FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
02:54 2022-07-27 pm EDT
33.75 USD   +1.79%
02:09pFifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 5.50%
BU
09:03a Fifth Third Bank Launches the New Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debit Card
BU
08:10aFifth Third Launches Empowering Community Leaders Nonprofit Capacity Building Program
BU
Fifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 5.50%

07/27/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will increase its prime lending rate to 5.50%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on June 15, 2022, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 4.00% to 4.75%.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."


© Business Wire 2022
