  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fifth Third Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52:20 2023-05-01 pm EDT
25.97 USD   -0.88%
01:39pFifth Third Bancorp bid for First Republic before sale to JPMorgan -sources
RE
04/24Citigroup Adjusts Fifth Third Bancorp's Price Target to $30 From $40, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/24DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $30 From $31, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Fifth Third Bancorp bid for First Republic before sale to JPMorgan -sources

05/01/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp was one the banks that submitted final bids for First Republic Bank on Sunday before it was sold to JPMorgan Chase & Co, people familiar with the matter said.

PNC Financial Services Group and Citizens Financial Group Inc were the other final-round bidders for First Republic, Reuters has previously reported.

Earlier on Monday, JPMorgan emerged as the winner of a weekend auction of First Republic Bank, in a deal that followed the troubled lender being taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

The terms of Fifth Third's offer could not be learned. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Fifth Third and the FDIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and David French in New York; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Peter Schroeder in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

By Anirban Sen and David French


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -5.53% 29.225 Delayed Quote.-21.41%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP -0.71% 25.995 Delayed Quote.-20.15%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -43.30% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -5.76% 122.72 Delayed Quote.-17.53%
All news about FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
01:39pFifth Third Bancorp bid for First Republic before sale to JPMorgan -sources
RE
04/24Citigroup Adjusts Fifth Third Bancorp's Price Target to $30 From $40, Keeps Neutral Rat..
MT
04/24DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $30 From $31, Maintains Neut..
MT
04/21Confusing data
MS
04/21Fifth Third Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (f..
AQ
04/21Fifth Third Bancorp and Fifth Third Bank, National Association Appoints Nicholas K. Aki..
CI
04/21Analyst recommendations: Cedar Fair, Fifth Third Bancorp, Manpow..
MS
04/20Wedbush Raises Fifth Third Bancorp's Price Target to $33 From $32, Maintains Outperform..
MT
04/20TSX Down 60 Points at Midday With Commodities The Biggest Decliners
MT
04/20Transcript : Fifth Third Bancorp, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 961 M - -
Net income 2023 2 379 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,62x
Yield 2023 5,16%
Capitalization 17 830 M 17 830 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 474
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 26,20 $
Average target price 33,93 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy N. Spence Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas K. Akins Non-Executive Chairman
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-20.15%17 830
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%169 795
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 111
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.10%51 746
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.92%48 263
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.22.54%40 055
