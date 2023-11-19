NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FITB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fifth Third and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2023, Fifth Third filed its quarterly report for its third fiscal quarter of 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Therein, the Company disclosed that its subsidiary "Fifth Third Bank, National Association is currently cooperating with investigations related to several civil investigative demands by a number of state attorneys general regarding the lending practices and installer relationships of Dividend Solar Finance, LLC, which the Bank acquired in May 2022. Among these is a civil investigative demand by a coalition of 17 state attorneys general relating to the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of one such installer, Power Home Solar, LLC, dba Pink Energy."

On this news, Fifth Third's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 2.56%, to close at $25.49 per share on November 8, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

