Fifth Third Bancorp : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fifth Third Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.97 Reported results included a positive $0.03 impact from certain items on page 2 Key Financial Data Key Highlights $ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Select Business Highlights: •Closed acquisition of Provide, a leading fintech company serving healthcare practices •Finalized HSA deposit sale, generating a pre-tax gain of $60 million (noninterest income) •Made $15 million pre-tax contribution to accelerate racial equality, equity and inclusion in our communities •Generated consumer household growth of 3% vs. 3Q20 •Commercial loan production increased 5% compared to 2Q21; strongest production quarter since 4Q19 Select Financial Highlights: •ROTCE(a) of 16.9%; adjusted ROTCE(a) of 18.7% excl. AOCI •PPNR(a) increased 17% and adjusted PPNR(a) increased 4% compared to 3Q20 •Period-end C&I loan growth of 1% (or 4% excl. impact of PPP loans) compared to 2Q21 •Historically low NCO ratio of 0.08% reflecting improvements in both commercial and consumer •Repurchased shares totaling $550 million; capital plans support repurchase of shares totaling approximately $300 million in 4Q21; continue to target 9.5% CET1 by June 2022

Income Statement Data Net income available to common shareholders $684 $674 $562 Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,189 1,208 1,170 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,192 1,211 1,173 Noninterest income 836 741 722 Noninterest expense 1,172 1,153 1,161 Per Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.98 $0.95 $0.78 Earnings per share, diluted 0.97 0.94 0.78 Book value per share 29.59 29.57 29.25 Tangible book value per share(a) 22.79 23.34 23.06 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Average portfolio loans and leases $107,970 $108,534 $113,362 Average deposits 162,647 162,619 155,911 Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.35 % Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.52 0.61 0.84 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.14 % Return on average common equity 13.0 13.0 10.7 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 16.9 16.6 13.8 CET1 capital(d)(e) 9.85 10.37 10.14 Net interest margin(a) 2.59 2.63 2.58 Efficiency(a) 57.8 59.1 61.3 Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis. CEO Commentary "Fifth Third has continued to deliver strong and steady financial results throughout the pandemic while fully supporting our customers, communities, and employees. Our performance this quarter once again reflected strong business outcomes across our franchise, resulting in improved and diversified revenues. This was combined with disciplined balance sheet management, expense management, and yet another quarter of benign credit results. As a result of our continued momentum, we generated positive operating leverage on a year-over-year basis. Excluding the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loan growth this quarter reflected robust production, with even better growth on an end-of-period basis. We expect this positive momentum to carry forward in the fourth quarter and beyond. I am very proud that, in addition to producing strong financial results, we have also continued to take deliberate actions to improve the lives of our customers and the well-being of our communities. We made a $15 million contribution in the third quarter to accelerate racial equality, equity and inclusion in our communities. We closed two transactions during the third quarter to improve growth and profitability. The acquisition of Provide - a leading fintech company serving healthcare practices - will further accelerate profitable relationship growth. Additionally, we finalized the sale of HSA deposits as part of our multi-year strategy to simplify the organization and prioritize investments in order to generate differentiated outcomes for customers and shareholders. We continue to focus on growing strong relationships and managing the balance sheet with a through-the-cycle perspective in order to generate sustainable long-term value." -Greg D. Carmichael, Chairman and CEO Investor contact: Chris Doll (513) 534-2345 | Media contact: Ed Loyd (513) 534-6397October 19, 2021

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,192 $1,211 $1,173 (2)% 2% Benefit from credit losses (42) (115) (15) (63)% 180% Noninterest income 836 741 722 13% 16% Noninterest expense 1,172 1,153 1,161 2% 1% Income before income taxes(a) $898 $914 $749 (2)% 20% Taxable equivalent adjustment $3 $3 $3 - - Applicable income tax expense 191 202 165 (5)% 16% Net income $704 $709 $581 (1)% 21% Dividends on preferred stock 20 35 19 (43)% 5% Net income available to common shareholders $684 $674 $562 1% 22% Earnings per share, diluted $0.97 $0.94 $0.78 3% 24% Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $704 million compared to net income of $709 million in the prior quarter and $581 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $684 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $674 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $562 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items - 3Q21 (after-tax impacts(f); $ in millions, except per share data) Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income) $(13) Fifth Third Foundation contribution expense (12) HSA disposition gain (noninterest income) 46 After-tax impact(f)of certain items $21 Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items1 $0.03 1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 706.090 million average diluted shares outstanding

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $1,295 $1,326 $1,332 (2)% (3)% Interest expense 103 115 159 (10)% (35)% Net interest income (NII) $1,192 $1,211 $1,173 (2)% 2% Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 2.81 % 2.88 % 2.93 % (7) (12) Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.51 % (4) (15) Ratios Net interest rate spread 2.45 % 2.48 % 2.42 % (3) 3 Net interest margin (NIM) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.58 % (4) 1 Compared to the prior quarter, NII decreased $19 million, or 2%, primarily due to lower PPP-related income, lower yields on commercial loan balances (excluding PPP), and a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, partially offset by higher day count and reductions in long-term debt. PPP-related interest income was $47 million compared to $53 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM decreased 4 bps, primarily due to lower yields on commercial loan balances (excluding PPP), a reduction in prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, and higher day count, partially offset by reductions in long-term debt. Underlying NIM(g) decreased 9 bps sequentially. Excess liquidity and PPP had a negative impact on reported NIM of approximately 44 bps in the current quarter, compared to 49 bps in the prior quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII increased $19 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting the benefit of GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases, lower deposit costs, a reduction in long-term debt, and higher interest income from PPP loans, partially offset by lower C&I, home equity, and credit card balances and the impact of lower market rates. Compared to the year-ago quarter, reported NIM increased 1 bp, primarily reflecting lower deposit costs, PPP-related income, and a reduction in long-term debt, partially offset by lower market rates, loan spread compression, and the impact of excess liquidity. 3

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $152 $149 $144 2% 6% Commercial banking revenue 152 160 125 (5)% 22% Mortgage banking net revenue 86 64 76 34% 13% Wealth and asset management revenue 147 145 132 1% 11% Card and processing revenue 102 102 92 - 11% Leasing business revenue 78 61 77 28% 1% Other noninterest income 120 49 26 145% 362% Securities (losses) gains, net (1) 10 51 NM NM Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - 1 (1) (100)% (100)% Total noninterest income $836 $741 $722 13% 16% Reported noninterest income increased $95 million, or 13%, from the prior quarter, and increased $114 million, or 16%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains and losses. Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended September June September 2021 2021 2020 Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $836 $741 $722 Valuation of Visa total return swap 17 37 22 HSA disposition gain (60) - - Branch and non-branch real estate charges - - 10 Securities losses/(gains), net 1 (10) (51) Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $794 $768 $703 Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $26 million, or 3%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $91 million, or 13%. Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $3 million, or 2%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue decreased $8 million, or 5%, primarily driven by lower financial risk management revenue and corporate bond fees, partially offset by an increase in M&A advisory revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $22 million, or 34%, reflecting an incremental $12 million favorable impact from MSR net valuation adjustments and a $9 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. This was partially offset by a $3 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Current quarter mortgage originations of $5.0 billion were flat compared to the prior quarter. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, driven primarily by higher personal asset management revenue. Leasing business revenue increased $17 million, or 28%, primarily driven by an increase in business solutions revenue and lease syndication revenue. Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $8 million, or 6%, reflecting an increase in both commercial treasury management and consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $27 million, or 22%, primarily driven by increases in loan syndication revenue and M&A advisory revenue, partially offset by lower corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $10 million, or 13%, reflecting an incremental $17 million 4

favorable impact from MSR net valuation adjustments and an $11 million decrease in MSR asset decay reflecting slower prepayment speeds. This was partially offset by a $15 million decrease in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $15 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher personal asset management revenue and brokerage fees. Card and processing revenue increased $10 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher spend volumes, partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue increased $1 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting increases in lease syndication revenue. Other noninterest income excluding certain items increased $19 million, primarily reflecting higher private equity income in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $627 $638 $637 (2)% (2)% Net occupancy expense 79 77 90 3% (12)% Technology and communications 98 94 89 4% 10% Equipment expense 34 34 33 - 3% Card and processing expense 19 20 29 (5)% (34)% Leasing business expense 33 33 35 - (6)% Marketing expense 29 20 23 45% 26% Other noninterest expense 253 237 225 7% 12% Total noninterest expense $1,172 $1,153 $1,161 2% 1% Reported noninterest expense increased $19 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and increased $11 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below. Noninterest Expense excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended September June September 2021 2021 2020 Noninterest Expense excluding certain items Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP) $1,172 $1,153 $1,161 Fifth Third Foundation contribution (15) - - Restructuring severance expense - - (19) Branch and non-branch real estate charges - - (9) Noninterest expense excluding certain items(a) $1,157 $1,153 $1,133

