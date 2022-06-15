Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fifth Third Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:40 2022-06-15 pm EDT
34.73 USD   +0.43%
08:31aNew Fifth Third Mortgage Program offers $1,000 toward closing costs for VA, FHA, 203K, USDA mortgages
BU
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Fifth Third Bancorp Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-15-2022 08:00 AM
CI
06/14FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : 2022 Morgan Stanley Conference (opens in new window)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

06/15/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will increase its prime lending rate to 4.75%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on May 4, 2022, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 3.50% to 4.00%.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
08:31aNew Fifth Third Mortgage Program offers $1,000 toward closing costs for VA, FHA, 203K, ..
BU
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Fifth Third Bancorp Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Paymen..
CI
06/14FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : 2022 Morgan Stanley Conference (opens in new window)
PU
06/14FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
06/14Fifth Third Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.30 a Share, Payable July 15..
MT
06/14Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends
BU
06/14Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payable on J..
CI
06/06INSIDER SELL : Fifth Third Bancorp
MT
06/02Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE ..
BU
05/31Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Fifth Third Bancorp to $47.50 From $55, Maintain..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 488 M - -
Net income 2022 2 546 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 23 725 M 23 725 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 19 247
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,58 $
Average target price 47,03 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy N. Spence Chief Strategy Officer, Head-Payment & Strategy
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-20.60%23 725
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%154 424
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.03%70 621
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.6.25%62 347
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%61 930
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.44%50 489