Fifth Third is entering the Alabama market and today announced the opening of a commercial banking office in Birmingham. The office is an expansion of its Fifth Third’s operations in Georgia. The new office currently has commercial and treasury management capabilities and will expand to include a Fifth Third Private Bank office.

Fifth Third’s strategic expansion in the Southeast, now in its seventh year, originally focused on Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida, and now includes Alabama. Across its Southeast footprint, Fifth Third delivers for customers and local communities by adding financial centers and offering banking services to commercial, treasury management, and wealth and asset management clients.

“We are proud to plant our flag in Birmingham,” said Randy Koporc, regional president for Fifth Third in Georgia and Alabama. “The state of Alabama is an extremely attractive and important region for us. Our long-term growth plan includes attracting and retaining talent who understand Birmingham’s unique market landscape within the Commercial and Private Bank divisions so we can meet our clients’ needs today, and in the future.”

The Fifth Third Alabama team includes:

Joshua Petty, senior vice president, commercial line of business manager: With more than 20 years of experience at BB&T, now Truist, Petty led retail, commercial and middle market banking teams spanning from Virginia, Washington DC and ultimately Alabama. He joins Fifth Third and will identify, solicit, develop, manage, service and expand the Bank’s Commercial and middle market relationships in Alabama.

Burton McDonald, senior vice president, commercial line of business manager: With nearly 40 years of financial services experience, working in various roles with BB&T, now Truist, Regions and SouthTrust, including Regional President of the Alabama/Florida Panhandle Region for Truist, McDonald joins Fifth Third and is responsible for the growth in the Commercial line of business.

Scott Goedecke, senior vice president, commercial relationship manager - middle market: With nearly 10 years of combined experience in leading Commercial and middle market strategy at BB&T (now Truist) and working for a middle market company, Goedecke joins Fifth Third and is responsible for identifying, soliciting, developing, managing, servicing and expanding Commercial and middle market relationships in Alabama.

Jason Sparks, vice president, portfolio manager: With more than 20 years of experience in various roles including branch manager, small business relationship manager and Commercial middle market portfolio manager for BB&T, now Truist, Jason joins Fifth Third and is responsible for the structuring and underwriting of various credit facilities to meet our clients’ capital needs.

Sirus Tahmaseb CTP, AAP, treasury manager: With more than 30 years of treasury management experience serving as a programmer analyst and product manager, as well as a sales manager consultant for Truist, Wells Fargo and PNC Bank, Tahmaseb will help Fifth Third’s middle market clients create strategic and customizable treasury management solutions to improves cash flow, automate payments, and minimizes risk.

“This dynamic team has a strong reputation in the market, and has served Alabama collectively for over 40 years,” Todd Barnaby, senior Commercial banker for Fifth Third in Georgia and Alabama. “We are ready to partner and meet businesses’ financial goals.”

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