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $4 million, primarily reflecting an increase in marketing expense associated with Fifth Third Momentum Banking, and an increase in travel and entertainment expense. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, primarily reflecting a decline in full-time equivalent employees compared to the prior quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $24 million, or 2%, primarily driven by an increase in performance-based compensation expense reflecting strong business results, expenses associated with the aforementioned GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases, and an increase in travel and entertainment expense. This was partially offset by lower card and processing expense due to contract renegotiations and lower net occupancy expense. Full-time equivalent employees declined 5% compared to the year-ago quarter. 5

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $47,766 $48,773 $54,004 (2)% (12)% Commercial mortgage loans 10,317 10,459 11,069 (1)% (7)% Commercial construction loans 5,728 6,043 5,534 (5)% 4% Commercial leases 3,158 3,174 2,966 (1)% 6% Total commercial loans and leases $66,969 $68,449 $73,573 (2)% (9)% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $16,223 $15,883 $16,618 2% (2)% Home equity 4,409 4,674 5,581 (6)% (21)% Indirect secured consumer loans 15,590 14,702 12,599 6% 24% Credit card 1,748 1,770 2,134 (1)% (18)% Other consumer loans 3,031 3,056 2,857 (1)% 6% Total consumer loans $41,001 $40,085 $39,789 2% 3% Total average portfolio loans and leases $107,970 $108,534 $113,362 (1)% (5)% Memo: Average PPP loans $3,071 $4,810 $5,216 (36)% (41)% Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excl. PPP loans $44,695 $43,963 $48,788 2% (8)% Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $31 $52 $55 (40)% (44)% Consumer loans held for sale 5,527 5,857 1,196 (6)% 362% Total average loans and leases held for sale $5,558 $5,909 $1,251 (6)% 344% Securities (taxable and tax-exempt) $37,208 $36,917 $36,300 1% 3% Other short-term investments 32,065 33,558 29,791 (4)% 8% Total average interest-earning assets $182,801 $184,918 $180,704 (1)% 1% Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 1%, as a decline in commercial loan and lease balances (primarily due to PPP balance declines) was partially offset by an increase in consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 2%, as a decline in PPP balances was partially offset by growth in C&I loans (excluding PPP). Average consumer portfolio loans increased 2%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans and residential mortgage loans were partially offset by lower home equity balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 5%, as lower commercial loan and lease balances were partially offset by an increase in consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 9% due to declines in C&I revolving line of credit utilization and term loan balances, PPP forgiveness, and lower commercial mortgage loans. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans were partially offset by lower home equity, residential mortgage, and credit card balances. Average loans and leases held for sale were $6 billion in the current quarter compared to $6 billion in the prior quarter and $1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily attributable to the aforementioned GNMA forbearance loan buyout purchases within consumer loans held for sale (approximately $4.0 billion purchased since December 2020, including $0.3 billion in September 2021). Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt) of $37 billion in the current quarter increased $0.3 billion, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1 billion, or 3%, compared to the year-ago quarter. 6

Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $32 billion in the current quarter decreased $1 billion, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $2 billion, or 8%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $67 billion were flat compared to the prior quarter, as PPP forgiveness and lower construction loan balances were offset by an increase in C&I loan balances (excluding PPP). Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans decreased $5 billion, or 6%, reflecting PPP forgiveness, lower C&I revolving line of credit utilization and term loan balances as well as lower commercial mortgage loans. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was flat compared to the prior quarter at 31%, down from 33% in the year-ago quarter.

Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $41 billion increased 1% compared to the prior quarter, as continued growth in indirect secured consumer loans was partially offset by a decline in home equity balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased $2 billion, or 4%, reflecting higher indirect secured consumer loan balances, partially offset by lower home equity balances.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $62,626 $61,994 $50,414 1% 24% Interest checking 45,128 45,307 49,800 - (9)% Savings 20,941 20,494 17,013 2% 23% Money market 30,514 30,844 31,151 (1)% (2)% Foreign office(h) 195 140 189 39% 3% Total transaction deposits $159,404 $158,779 $148,567 - 7% Other time 2,383 2,696 3,711 (12)% (36)% Total core deposits $161,787 $161,475 $152,278 - 6% Certificates - $100,000 and over 860 1,144 3,633 (25)% (76)% Total average deposits $162,647 $162,619 $155,911 - 4% Compared to the prior quarter, average core deposits were flat, as increases in demand and savings deposit balances were offset by decreases in money market deposit balances and other time deposit balances. The HSA deposit sale was finalized near the end of the third quarter, and consisted of approximately $360 million in average interest checking balances for the third quarter of 2021. Average demand deposits represented 39% of total core deposits in the current quarter compared to 38% in the prior quarter. Average commercial transaction deposits were flat and average consumer transaction deposits increased 1%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average core deposits increased 6%, driven by the impacts of fiscal and monetary stimulus combined with success in generating consumer household growth. Average commercial transaction deposits increased 2% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 14%. The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 66% in the current quarter, compared to 67% in the prior quarter and 72% in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 64% in the current quarter, compared to 64% in the prior quarter and 69% in the year-ago quarter. 7

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding Certificates - $100,000 and over $860 $1,144 $3,633 (25)% (76)% Federal funds purchased 348 346 273 1% 27% Other short-term borrowings 1,122 1,097 1,626 2% (31)% Long-term debt 12,057 13,883 16,230 (13)% (26)% Total average wholesale funding $14,387 $16,470 $21,762 (13)% (34)% Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 13%, reflecting the impact of reductions in long-term debt over the past two quarters (including the retirement of $850 million in long-term debt in September 2021), as well as continued runoff in jumbo CD balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 34%, reflecting decreases in long-term debt, jumbo CD balances, and other short-term borrowings. 8

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $528 $621 $741 $834 $891 Repossessed property 4 5 7 9 7 OREO 27 31 35 21 33 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $559 $657 $783 $864 $931 NPL ratio(i) 0.49 % 0.58 % 0.68 % 0.77 % 0.80 % NPA ratio(c) 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.79 % 0.84 % Total loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $267 $281 $305 $357 $323 Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 92 83 124 163 139 Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $2,033 $2,208 $2,453 $2,574 $2,696 Total net losses charged-off (21) (44) (71) (118) (101) Benefit from loan and lease losses (58) (131) (174) (3) (21) ALLL, ending $1,954 $2,033 $2,208 $2,453 $2,574 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $189 $173 $172 $182 $176 Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments 16 16 1 (10) 6 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $205 $189 $173 $172 $182 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,159 $2,222 $2,381 $2,625 $2,756 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 2.00 % 2.06 % 2.19 % 2.41 % 2.49 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 409 % 358 % 321 % 315 % 309 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 386 % 338 % 304 % 304 % 296 % ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.81 % 1.89 % 2.03 % 2.25 % 2.32 % Total losses charged-off $(56) $(103) $(109) $(154) $(135) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 35 59 38 36 34 Total net losses charged-off $(21) $(44) $(71) $(118) $(101) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.35 % Commercial NCO ratio 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.40 % 0.33 % Consumer NCO ratio 0.16 % 0.26 % 0.43 % 0.47 % 0.40 % Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $528 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.49%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs decreased $93 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs decreased $363 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 31 bps. Nonperforming portfolio assets were $559 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.52%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $98 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs decreased $372 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 32 bps. The benefit from credit losses totaled $42 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.00% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter, compared with 2.06% in the prior quarter and 2.49% in the year-ago quarter. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 409% of nonperforming portfolio loans 9

and leases and 386% of nonperforming portfolio assets. The allowance for loan and lease losses ratio represented 1.81% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter. Net charge-offs were $21 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NCO ratio of 0.08%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs decreased $23 million and the NCO ratio decreased 8 bps, reflecting improvement in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs decreased $80 million and the NCO ratio decreased 27 bps.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 11.16 % 11.11 % 11.26% 11.34% 11.33 % Tangible equity(a) 8.06 % 8.35 % 8.20% 8.18% 8.09 % Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 7.01 % 7.28 % 7.14% 7.11% 6.99 % Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 7.74 % 8.18 % 7.95% 8.29% 8.31 % Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e) CET1 capital 9.85 % 10.37 % 10.46% 10.34% 10.14 % Tier I risk-based capital 11.27 % 11.83 % 11.94% 11.83% 11.64 % Total risk-based capital 13.92 % 14.60 % 14.80% 15.08% 14.93 % Tier I leverage 8.35 % 8.55 % 8.61% 8.49% 8.37 % Capital ratios remained strong this quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 9.85%, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.01% excluding AOCI, and 7.74% including AOCI. The Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.27%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.92%, and the Tier I leverage ratio was 8.35%. Certain capital ratios, including the Tier I leverage ratio, continued to be impacted by the increase in assets since the onset of the pandemic, predominantly from 0% risk-weighted assets resulting from interest-bearing cash as well as PPP loans. During the third quarter of 2021, Fifth Third repurchased approximately $550 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares by approximately 14.5 million at quarter end. Fifth Third also increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares $0.03, or 11%, to $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

