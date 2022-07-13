Fifth Third Bank Named a 2022 National Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry by Energage

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been awarded a Top Workplaces in financial services honor by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.

“This recognition as a top workplace demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to creating an engaging and inclusive environment that brings out the best in our employees,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. “Through a culture that supports ideas and innovation, with ample opportunity for personal and professional growth, we are able to deliver consistently great service and solutions for our customers and achieve our Vision to be the One Bank people most value and trust.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including manager effectiveness, ethics, opportunities, benefits and more.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

