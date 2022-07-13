Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fifth Third Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
33.53 USD   -0.03%
08:03aFifth Third Bank Named a 2022 National Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry by Energage
BU
07/12UBS Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp's Price Target to $48 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/12Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $43 From $50, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fifth Third Bank Named a 2022 National Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry by Energage

07/13/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been awarded a Top Workplaces in financial services honor by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.

“This recognition as a top workplace demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to creating an engaging and inclusive environment that brings out the best in our employees,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. “Through a culture that supports ideas and innovation, with ample opportunity for personal and professional growth, we are able to deliver consistently great service and solutions for our customers and achieve our Vision to be the One Bank people most value and trust.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including manager effectiveness, ethics, opportunities, benefits and more.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
08:03aFifth Third Bank Named a 2022 National Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry..
BU
07/12UBS Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp's Price Target to $48 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/12Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $43 From $50, Reiterates ..
MT
07/11JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Bank of Fifth Third Bancorp to $39 From $44.50, Maint..
MT
07/06Fifth Third meets stress capital buffer requirement
AQ
07/05CORRECTION : US Banks' Second-Quarter Profit Seen Falling on Capital Market Weakness, High..
MT
07/01Wells Fargo Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp's Price Target to $43 From $52, Maintains Overwe..
MT
06/30Fifth Third Sets $100 Billion Environmental and Social Finance Target through 2030
BU
06/30Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $39 From $48, Citing 'Looming Reces..
MT
06/29Sotherly Hotels Refinances Mortgage Loan of Tampa, Fla. Hotel to Settle Corporate Debt
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 483 M - -
Net income 2022 2 554 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 23 005 M 23 005 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 19 247
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,53 $
Average target price 44,22 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy N. Spence Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Carmichael Executive Chairman
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-23.01%23 005
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.49%154 655
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.3.84%69 264
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.26%59 560
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.71%59 073
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.85%48 738