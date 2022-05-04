Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fifth Third Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 03:16:01 pm EDT
39.25 USD   +2.44%
02:39pFifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 4.00%
BU
12:01pFifth Third Bank Surprises 77 Families of Babies Born on May 3 With Gifts, Including $1,053 for College Savings
BU
05/03Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 4.00%

05/04/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will increase its prime lending rate to 4.00%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on March 16, 2022, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 3.25% to 3.50%.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
02:39pFifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 4.00%
BU
12:01pFifth Third Bank Surprises 77 Families of Babies Born on May 3 With Gifts, Including $1..
BU
05/03Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
BU
05/03Fifth Third Aims to Help Provide 5.3 Million Meals to Fight Hunger Across Bank's Footpr..
BU
04/28Wells Fargo Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp to Overweight From Equalweight; Price Target i..
MT
04/26Fifth Third Bank Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022
BU
04/26Fifth Third Bank Announces Appointment Art Weston as Director of Automated Channel Tran..
CI
04/25FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25Fifth Third Bank Welcomes Back Art Weston
BU
04/22INSIDER SELL : Fifth Third Bancorp
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 497 M - -
Net income 2022 2 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 26 277 M 26 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 19 247
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,31 $
Average target price 48,80 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy N. Spence Chief Strategy Officer, Head-Payment & Strategy
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-12.03%26 277
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%159 419
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.14.08%75 164
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.30%69 220
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.7.56%64 381
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.16%58 988