Fifth Third Bank : Named to Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates 2021 List

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for New Graduates 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates,” said Shawn Harter, senior vice president and director of talent acquisition at Fifth Third. “We seek to create meaningful work experiences that will develop future leaders through skill building, experiential learning and exposure to enhance business outcomes.”

More than 20,000 U.S. young professionals working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people participated in the independent survey, which focused around work-related issues and respondents’ experiences in the workplace. Participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following: atmosphere and development, diversity, image, salary and wage, working conditions and workplace. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

Through its leadership programs, Fifth Third Bank offers full-time and internship opportunities to college students and college graduates in the following areas:

Audit Information Technology Commercial & Credit Operations Commercial Middle Market Risk Management Consumer Strategy, Product & Analytics Finance & Accounting Wealth & Asset Management

“In addition to providing meaningful experiences for our early career talent, we are committed to diversity at every level of our Company, from new employees to the most senior level professionals to our Board of Directors,” said Hosetta Coleman, senior vice president and head of university relations at Fifth Third. “Recruiting and engaging an inclusive workforce is a top priority.”

As part of Fifth Third Bank’s journey to accelerating racial equality, equity and inclusion for its employees, customers and communities, the Bank works to support inclusion and diversity in its workforce and among its suppliers through its six bold goals. One of those goals is to ensure that its workforce reflects the communities it serves. In 2017, Fifth Third launched a multicultural college and university recruitment strategy that focuses on establishing relationships with colleges and universities to recruit, hire and retain the best and brightest students. The initiative serves to deepen the Bank’s relationships with traditional colleges, and particularly with historically Black colleges and universities, to strengthen the pipeline of diverse talent through internships and long-term employment opportunities through its leadership programs.

To learn more about Fifth Third Bank’s career opportunities, please visit 53.com/careers.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

