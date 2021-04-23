Fifth Third Bank : Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced April 20 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Stephanie Smith, Fifth Third Bank's chief inclusion and diversity officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Talent diversity is of upmost importance at every level of our Company, from our Board of Directors to our executive leadership team to our nearly 20,000 employees throughout our markets,” said Peg Jula, Fifth Third’s chief human resources officer. “Being named to the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list demonstrates our commitment to cultivating an inclusive workforce that can effectively serve a diverse customer base and all communities.”

“We are intentional about creating an inclusive and trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and empowered to have discussions about diversity and inclusion,” said Stephanie Smith, the Bank’s chief inclusion and diversity officer. “Accelerating racial equality, equity and inclusion is one of our strategic initiatives, and we believe in the power of leveraging our diversity and commonality as we strive to be the One Bank that people most value and trust.”

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the Best Employers for Diversity. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighed more heavily than those of nonminority groups.

Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighed more heavily than those of nonminority groups. Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively on diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Diversity among top executives/board and diversity engagement indicators were also part of the evaluation.

To learn more about Fifth Third Bank’s inclusion and diversity efforts, please visit: www.53.com/diversity.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Mar. 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Mar. 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

