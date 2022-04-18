Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fifth Third Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
39.01 USD   -1.27%
08:06aFifth Third to Raise Minimum Hourly Wage to $20 on July 4
BU
04/14FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14Fifth Third Bancorp Elects Nicholas K. Akins as the Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors
CI
Summary 
Summary

Fifth Third to Raise Minimum Hourly Wage to $20 on July 4

04/18/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Along with additional midyear merit increase, Bank raising compensation of more than 40% of its employees

Fifth Third Bancorp today announced it will raise its minimum wage to $20 per hour beginning July 4. Concurrently, the Bank will provide a wage adjustment for its first four job levels that are above the Bank’s new minimum wage. In total, more than 40% of the Bank’s workforce will receive a midyear compensation increase.

“This wage increase is simply the right thing to do. It will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our team members, who are the face of Fifth Third and who are impacted disproportionately by rising costs of living,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp and the recently announced CEO effective July 5, 2022. “Under the leadership of Greg Carmichael, our CEO, Fifth Third has been a leader in increasing our employees’ wages. Fifth Third led the industry in 2018 by increasing to $15 and was among the first to increase to $18. We are carrying our leadership forward with this additional wage and midyear pay increase. We are incredibly proud to be among the top quartile of our peers for employee retention according to leading research, and we believe our competitive compensation and benefits are essential to our ability to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest talent to serve and support our valued customers.”

In January 2018, the Bank raised its minimum hourly rate from $12 to $15. That was followed in October 2019 by an increase from $15 to $18 per hour. Notably, the new $20 minimum hourly wage will benefit nearly 95% of employees in retail branches and operations support functions, including customer contact centers.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,117 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,322 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2021, had $554 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $65 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 405 M - -
Net income 2022 2 442 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 26 748 M 26 748 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 19 112
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy N. Spence Chief Strategy Officer, Head-Payment & Strategy
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-10.42%26 748
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 540
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%81 250
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%66 106
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)18.18%60 536
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%56 599