Tax Rate The effective tax rate was 21.3% compared with 22.1% in the prior quarter and 22.1% in the year-ago quarter. Conference Call Fifth Third will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) today. This conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on "About Us" then "Investor Relations"). Those unable to listen to the live webcast may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address, which will be available for 30 days. Corporate Profile Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $208 billion in assets and operates 1,100 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,336 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2021, had $541 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Earnings Release End Notes (a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation beginning on page 27. (b)Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis. (c)Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO. (d)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. (f)Assumes a 23% tax rate. (g)Third quarter 2021 underlying NIM calculated by reducing average interest-earning assets approximately $29.6 billion resulting from excess cash compared to normalized levels (average other short term investments less a $2.5 billion normalized level) and approximately $3.1 billion from average PPP balances (with a corresponding reduction to net interest income of approximately $47 million), resulting in an underlying NIM of approximately 3.03%; Second quarter 2021 underlying NIM calculated by reducing average interest-earning assets approximately $31.1 billion resulting from excess cash compared to normalized levels (average other short term investments less a $2.5 billion normalized level) and approximately $4.8 billion from average PPP balances (with a corresponding reduction to net interest income of approximately $53 million), resulting in an underlying NIM of approximately 3.12%. (h)Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts. (i)Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.

Quarterly Financial Review for September 30, 2021

Table of Contents

Financial Highlights 14-15 Consolidated Statements of Income 16-17 Consolidated Balance Sheets 18-19 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 20 Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis 21-22 Summary of Loans and Leases 23 Regulatory Capital 24 Summary of Credit Loss Experience 25 Asset Quality 26 Non-GAAP Reconciliation 27-29 Segment Presentation 30

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights % / bps % / bps $ in millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended Change Year to Date Change (unaudited) September June September September September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Income Statement Data Net interest income $1,189 $1,208 $1,170 (2%) 2% $3,574 $3,600 (1%) Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,192 1,211 1,173 (2%) 2% 3,583 3,610 (1%) Noninterest income 836 741 722 13% 16% 2,326 2,043 14% Total revenue (FTE)(a) 2,028 1,952 1,895 4% 7% 5,909 5,653 5% (Benefit from) provision for credit losses (42) (115) (15) (63%) 180% (330) 1,110 NM Noninterest expense 1,172 1,153 1,161 2% 1% 3,541 3,482 2% Net income 704 709 581 (1%) 21% 2,107 823 156% Net income available to common shareholders 684 674 562 1% 22% 2,032 754 169% Earnings Per Share Data Net income allocated to common shareholders $683 $673 $560 1% 22% $2,027 $751 170% Average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 697,457 708,833 715,102 (2%) (2%) 706,846 714,477 (1%) Diluted 706,090 718,085 718,894 (2%) (2%) 715,803 718,943 - Earnings per share, basic $0.98 $0.95 $0.78 3% 26% $2.87 $1.05 173% Earnings per share, diluted 0.97 0.94 0.78 3% 24% 2.83 1.04 172% Common Share Data Cash dividends per common share $0.30 $0.27 $0.27 11% 11% $0.84 $0.81 4% Book value per share 29.59 29.57 29.25 - 1% 29.59 29.25 1% Market value per share 42.44 38.23 21.32 11% 99% 42.44 21.32 99% Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 689,790 703,740 712,328 (2%) (3%) 689,790 712,328 (3%) Market capitalization $29,275 $26,904 $15,187 9% 93% $29,275 $15,187 93% Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.14 % (2) 22 1.37 % 0.58 % 79 Return on average common equity 13.0 % 13.0 % 10.7 % - 230 13.1 % 4.9 % 820 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 16.9 % 16.6 % 13.8 % 30 310 16.8 % 6.5 % NM Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue(a) 41 % 38 % 38 % 300 300 39 % 36 % 300 Dividend payout 30.6 % 28.4 % 34.6 % 220 (620) 29.3 % 77.1 % NM Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 11.16 % 11.11 % 11.33 % 5 (17) 11.18 % 11.71 % (53) Tangible common equity(a) 7.01 % 7.28 % 6.99 % (27) 2 7.01 % 6.99 % 2 Net interest margin (FTE)(a) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.58 % (4) 1 2.61 % 2.85 % (24) Efficiency (FTE)(a) 57.8 % 59.1 % 61.3 % (130) (350) 59.9 % 61.6 % (170) Effective tax rate 21.3 % 22.1 % 22.1 % (80) (80) 21.6 % 21.6 % - Credit Quality Net losses charged-off $21 $44 $101 (52 %) (79 %) $136 $353 (61 %) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.35 % (8) (27) 0.17 % 0.41 % (24) ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases 1.81 % 1.89 % 2.32 % (8) (51) 1.81 % 2.32 % (51) ACL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(g) 2.00 % 2.06 % 2.49 % (6) (49) 2.00 % 2.49 % (49) Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.84 % (9) (32) 0.52 % 0.84 % (32) Average Balances Loans and leases, including held for sale $113,528 $114,443 $114,613 (1%) (1%) $113,890 $115,401 (1%) Securities and other short-term investments 69,273 70,475 66,091 (2%) 5% 69,589 54,021 29% Assets 205,449 206,353 202,533 - 1% 205,219 190,973 7% Transaction deposits(b) 159,404 158,779 148,567 - 7% 157,361 136,293 15% Core deposits(c) 161,787 161,475 152,278 - 6% 160,067 140,695 14% Wholesale funding(d) 14,387 16,470 21,762 (13%) (34%) 16,400 22,441 (27%) Bancorp shareholders' equity 22,927 22,927 22,952 - - 22,935 22,364 3% Regulatory Capital Ratios(e)(f) CET1 capital 9.85 % 10.37 % 10.14 % (52) (29) 9.85 % 10.14 % (29) Tier I risk-based capital 11.27 % 11.83 % 11.64 % (56) (37) 11.27 % 11.64 % (37) Total risk-based capital 13.92 % 14.60 % 14.93 % (68) (101) 13.92 % 14.93 % (101) Tier I leverage 8.35 % 8.55 % 8.37 % (20) (2) 8.35 % 8.37 % (2) Operations Banking centers 1,100 1,096 1,122 - (2%) 1,100 1,122 (2%) ATMs 2,336 2,369 2,414 (1%) (3%) 2,336 2,414 (3%) Full-time equivalent employees 19,171 19,402 20,283 (1%) (5%) 19,171 20,283 (5%) (a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27. (b)Includes demand, interest checking, savings, money market and foreign office deposits of commercial customers. (c)Includes transaction deposits plus other time deposits. (d)Includes certificates $100,000 and over, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt. (e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimates. (f)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (g)The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights $ in millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Income Statement Data Net interest income $1,189 $1,208 $1,176 $1,182 $1,170 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,192 1,211 1,179 1,185 1,173 Noninterest income 836 741 749 787 722 Total revenue (FTE)(a) 2,028 1,952 1,928 1,972 1,895 Benefit from credit losses (42) (115) (173) (13) (15) Noninterest expense 1,172 1,153 1,215 1,236 1,161 Net income 704 709 694 604 581 Net income available to common shareholders 684 674 674 569 562 Earnings Per Share Data Net income allocated to common shareholders $683 $673 $672 $567 $560 Average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 697,457 708,833 714,433 715,482 715,102 Diluted 706,090 718,085 723,425 722,096 718,894 Earnings per share, basic $0.98 $0.95 $0.94 $0.79 $0.78 Earnings per share, diluted 0.97 0.94 0.93 0.78 0.78 Common Share Data Cash dividends per common share $0.30 $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 Book value per share 29.59 29.57 28.78 29.46 29.25 Market value per share 42.44 38.23 37.45 27.57 21.32 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 689,790 703,740 711,596 712,760 712,328 Market capitalization $29,275 $26,904 $26,649 $19,651 $15,187 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.18 % 1.14 % Return on average common equity 13.0 % 13.0 % 13.1 % 10.8 % 10.7 % Return on average tangible common equity(a) 16.9 % 16.6 % 16.8 % 13.9 % 13.8 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue(a) 41 % 38 % 39 % 40 % 38 % Dividend payout 30.6 % 28.4 % 28.7 % 34.2 % 34.6 % Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 11.16 % 11.11 % 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.33 % Tangible common equity(a) 7.01 % 7.28 % 7.14 % 7.11 % 6.99 % Net interest margin (FTE)(a) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.62 % 2.58 % 2.58 % Efficiency (FTE)(a) 57.8 % 59.1 % 63.0 % 62.7 % 61.3 % Effective tax rate 21.3 % 22.1 % 21.4 % 19.1 % 22.1 % Credit Quality Net losses charged-off $21 $44 $71 $118 $101 Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.35 % ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases 1.81 % 1.89 % 2.03 % 2.25 % 2.32 % ACL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(g) 2.00 % 2.06 % 2.19 % 2.41 % 2.49 % Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.79 % 0.84 % Average Balances Loans and leases, including held for sale $113,528 $114,443 $113,701 $111,464 $114,613 Securities and other short-term investments 69,273 70,475 69,014 70,954 66,091 Assets 205,449 206,353 203,836 203,930 202,533 Transaction deposits(b) 159,404 158,779 153,834 153,053 148,567 Core deposits(c) 161,787 161,475 156,879 156,326 152,278 Wholesale funding(d) 14,387 16,470 18,391 18,716 21,762 Bancorp shareholders' equity 22,927 22,927 22,952 23,126 22,952 Regulatory Capital Ratios(e)(f) CET1 capital 9.85 % 10.37 % 10.46 % 10.34 % 10.14 % Tier I risk-based capital 11.27 % 11.83 % 11.94 % 11.83 % 11.64 % Total risk-based capital 13.92 % 14.60 % 14.80 % 15.08 % 14.93 % Tier I leverage 8.35 % 8.55 % 8.61 % 8.49 % 8.37 % Operations Banking centers 1,100 1,096 1,098 1,134 1,122 ATMs 2,336 2,369 2,383 2,397 2,414 Full-time equivalent employees 19,171 19,402 19,819 19,872 20,283 (a)Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27. (b)Includes demand, interest checking, savings, money market and foreign office deposits of commercial customers. (c)Includes transaction deposits plus other time deposits. (d)Includes certificates $100,000 and over, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt. (e)Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimates. (f)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (g)The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments. 15

