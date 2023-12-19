Official FIFTH THIRD BANCORP press release

Perfect score for the eighth consecutive year marks commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality

Fifth Third Bancorp received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Fifth Third joins the ranks of 545 U.S. companies that earned a 100 score and designated a 2023 “Equality 100: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion” award recipient.

“We’re committed to championing workplace equality because we recognize that individual talents create our collective success,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer. “We focus intently on helping our employees thrive in a workplace where every voice matters so that we can continue to make a difference in the lives of our customers, communities and co-workers.”

“Fifth Third is committed to being a leader in diversity and inclusion, one of our six bold goals through 2025,” said Stephanie A. Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion officer. “For eight consecutive years now, Fifth Third has received a score of 100 on the CEI. We’re continually striving to evolve our workplace practices to ensure we have an equitable and inclusive environment at Fifth Third where everyone can be their authentic self.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion,” said RaShawn Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality. “While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

