Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fifth Third Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-09-12 pm EDT
36.33 USD   +1.64%
03:26pFifth Third Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or 10%, to $0.33 per Share
BU
08:26aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Fifth Third Bancorp Price Target to $44 From $46, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/30Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or 10%, to $0.33 per Share

09/12/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Also declares preferred dividends

Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Nasdaq: FITBI), at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $343.62 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $13.7448 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (Nasdaq: FITBO), at the rate of approximately $309.375 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L, at the rate of $281.25 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $11.25 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The Series L dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (Nasdaq: FITBP), at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
03:26pFifth Third Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or ..
BU
08:26aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Fifth Third Bancorp Price Target to $44 From $46, Maintains Hold ..
MT
08/30Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/30Research Reveals Top Considerations and Concerns for Middle Market Business Transitions
BU
08/12DBRS Morningstar Confirms Fifth Third Bancorp at 'A', Trend Stable
AQ
08/11Banks Could Endure Mild Recession, Likely Waiting for 'Inflection Point,' UBS Says
MT
08/10Fifth Third Bank Hosts Sixth Supplier Diversity Summit to Educate and Connect Diverse S..
BU
08/05Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (..
AQ
07/29Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Earnings Release Dates for 2023
BU
07/29Fifth Third Appoints Mark Heckler as New Chicago Region President
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 475 M - -
Net income 2022 2 457 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 24 524 M 24 524 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 119
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 35,74 $
Average target price 42,79 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy N. Spence Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Carmichael Executive Chairman
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-17.93%24 524
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.72%140 702
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.73%69 641
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.43%59 766
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.72%52 133
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.43%49 981