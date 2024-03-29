In less than 18 months since announcing its launch, Fifth Third Bank’s independent Registered Investment Advisor, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors, has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).

“This milestone is a result of the dedication of our teams who bring the utmost in tailored solutions and service and their clients who place their trust in us,” said Eric Housman, president Fifth Third Wealth Advisors.

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors currently has seven teams serving clients across the country regardless of geographic location. The national practice looks beyond the traditional Fifth Third regional boundaries and is not restricted by the Bank’s footprint when recruiting.

According to Datos Insights U.S. Registered Investment Advisor Landscape Report, more than 5,000 RIAs serve clients in today’s wealth markets, but less than 20 percent have more than $750 million in AUM.

Housman says that Fifth Third Wealth Advisors hybrid model offers advisors the ability to take advantage of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors’ flexible investment management platform while also providing access to trust powers, credit and planning through Fifth Third. Complete back-office support and dedicated onboarding resources provide advisors with a seamless transition.

“We believe we offer the look, feel and nimbleness of an independent boutique backed by a top-performing regional bank. We give our teams more time to focus on clients and deepening client relationships,” he added.

Learn more about Fifth Third Wealth Advisors at FTWA.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Additional information about Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC is available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240329395848/en/