  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fifth Third Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FITB   US3167731005

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
26.32 USD   -1.42%
05:03pNew White House bank regulation plan impacts short list of banks
RE
10:31aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $35 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05:24aBanks in for 'Challenging' Earnings Seasons Amid Pressure From Outflows, Slowing Loan Growth, Wedbush Securities Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New White House bank regulation plan impacts short list of banks

03/30/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House's plan to strengthen the U.S. banking system announced on Thursday makes new demands on a small group of midsized banks.

The plan asks regulators to demand banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets increase liquidity and capital, and submit to extra stress tests, among other changes.

Here is the banks that would be impacted, based on the Federal Reserve's last bank asset report dated Dec. 31, 2022, ranked from largest to smallest. BANK ASSETS, BILLION

Citizens Bank $226.4

First Republic $212.6

Morgan Stanley Priv. Bnk $209.7

Silicon Valley $209.0

Fifth Third Bank $206.3

Morgan Stanley Bank $201.4

Manufacturers & Traders $200.3

Keybank $187.6

Huntington $182.3

Ally Bank $181.9

BMO Harris $176.9

HSBC Bank USA $162.4

American Express $155.4

Northern TC $154.5

Regions Bank, AL $154.2

Discover $129.4

Signature $110.4

First Citizens $109.2

MUFG Union $104.4

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Writing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Anna Driver)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -0.72% 162.41 Delayed Quote.7.76%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP -1.42% 26.32 Delayed Quote.-17.62%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.15% 86.11 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
Analyst Recommendations on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 186 M - -
Net income 2023 2 536 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,30x
Yield 2023 5,04%
Capitalization 18 409 M 18 409 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 19 319
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 27,03 $
Average target price 38,30 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy N. Spence Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Carmichael Executive Chairman
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-17.62%18 409
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%155 191
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%72 129
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.38%50 080
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.23%45 434
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.06%41 076
