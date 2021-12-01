Log in
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

12/01/2021 | 04:33pm EST
Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8, 2021 at approximately 8:40 AM ET. Tim Spence, president, will present on behalf of the Company and will be joined by Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $208 billion in assets and operates 1,100 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,336 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2021, had $541 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 897 M - -
Net income 2021 2 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 28 820 M 28 820 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 171
Free-Float 73,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 42,15 $
Average target price 48,22 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy N. Spence President
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