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income $ in millions For the Three Months Ended % Change Year to Date % Change (unaudited) September June September September September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest and fees on loans and leases $1,014 $1,035 $1,047 (2%) (3%) $3,078 $3,397 (9%) Interest on securities 266 279 274 (5%) (3%) 809 840 (4%) Interest on other short-term investments 12 9 8 33% 50% 29 20 45% Total interest income 1,292 1,323 1,329 (2%) (3%) 3,916 4,257 (8%) Interest Expense Interest on deposits 12 15 46 (20%) (74%) 48 295 (84%) Interest on federal funds purchased - - - - - - 2 (100%) Interest on other short-term borrowings - - 5 - (100%) 1 13 (92%) Interest on long-term debt 91 100 108 (9%) (16%) 293 347 (16%) Total interest expense 103 115 159 (10%) (35%) 342 657 (48%) Net Interest Income 1,189 1,208 1,170 (2%) 2% 3,574 3,600 (1%) (Benefit from) provision for credit losses (42) (115) (15) (63%) 180% (330) 1,110 NM Net Interest Income After (Benefit from) Provision for Credit Losses 1,231 1,323 1,185 (7%) 4% 3,904 2,490 57% Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 152 149 144 2% 6% 445 414 7% Commercial banking revenue 152 160 125 (5%) 22% 465 387 20% Mortgage banking net revenue 86 64 76 34% 13% 235 295 (20%) Wealth and asset management revenue 147 145 132 1% 11% 436 387 13% Card and processing revenue 102 102 92 - 11% 298 260 15% Leasing business revenue 78 61 77 28% 1% 226 207 9% Other noninterest income 120 49 26 145% 362% 211 42 402% Securities gains (losses), net (1) 10 51 NM NM 12 48 (75%) Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - 1 (1) (100%) (100%) (2) 3 NM Total noninterest income 836 741 722 13% 16% 2,326 2,043 14% Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 627 638 637 (2%) (2%) 1,971 1,911 3% Net occupancy expense 79 77 90 3% (12%) 235 254 (7%) Technology and communications 98 94 89 4% 10% 285 272 5% Equipment expense 34 34 33 - 3% 102 97 5% Card and processing expense 19 20 29 (5%) (34%) 70 89 (21%) Leasing business expense 33 33 35 - (6%) 102 103 (1%) Marketing expense 29 20 23 45% 26% 72 74 (3%) Other noninterest expense 253 237 225 7% 12% 704 682 3% Total noninterest expense 1,172 1,153 1,161 2% 1% 3,541 3,482 2% Income Before Income Taxes 895 911 746 (2%) 20% 2,689 1,051 156% Applicable income tax expense 191 202 165 (5%) 16% 582 228 155% Net Income 704 709 581 (1%) 21% 2,107 823 156% Dividends on preferred stock 20 35 19 (43%) 5% 75 69 9% Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $684 $674 $562 1% 22% $2,032 $754 169% 16

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans and leases $1,014 $1,035 $1,030 $1,028 $1,047 Interest on securities 266 279 264 278 274 Interest on other short-term investments 12 9 8 9 8 Total interest income 1,292 1,323 1,302 1,315 1,329 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 12 15 21 27 46 Interest on other short-term borrowings - - 1 1 5 Interest on long-term debt 91 100 104 105 108 Total interest expense 103 115 126 133 159 Net Interest Income 1,189 1,208 1,176 1,182 1,170 Benefit from credit losses (42) (115) (173) (13) (15) Net Interest Income After Benefit from Credit Losses 1,231 1,323 1,349 1,195 1,185 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 152 149 144 146 144 Commercial banking revenue 152 160 153 141 125 Mortgage banking net revenue 86 64 85 25 76 Wealth and asset management revenue 147 145 143 133 132 Card and processing revenue 102 102 94 92 92 Leasing business revenue 78 61 87 69 77 Other noninterest income 120 49 42 168 26 Securities (losses) gains, net (1) 10 3 14 51 Securities (losses) gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - 1 (2) (1) (1) Total noninterest income 836 741 749 787 722 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 627 638 706 679 637 Net occupancy expense 79 77 79 98 90 Technology and communications 98 94 93 90 89 Equipment expense 34 34 34 34 33 Card and processing expense 19 20 30 31 29 Leasing business expense 33 33 35 37 35 Marketing expense 29 20 23 30 23 Other noninterest expense 253 237 215 237 225 Total noninterest expense 1,172 1,153 1,215 1,236 1,161 Income Before Income Taxes 895 911 883 746 746 Applicable income tax expense 191 202 189 142 165 Net Income 704 709 694 604 581 Dividends on preferred stock 20 35 20 35 19 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $684 $674 $674 $569 $562 17

