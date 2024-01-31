Fifth Third is proud to announce it has been named to Fortune’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Admired CompaniesTM. This accolade is based on feedback from executives, directors, and analysts who rate enterprises in their own industry.

“We’re honored to be included on Fortune’s list of Most Admired Companies for the first time,” said Tim Spence, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Fifth Third. “We’ve worked hard to build a company that delivers strong returns for our long-term investors, delivers innovations to empower our customers, is a vested partner in the community, and creates a culture of connection for our employees."

Fifth Third is consistently recognized as a leader among banks. In 2023, Fifth Third was named “Bank of the Year U.S.” by The Banker and included on the following lists: TIME's World's Best Companies, Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity and Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies.

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation, including about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500™ database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 645; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

Korn Ferry asked those surveyed to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The complete list appears in the February/March 2024 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning Feb. 20.

To learn more about Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131590970/en/