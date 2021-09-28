Mastercard rolls out buy now, pay later program

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc unveiled on
Tuesday a buy now, pay later (BNPL) program that will allow
consumers to pay for online and in-store purchases through equal
and interest-free installments.
The Mastercard Installments program will be available in
markets across the United States, the United Kingdom and
Australia, the company said.
The company also said it will work on the BNPL program with
banks and fintech firms, including Barclays Plc's U.S.
unit, Fifth Third Bancorp, Marqeta Inc, and SoFi
Technologies Inc, in the United States, and Qantas
Loyalty and Latitude in Australia.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)