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets $ in millions, except per share data As of % Change (unaudited) September June September 2021 2021 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $3,213 $3,285 $2,996 (2%) 7% Other short-term investments 34,203 32,409 31,285 6% 9% Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a) 37,870 38,012 37,425 - 1% Held-to-maturity securities(b) 8 10 15 (20%) (47%) Trading debt securities 685 711 704 (4%) (3%) Equity securities 329 341 277 (4%) 19% Loans and leases held for sale 5,203 5,730 2,323 (9%) 124% Portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans 47,834 47,564 51,695 1% (7%) Commercial mortgage loans 10,300 10,347 10,878 - (5%) Commercial construction loans 5,456 5,871 5,656 (7%) (4%) Commercial leases 3,130 3,238 3,021 (3%) 4% Total commercial loans and leases 66,720 67,020 71,250 - (6%) Residential mortgage loans 16,158 16,131 16,158 - - Home equity 4,276 4,545 5,455 (6%) (22%) Indirect secured consumer loans 16,004 15,192 12,925 5% 24% Credit card 1,744 1,793 2,087 (3%) (16%) Other consumer loans 3,009 3,052 2,856 (1%) 5% Total consumer loans 41,191 40,713 39,481 1% 4% Portfolio loans and leases 107,911 107,733 110,731 - (3%) Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,954) (2,033) (2,574) (4%) (24%) Portfolio loans and leases, net 105,957 105,700 108,157 - (2%) Bank premises and equipment 2,101 2,073 2,090 1% 1% Operating lease equipment 647 715 818 (10%) (21%) Goodwill 4,514 4,259 4,261 6% 6% Intangible assets 169 117 157 44% 8% Servicing rights 943 818 660 15% 43% Other assets 11,889 11,210 10,828 6% 10% Total Assets $207,731 $205,390 $201,996 1% 3% Liabilities Deposits: Demand $63,879 $62,760 $51,896 2% 23% Interest checking 45,964 44,872 49,566 2% (7%) Savings 21,423 20,667 17,221 4% 24% Money market 30,652 30,564 31,192 - (2%) Foreign office 202 152 160 33% 26% Other time 2,204 2,408 3,337 (8%) (34%) Certificates $100,000 and over 784 860 3,311 (9%) (76%) Total deposits 165,108 162,283 156,683 2% 5% Federal funds purchased 309 338 251 (9%) 23% Other short-term borrowings 949 1,130 1,196 (16%) (21%) Accrued taxes, interest and expenses 2,083 2,045 2,500 2% (17%) Other liabilities 5,339 4,304 3,292 24% 62% Long-term debt 11,419 12,364 15,123 (8%) (24%) Total Liabilities 185,207 182,464 179,045 2% 3% Equity Common stock(c) 2,051 2,051 2,051 - - Preferred stock 2,116 2,116 2,116 - - Capital surplus 3,611 3,602 3,624 - - Retained earnings 19,817 19,343 18,010 2% 10% Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,637 1,974 2,831 (17%) (42%) Treasury stock (6,708) (6,160) (5,681) 9% 18% Total Equity 22,524 22,926 22,951 (2%) (2%) Total Liabilities and Equity $207,731 $205,390 $201,996 1% 3% (a) Amortized cost $36,308 $36,081 $34,693 1% 5% (b) Market values 8 10 15 (20%) (47%) (c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands): Authorized 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 - - Outstanding, excluding treasury 689,790 703,740 712,328 (2 %) (3 %) Treasury 234,102 220,153 211,565 6 % 11 %

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets $ in millions, except per share data As of (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $3,213 $3,285 $3,122 $3,147 $2,996 Other short-term investments 34,203 32,409 34,187 33,399 31,285 Available-for-sale debt and other securities(a) 37,870 38,012 37,595 37,513 37,425 Held-to-maturity securities(b) 8 10 10 11 15 Trading debt securities 685 711 728 560 704 Equity securities 329 341 315 313 277 Loans and leases held for sale 5,203 5,730 5,477 4,741 2,323 Portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans 47,834 47,564 49,094 49,665 51,695 Commercial mortgage loans 10,300 10,347 10,481 10,602 10,878 Commercial construction loans 5,456 5,871 6,198 5,815 5,656 Commercial leases 3,130 3,238 3,255 2,915 3,021 Total commercial loans and leases 66,720 67,020 69,028 68,997 71,250 Residential mortgage loans 16,158 16,131 15,776 15,928 16,158 Home equity 4,276 4,545 4,815 5,183 5,455 Indirect secured consumer loans 16,004 15,192 14,336 13,653 12,925 Credit card 1,744 1,793 1,810 2,007 2,087 Other consumer loans 3,009 3,052 3,090 3,014 2,856 Total consumer loans 41,191 40,713 39,827 39,785 39,481 Portfolio loans and leases 107,911 107,733 108,855 108,782 110,731 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,954) (2,033) (2,208) (2,453) (2,574) Portfolio loans and leases, net 105,957 105,700 106,647 106,329 108,157 Bank premises and equipment 2,101 2,073 2,072 2,088 2,090 Operating lease equipment 647 715 718 777 818 Goodwill 4,514 4,259 4,259 4,258 4,261 Intangible assets 169 117 127 139 157 Servicing rights 943 818 784 656 660 Other assets 11,889 11,210 10,858 10,749 10,828 Total Assets $207,731 $205,390 $206,899 $204,680 $201,996 Liabilities Deposits: Demand $63,879 $62,760 $61,363 $57,711 $51,896 Interest checking 45,964 44,872 45,582 47,270 49,566 Savings 21,423 20,667 20,162 18,258 17,221 Money market 30,652 30,564 30,630 30,650 31,192 Foreign office 202 152 113 143 160 Other time 2,204 2,408 2,759 3,023 3,337 Certificates $100,000 and over 784 860 1,784 2,026 3,311 Total deposits 165,108 162,283 162,393 159,081 156,683 Federal funds purchased 309 338 302 300 251 Other short-term borrowings 949 1,130 1,106 1,192 1,196 Accrued taxes, interest and expenses 2,083 2,045 1,879 2,614 2,500 Other liabilities 5,339 4,304 3,881 3,409 3,292 Long-term debt 11,419 12,364 14,743 14,973 15,123 Total Liabilities 185,207 182,464 184,304 181,569 179,045 Equity Common stock(c) 2,051 2,051 2,051 2,051 2,051 Preferred stock 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 Capital surplus 3,611 3,602 3,592 3,635 3,624 Retained earnings 19,817 19,343 18,863 18,384 18,010 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,637 1,974 1,792 2,601 2,831 Treasury stock (6,708) (6,160) (5,819) (5,676) (5,681) Total Equity 22,524 22,926 22,595 23,111 22,951 Total Liabilities and Equity $207,731 $205,390 $206,899 $204,680 $201,996 (a) Amortized cost $36,308 $36,081 $35,963 $34,982 $34,693 (b) Market values 8 10 10 11 15 (c) Common shares, stated value $2.22 per share (in thousands): Authorized 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 Outstanding, excluding treasury 689,790 703,740 711,596 712,760 712,328 Treasury 234,102 220,153 212,297 211,132 211,565 19

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity $ in millions (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Year to Date September September September September 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Equity, Beginning $22,926 $22,335 $23,111 $21,203 Net income 704 581 2,107 823 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Change in unrealized (losses) gains: Available-for-sale debt securities (282) (66) (741) 1,272 Qualifying cash flow hedges (56) (55) (226) 364 Change in accumulated other comprehensive income related to employee benefit plans 1 1 3 3 Comprehensive income 367 461 1,143 2,462 Cash dividends declared: Common stock (210) (195) (597) (585) Preferred stock (20) (19) (75) (69) Impact of stock transactions under stock compensation plans, net 11 23 20 66 Shares acquired for treasury (550) - (1,077) - Other - - (1) - Issuance of preferred stock - 346 - 346 Impact of cumulative effect of change in accounting principles - - - (472) Total Equity, Ending $22,524 $22,951 $22,524 $22,951 20

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Analysis For the Three Months Ended $ in millions September June September (unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans(a) $47,774 3.54 % $48,817 3.62 % $54,056 3.35 % Commercial mortgage loans(a) 10,339 3.00 % 10,467 3.11 % 11,071 3.12 % Commercial construction loans(a) 5,729 3.12 % 6,043 3.09 % 5,534 3.18 % Commercial leases(a) 3,158 2.84 % 3,174 2.94 % 2,966 3.44 % Total commercial loans and leases 67,000 3.39 % 68,501 3.47 % 73,627 3.30 % Residential mortgage loans 21,750 3.21 % 21,740 3.29 % 17,814 3.48 % Home equity 4,409 3.59 % 4,674 3.60 % 5,581 3.59 % Indirect secured consumer loans 15,590 3.27 % 14,702 3.41 % 12,599 3.93 % Credit card 1,748 12.38 % 1,770 12.13 % 2,134 11.37 % Other consumer loans 3,031 5.91 % 3,056 5.96 % 2,858 6.46 % Total consumer loans 46,528 3.79 % 45,942 3.88 % 40,986 4.25 % Total loans and leases 113,528 3.55 % 114,443 3.63 % 114,613 3.64 % Securities: Taxable securities 36,177 2.86 % 36,097 3.06 % 36,147 3.01 % Tax exempt securities(a) 1,031 2.22 % 820 2.47 % 153 2.99 % Other short-term investments 32,065 0.15 % 33,558 0.11 % 29,791 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 182,801 2.81 % 184,918 2.88 % 180,704 2.93 % Cash and due from banks 3,114 3,033 2,944 Other assets 21,566 20,608 21,583 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,032) (2,206) (2,698) Total Assets $205,449 $206,353 $202,533 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking deposits $45,128 0.05 % $45,307 0.06 % $49,800 0.10 % Savings deposits 20,941 0.02 % 20,494 0.02 % 17,013 0.04 % Money market deposits 30,514 0.03 % 30,844 0.05 % 31,151 0.14 % Foreign office deposits 195 0.03 % 140 0.03 % 189 0.06 % Other time deposits 2,383 0.16 % 2,696 0.27 % 3,711 0.95 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 99,161 0.04 % 99,481 0.05 % 101,864 0.13 % Certificates $100,000 and over 860 0.61 % 1,144 0.80 % 3,633 1.26 % Federal funds purchased 348 0.13 % 346 0.10 % 273 0.20 % Other short-term borrowings 1,122 0.12 % 1,097 0.12 % 1,626 1.28 % Long-term debt 12,057 2.98 % 13,883 2.85 % 16,230 2.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 113,548 0.36 % 115,951 0.40 % 123,626 0.51 % Demand deposits 62,626 61,994 50,414 Other liabilities 6,348 5,481 5,541 Total Liabilities 182,522 183,426 179,581 Total Equity 22,927 22,927 22,952 Total Liabilities and Equity $205,449 $206,353 $202,533 Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE)(b) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.58 % Net interest rate spread (FTE)(b) 2.45 % 2.48 % 2.42 % Interest-bearing liabilities to interest-earning assets 62.12 % 62.70 % 68.41 % (a) Average Yield/Rate of these assets are presented on an FTE basis. (b) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27.

