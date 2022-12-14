Fifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 7.50%

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will increase its prime lending rate to 7.50%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on Nov. 2, 2022, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 6.25% to 7.00%.

