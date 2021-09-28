Log in
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mastercard rolls out buy now, pay later program

09/28/2021 | 07:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Master Card logo in this illustration

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc unveiled on Tuesday a buy now, pay later (BNPL) program that will allow consumers to pay for online and in-store purchases through equal and interest-free installments.

The Mastercard Installments program will be available in markets across the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, the company said.

The company also said it will work on the BNPL program with banks and fintech firms, including Barclays Plc's U.S. unit, Fifth Third Bancorp, Marqeta Inc, and SoFi Technologies Inc, in the United States, and Qantas Loyalty and Latitude in Australia.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.48% 186.96 Delayed Quote.28.02%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 5.03% 43.6 Delayed Quote.58.14%
MARQETA, INC. -3.24% 26.01 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.34% 17.7 Delayed Quote.42.28%
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 856 M - -
Net income 2021 2 573 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 30 115 M 30 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 19 402
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 43,60 $
Average target price 43,18 $
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy N. Spence President
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP58.14%30 115
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%155 129
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%67 997
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.81%56 947
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.33%56 878
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%52 804