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Analysis Year to Date $ in millions September September (unaudited) 2021 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans(a) $48,761 3.59 % $54,948 3.67 % Commercial mortgage loans(a) 10,446 3.06 % 11,105 3.66 % Commercial construction loans(a) 5,936 3.14 % 5,405 3.82 % Commercial leases(a) 3,154 2.98 % 3,074 3.46 % Total commercial loans and leases 68,297 3.44 % 74,532 3.67 % Residential mortgage loans 21,316 3.28 % 17,748 3.55 % Home equity 4,695 3.59 % 5,802 3.98 % Indirect secured consumer loans 14,755 3.41 % 12,179 4.02 % Credit card 1,798 12.29 % 2,293 11.61 % Other consumer loans 3,029 5.99 % 2,847 6.88 % Total consumer loans 45,593 3.89 % 40,869 4.43 % Total loans and leases 113,890 3.62 % 115,401 3.94 % Securities: Taxable securities 36,014 2.96 % 36,312 3.08 % Tax exempt securities(a) 797 2.32 % 157 3.00 % Other short-term investments 32,778 0.12 % 17,552 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 183,479 2.86 % 169,422 3.36 % Cash and due from banks 3,046 2,981 Other assets 20,922 20,870 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,228) (2,300) Total Assets $205,219 $190,973 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking deposits $45,333 0.06 % $46,631 0.33 % Savings deposits 20,136 0.02 % 16,031 0.07 % Money market deposits 30,653 0.04 % 29,434 0.38 % Foreign office deposits 155 0.04 % 193 0.25 % Other time deposits 2,706 0.30 % 4,402 1.27 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 98,983 0.05 % 96,691 0.35 % Certificates $100,000 and over 1,334 0.90 % 3,685 1.56 % Other deposits - - 95 0.76 % Federal funds purchased 339 0.12 % 412 0.68 % Other short-term borrowings 1,142 0.16 % 1,916 0.90 % Long-term debt 13,585 2.88 % 16,333 2.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 115,383 0.40 % 119,132 0.74 % Demand deposits 61,084 44,004 Other liabilities 5,817 5,473 Total Liabilities 182,284 168,609 Total Equity 22,935 22,364 Total Liabilities and Equity $205,219 $190,973 Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE)(b) 2.61 % 2.85 % Net interest rate spread (FTE)(b) 2.46 % 2.62 % Interest-bearing liabilities to interest-earning assets 62.89 % 70.32 % (a) Average Yield/Rate of these assets are presented on an FTE basis. (b) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures beginning on page 27. 22

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Summary of Loans and Leases $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $47,766 $48,773 $49,629 $50,385 $54,004 Commercial mortgage loans 10,317 10,459 10,532 10,727 11,069 Commercial construction loans 5,728 6,043 6,039 5,820 5,534 Commercial leases 3,158 3,174 3,114 2,932 2,966 Total commercial loans and leases 66,969 68,449 69,314 69,864 73,573 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans 16,223 15,883 15,803 16,016 16,618 Home equity 4,409 4,674 5,009 5,315 5,581 Indirect secured consumer loans 15,590 14,702 13,955 13,272 12,599 Credit card 1,748 1,770 1,879 2,042 2,134 Other consumer loans 3,031 3,056 2,996 2,851 2,857 Total consumer loans 41,001 40,085 39,642 39,496 39,789 Total average portfolio loans and leases $107,970 $108,534 $108,956 $109,360 $113,362 Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $31 $52 $104 $56 $55 Consumer loans held for sale 5,527 5,857 4,641 2,048 1,196 Average loans and leases held for sale $5,558 $5,909 $4,745 $2,104 $1,251 Average PPP loans(a) $3,071 $4,810 $5,200 $5,098 $5,216 Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excluding PPP loans 44,695 43,963 44,429 45,287 48,788 Total average portfolio commercial and industrial loans $47,766 $48,773 $49,629 $50,385 $54,004 End of Period Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $47,834 $47,564 $49,094 $49,665 $51,695 Commercial mortgage loans 10,300 10,347 10,481 10,602 10,878 Commercial construction loans 5,456 5,871 6,198 5,815 5,656 Commercial leases 3,130 3,238 3,255 2,915 3,021 Total commercial loans and leases 66,720 67,020 69,028 68,997 71,250 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans 16,158 16,131 15,776 15,928 16,158 Home equity 4,276 4,545 4,815 5,183 5,455 Indirect secured consumer loans 16,004 15,192 14,336 13,653 12,925 Credit card 1,744 1,793 1,810 2,007 2,087 Other consumer loans 3,009 3,052 3,090 3,014 2,856 Total consumer loans 41,191 40,713 39,827 39,785 39,481 Total portfolio loans and leases $107,911 $107,733 $108,855 $108,782 $110,731 End of Period Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $2 $46 $80 $276 $59 Consumer loans held for sale 5,201 5,684 5,397 4,465 2,264 Loans and leases held for sale $5,203 $5,730 $5,477 $4,741 $2,323 Operating lease equipment $647 $715 $718 $777 $818 Loans and Leases Serviced for Others(b) Commercial and industrial loans $879 $919 $1,011 $979 $903 Commercial mortgage loans 620 623 639 653 585 Commercial construction loans 487 528 592 601 623 Commercial leases 555 536 547 569 584 Residential mortgage loans 77,929 71,496 65,922 68,800 73,521 Other consumer loans 50 50 50 50 50 Total loans and leases serviced for others 80,520 74,152 68,761 71,652 76,266 Total loans and leases serviced $194,281 $188,330 $183,811 $185,952 $190,138 End of period PPP loans(a) $2,344 $3,685 $5,381 $4,844 $5,242 End of period portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excluding PPP loans 45,490 43,879 43,713 44,821 46,453 Total end of period portfolio commercial and industrial loans $47,834 $47,564 $49,094 $49,665 $51,695 (a)Paycheck Protection Program loans are included in commercial and industrial loans in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (b)Fifth Third sells certain loans and leases and obtains servicing responsibilities. 23

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital $ in millions As of (unaudited) September June March December September 2021(a) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Regulatory Capital(b) CET1 capital $14,673 $15,050 $14,931 $14,682 $14,307 Additional tier I capital 2,116 2,116 2,117 2,115 2,115 Tier I capital 16,789 17,166 17,048 16,797 16,422 Tier II capital 3,952 4,018 4,083 4,615 4,645 Total regulatory capital $20,741 $21,184 $21,131 $21,412 $21,067 Risk-weighted assets $148,982 $145,084 $142,799 $141,974 $141,083 Ratios Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 11.16 % 11.11 % 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.33 % Regulatory Capital Ratios(b) Fifth Third Bancorp CET1 capital 9.85 % 10.37 % 10.46 % 10.34 % 10.14 % Tier I risk-based capital 11.27 % 11.83 % 11.94 % 11.83 % 11.64 % Total risk-based capital 13.92 % 14.60 % 14.80 % 15.08 % 14.93 % Tier I leverage 8.35 % 8.55 % 8.61 % 8.49 % 8.37 % Fifth Third Bank Tier I risk-based capital 11.26 % 11.67 % 12.70 % 12.28 % 12.25 % Total risk-based capital 12.79 % 13.27 % 14.41 % 14.17 % 14.14 % Tier I leverage 8.35 % 8.46 % 9.19 % 8.85 % 8.85 % (a)Current period regulatory capital data and ratios are estimated. (b)Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. 24

