $147 $24 $323 $1,200 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses 114 (18) (3) - (46) 47 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 504 298 144 24 277 1,247 Noninterest income 372 235 35 145 4 791 Noninterest expense (431) (471) (157) (139) (8) (1,206) Income before income taxes 445 62 22 30 273 832 Applicable income tax expense(a) (86) (12) (5) (7) (60) (170) Net income $359 $50 $17 $23 $213 $662 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $371 $309 $145 $22 $345 $1,192 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses 242 (13) 2 - (189) 42 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 613 296 147 22 156 1,234 Noninterest income 362 229 84 143 18 836 Noninterest expense (406) (463) (158) (134) (11) (1,172) Income before income taxes 569 62 73 31 163 898 Applicable income tax expense(a) (112) (14) (15) (7) (46) (194) Net income $457 $48 $58 $24 $117 $704 For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $378 $301 $142 $21 $369 $1,211 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses 151 (25) - - (11) 115 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 529 276 142 21 358 1,326 Noninterest income 355 224 63 143 (44) 741 Noninterest expense (399) (450) (163) (131) (10) (1,153) Income before income taxes 485 50 42 33 304 914 Applicable income tax expense(a) (92) (10) (9) (7) (87) (205) Net income $393 $40 $33 $26 $217 $709 (a) Includes taxable equivalent adjustments of $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. (b) Branch Banking provides a full range of deposit and loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses through full-service banking centers. (c) Consumer Lending includes the Bancorp's residential mortgage, home equity, automobile and other indirect lending activities. 30 Attachments Original Link

