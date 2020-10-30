Log in
Fifth Third Bancorp : to Attend BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

10/30/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2020 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on November 6, 2020 at approximately 10:30 AM ET. Tayfun Tuzun, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief risk officer, will represent the Company.

This conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”). Those unable to listen to the live webcast may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $202 billion in assets and operates 1,122 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,414 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2020, had $422 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $53 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

© Business Wire 2020