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Summary of Credit Loss Experience $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Average portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $47,766 $48,773 $49,629 $50,385 $54,004 Commercial mortgage loans 10,317 10,459 10,532 10,727 11,069 Commercial construction loans 5,728 6,043 6,039 5,820 5,534 Commercial leases 3,158 3,174 3,114 2,932 2,966 Total commercial loans and leases 66,969 68,449 69,314 69,864 73,573 Residential mortgage loans 16,223 15,883 15,803 16,016 16,618 Home equity 4,409 4,674 5,009 5,315 5,581 Indirect secured consumer loans 15,590 14,702 13,955 13,272 12,599 Credit card 1,748 1,770 1,879 2,042 2,134 Other consumer loans 3,031 3,056 2,996 2,851 2,857 Total consumer loans 41,001 40,085 39,642 39,496 39,789 Total average portfolio loans and leases $107,970 $108,534 $108,956 $109,360 $113,362 Losses charged-off: Commercial and industrial loans ($10) ($36) ($32) ($44) ($45) Commercial mortgage loans - (8) (3) (31) (11) Commercial leases - (1) - - (10) Total commercial loans and leases (10) (45) (35) (75) (66) Residential mortgage loans (1) (1) (1) (4) (1) Home equity (2) (2) (3) (3) (4) Indirect secured consumer loans (9) (11) (18) (19) (11) Credit card (17) (26) (31) (31) (34) Other consumer loans (17) (18) (21) (22) (19) Total consumer loans (46) (58) (74) (79) (69) Total losses charged-off ($56) ($103) ($109) ($154) ($135) Recoveries of losses previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial loans $5 $23 $5 $3 $3 Commercial mortgage loans 1 2 1 1 - Commercial leases - 3 1 1 2 Total commercial loans and leases 6 28 7 5 5 Residential mortgage loans 2 1 1 2 2 Home equity 3 3 3 3 3 Indirect secured consumer loans 10 11 9 10 8 Credit card 5 6 6 6 5 Other consumer loans 9 10 12 10 11 Total consumer loans 29 31 31 31 29 Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off $35 $59 $38 $36 $34 Net losses charged-off: Commercial and industrial loans ($5) ($13) ($27) ($41) ($42) Commercial mortgage loans 1 (6) (2) (30) (11) Commercial leases - 2 1 1 (8) Total commercial loans and leases (4) (17) (28) (70) (61) Residential mortgage loans 1 - - (2) 1 Home equity 1 1 - - (1) Indirect secured consumer loans 1 - (9) (9) (3) Credit card (12) (20) (25) (25) (29) Other consumer loans (8) (8) (9) (12) (8) Total consumer loans (17) (27) (43) (48) (40) Total net losses charged-off ($21) ($44) ($71) ($118) ($101) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized): Commercial and industrial loans 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.31 % Commercial mortgage loans (0.03 %) 0.22 % 0.09 % 1.13 % 0.39 % Commercial leases - (0.21 %) (0.09 %) (0.15 %) 1.09 % Total commercial loans and leases 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.40 % 0.33 % Residential mortgage loans (0.02 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) 0.04 % (0.02 %) Home equity (0.13 %) (0.09 %) 0.01 % - 0.07 % Indirect secured consumer loans (0.02 %) 0.01 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.11 % Credit card 2.70 % 4.52 % 5.50 % 4.95 % 5.44 % Other consumer loans 1.05 % 0.91 % 1.17 % 1.50 % 1.05 % Total consumer loans 0.16 % 0.26 % 0.43 % 0.47 % 0.40 % Total net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.35 % 25

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Asset Quality $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning $2,033 $2,208 $2,453 $2,574 $2,696 Total net losses charged-off (21) (44) (71) (118) (101) Benefit from loan and lease losses (58) (131) (174) (3) (21) Allowance for loan and lease losses, ending $1,954 $2,033 $2,208 $2,453 $2,574 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $189 $173 $172 $182 $176 Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments 16 16 1 (10) 6 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $205 $189 $173 $172 $182 Components of allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loan and lease losses $1,954 $2,033 $2,208 $2,453 $2,574 Reserve for unfunded commitments 205 189 173 172 182 Total allowance for credit losses $2,159 $2,222 $2,381 $2,625 $2,756 As of September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Nonperforming Assets and Delinquent Loans Nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $172 $193 $197 $230 $266 Commercial mortgage loans 43 43 50 82 99 Commercial construction loans - - 1 - - Commercial leases 6 9 6 7 16 Residential mortgage loans 13 17 22 25 30 Home equity 48 53 55 52 50 Indirect secured consumer loans 5 6 6 9 8 Other consumer loans 1 1 2 2 3 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (excludes restructured loans) 288 322 339 407 472 Nonaccrual restructured portfolio commercial loans and leases 128 164 255 319 307 Nonaccrual restructured portfolio consumer loans and leases(c) 112 135 147 108 112 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases 528 621 741 834 891 Repossessed property 4 5 7 9 7 OREO 27 31 35 21 33 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO 559 657 783 864 931 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - 13 2 5 10 Nonaccrual restructured loans held for sale 1 27 20 1 1 Total nonperforming assets $560 $697 $805 $870 $942 Restructured portfolio consumer loans and leases (accrual) $684 $699 $763 $796 $818 Restructured portfolio commercial loans and leases (accrual) $74 $80 $81 $92 $123 Loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual): Commercial and industrial loans $4 $2 $8 $39 $4 Commercial mortgage loans 2 4 7 8 26 Commercial construction loans - - 1 - - Commercial leases 1 - - 1 2 Total commercial loans and leases 7 6 16 48 32 Residential mortgage loans(c) 61 57 73 70 67 Home equity 1 1 1 2 2 Indirect secured consumer loans 8 4 8 10 10 Credit card 14 14 25 31 27 Other consumer loans 1 1 1 2 1 Total consumer loans 85 77 108 115 107 Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual)(b) $92 $83 $124 $163 $139 Ratios Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses: As a percent of portfolio loans and leases 2.00 % 2.06 % 2.19 % 2.41 % 2.49 % As a percent of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases(a) 409 % 358 % 321 % 315 % 309 % As a percent of nonperforming portfolio assets(a) 386 % 338 % 304 % 304 % 296 % Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO(a) 0.49 % 0.58 % 0.68 % 0.77 % 0.80 % Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO(a) 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.79 % 0.84 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and leases, OREO, and repossessed property 0.49 % 0.61 % 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.83 % (a) Excludes nonaccrual loans held for sale. (b) Excludes loans held for sale. (c) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to GAAP measures, management considers various non-GAAP measures when evaluating the performance of the business, including: "net interest income (FTE)," "interest income (FTE)," "net interest margin (FTE)," "net interest rate spread (FTE)," "income before income taxes (FTE)," "tangible net income available to common shareholders," "average tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)," "tangible common equity (including AOCI)," "tangible equity," "tangible book value per share," "adjusted noninterest income," "noninterest income excluding certain items," "adjusted noninterest expense," "noninterest expense excluding certain items," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income," "underlying net interest margin," "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted return on average assets," "efficiency ratio (FTE)," "total revenue (FTE)," "noninterest income as a percent of total revenue", and certain ratios derived from these measures. The Bancorp believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because these are among the measures used by the Fifth Third management team to evaluate operating performance and to make day-to-day operating decisions.

The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and securities held by the Bancorp that are not taxable for federal income tax purposes. The Bancorp believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and net interest margin as it provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.

The Bancorp believes tangible net income available to common shareholders, average tangible common equity, tangible common equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common equity (including AOCI), tangible equity, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity are important measures for evaluating the performance of the business without the impacts of intangible items, whether acquired or created internally, in a manner comparable to other companies in the industry who present similar measures.

The Bancorp believes noninterest income, noninterest expense, net interest income, net interest margin, pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average assets are important measures that adjust for significant, unusual, or large transactions that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The Bancorp believes noninterest income excluding certain items and noninterest expense excluding certain items are important measures that adjust for certain components that are prone to significant period-to-period changes in order to facilitate the explanation of variances in the noninterest income and noninterest expense line items.

Management considers various measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including the tangible equity and tangible common equity (including and excluding AOCI), in addition to capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies. These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by U.S. banking agencies for both absolute and comparative purposes. These ratios are not formally defined by U.S. GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations and, therefore, are considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that providing the tangible common equity ratio excluding AOCI on certain assets and liabilities enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity without the effects of changes in AOCI, some of which are uncertain; providing the tangible common equity ratio including AOCI enables investors and others to assess the Bancorp's use of equity if components of AOCI, such as unrealized gains or losses, were to be monetized.

Please note that although non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight, they should not be considered in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for analysis using GAAP measures.

Please see reconciliations of all historical non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, beginning on the following page. 27

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ and shares in millions As of and For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June March December September 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net interest income $1,189 $1,208 $1,176 $1,182 $1,170 Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 3 Net interest income (FTE) (a) 1,192 1,211 1,179 1,185 1,173 Net interest income (annualized) (b) 4,717 4,845 4,769 4,702 4,655 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) (c) 4,729 4,857 4,782 4,714 4,667 Interest income 1,292 1,323 1,302 1,315 1,329 Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 3 Interest income (FTE) 1,295 1,326 1,305 1,318 1,332 Interest income (FTE) (annualized) (d) 5,138 5,319 5,293 5,243 5,299 Interest expense (annualized) (e) 409 461 511 529 633 Average interest-earning assets (f) 182,801 184,918 182,715 182,418 180,704 Average interest-bearing liabilities (g) 113,548 115,951 116,684 118,677 123,626 Net interest margin (b) / (f) 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.61 % 2.58 % 2.58 % Net interest margin (FTE) (c) / (f) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.62 % 2.58 % 2.58 % Net interest rate spread (FTE) (d) / (f) - (e) / (g) 2.45 % 2.48 % 2.46 % 2.42 % 2.42 % Income before income taxes $895 $911 $883 $746 $746 Add: Taxable equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 3 Income before income taxes (FTE) $898 $914 $886 $749 $749 Net income available to common shareholders $684 $674 $674 $569 $562 Add: Intangible amortization, net of tax 9 8 9 9 9 Tangible net income available to common shareholders (h) 693 682 683 578 571 Tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (i) 2,749 2,735 2,770 2,299 2,272 Average Bancorp shareholders' equity 22,927 22,927 22,952 23,126 22,952 Less: Average preferred stock (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,007) Average goodwill (4,430) (4,259) (4,259) (4,261) (4,261) Average intangible assets (149) (122) (133) (151) (164) Average tangible common equity, including AOCI (j) 16,232 16,430 16,444 16,598 16,520 Less: Average AOCI (1,980) (1,968) (2,231) (2,623) (2,919) Average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (k) 14,252 14,462 14,213 13,975 13,601 Total Bancorp shareholders' equity 22,524 22,926 22,595 23,111 22,951 Less: Preferred stock (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) (2,116) Goodwill (4,514) (4,259) (4,259) (4,258) (4,261) Intangible assets (169) (117) (127) (139) (157) Tangible common equity, including AOCI (l) 15,725 16,434 16,093 16,598 16,417 Less: AOCI (1,637) (1,974) (1,792) (2,601) (2,831) Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (m) 14,088 14,460 14,301 13,997 13,586 Add: Preferred stock 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 2,116 Tangible equity (n) 16,204 16,576 16,417 16,113 15,702 Total assets 207,731 205,390 206,899 204,680 201,996 Less: Goodwill (4,514) (4,259) (4,259) (4,258) (4,261) Intangible assets (169) (117) (127) (139) (157) Tangible assets, including AOCI (o) 203,048 201,014 202,513 200,283 197,578 Less: AOCI, before tax (2,072) (2,499) (2,268) (3,292) (3,584) Tangible assets, excluding AOCI (p) $200,976 $198,515 $200,245 $196,991 $193,994 Common shares outstanding (q) 690 704 712 713 712 Tangible equity (n) / (p) 8.06 % 8.35 % 8.20 % 8.18 % 8.09 % Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI) (m) / (p) 7.01 % 7.28 % 7.14 % 7.11 % 6.99 % Tangible common equity (including AOCI) (l) / (o) 7.74 % 8.18 % 7.95 % 8.29 % 8.31 % Tangible book value per share (l) / (q) $22.79 $23.34 $22.60 $23.28 $23.06 28

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ in millions For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) September June September 2021 2021 2020 Net income (r) $704 $709 $581 Net income (annualized) (s) 2,793 2,844 2,311 Adjustments (pre-tax items) Valuation of Visa total return swap 17 37 22 Fifth Third Foundation contribution 15 - - HSA disposition gain (60) - - Branch and non-branch real estate charges - - 19 Restructuring severance expense - - 19 Adjustments, after-tax (t)(a) (21) 28 46 Noninterest income (u) 836 741 722 Valuation of Visa total return swap 17 37 22 HSA disposition gain (60) - - Branch and non-branch real estate charges - - 10 Adjusted noninterest income (v) 793 778 754 Noninterest expense (w) 1,172 1,153 1,161 Fifth Third Foundation contribution (15) - - Branch and non-branch real estate charges - - (9) Restructuring severance expense - - (19) Adjusted noninterest expense (x) 1,157 1,153 1,133 Adjusted net income (r) + (t) 683 737 627 Adjusted net income (annualized) (y) 2,710 2,956 2,494 Adjusted tangible net income available to common shareholders (h) + (t) 672 710 617 Adjusted tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (z) 2,666 2,848 2,455 Average assets (aa) $205,449 $206,353 $202,533 Return on average tangible common equity (i) / (j) 16.9 % 16.6 % 13.8 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding AOCI (i) / (k) 19.3 % 18.9 % 16.7 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, including AOCI (z) / (j) 16.4 % 17.3 % 14.9 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (z) / (k) 18.7 % 19.7 % 18.1 % Return on average assets (s) / (aa) 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.14 % Adjusted return on average assets (y) / (aa) 1.32 % 1.43 % 1.23 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (w) / [(a) + (u)] 57.8 % 59.1 % 61.3 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (x) / [(a) + (v)] 58.3 % 58.0 % 58.8 % Total revenue (FTE) (a) + (u) $2,028 $1,952 $1,895 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (a) + (u) - (w) $856 $799 $734 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (a) + (v) - (x) $828 $836 $794 Totals may not foot due to rounding; (a) Assumes a 23% tax rate 29

Fifth Third Bancorp and Subsidiaries Segment Presentation $ in millions (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $371 $309 $145 $22 $345 $1,192 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses 242 (13) 2 - (189) 42 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 613 296 147 22 156 1,234 Noninterest income 362 229 84 143 18 836 Noninterest expense (406) (463) (158) (134) (11) (1,172) Income before income taxes 569 62 73 31 163 898 Applicable income tax expense(a) (112) (14) (15) (7) (46) (194) Net income $457 $48 $58 $24 $117 $704 For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $378 $301 $142 $21 $369 $1,211 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses 151 (25) - - (11) 115 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 529 276 142 21 358 1,326 Noninterest income 355 224 63 143 (44) 741 Noninterest expense (399) (450) (163) (131) (10) (1,153) Income before income taxes 485 50 42 33 304 914 Applicable income tax expense(a) (92) (10) (9) (7) (87) (205) Net income $393 $40 $33 $26 $217 $709 For the three months ended March 31, 2021 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $367 $295 $128 $21 $368 $1,179 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses 76 (41) (8) 1 145 173 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 443 254 120 22 513 1,352 Noninterest income 361 204 82 138 (36) 749 Noninterest expense (420) (489) (161) (135) (10) (1,215) Income (loss) before income taxes 384 (31) 41 25 467 886 Applicable income tax (expense) benefit(a) (72) 7 (9) (5) (113) (192) Net income (loss) $312 $(24) $32 $20 $354 $694 For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $397 $293 $102 $23 $370 $1,185 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses (212) (49) (9) (2) 285 13 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 185 244 93 21 655 1,198 Noninterest income 404 196 22 136 29 787 Noninterest expense (427) (471) (135) (131) (72) (1,236) Income (loss) before income taxes 162 (31) (20) 26 612 749 Applicable income tax (expense) benefit(a) (24) 6 4 (5) (126) (145) Net income (loss) $138 $(25) $(16) $21 $486 $604 For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Commercial Banking Branch Banking(b) Consumer Lending(c) Wealth and Asset Management Other/ Eliminations Total Net interest income (FTE)(a) $435 $355 $98 $28 $257 $1,173 Benefit from (provision for) credit losses (337) (68) (2) - 422 15 Net interest income after benefit from (provision for) credit losses 98 287 96 28 679 1,188 Noninterest income 318 192 73 132 7 722 Noninterest expense (411) (460) (137) (133) (20) (1,161) Income before income taxes 5 19 32 27 666 749 Applicable income tax (expense) benefit(a) 7 (4) (7) (6) (158) (168) Net income $12 $15 $25 $21 $508 $581 (a) Includes taxable equivalent adjustments of $3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. (b) Branch Banking provides a full range of deposit and loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses through full-service banking centers. (c) Consumer Lending includes the Bancorp's residential mortgage, home equity, automobile and other indirect lending activities. 30 Attachments Original document

