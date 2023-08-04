Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Reminds Shareholders to Vote "FOR" the Business Combination with Mobile Infrastructure Corporation at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Combined Company to Trade on NYSE American as "BEEP" New York, August 4, 2023 - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded shareholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with Mobile Infrastructure Corporation ("MIC") at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 10, 2023 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Shares"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Class A Shares is expected to begin on NYSE American on August 15, 2023 under the new ticker symbol "BEEP". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on August 14, 2023, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with MIC, which is currently expected to occur on August 14, 2023, subject to final shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. As previously announced, the Company will hold the Extraordinary General Meeting via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/fwac3/sm2023 on August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time for its shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2023 to vote on the proposed business combination, among other things. The definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the business combination, together with a proxy card for voting, has been mailed to the Company's shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote as soon as possible by signing, dating and returning the proxy card enclosed with the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus. If you have any questions, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200. About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III FWAC is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. About MIC MIC focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing parking facilities and related infrastructure, including parking lots, parking garages and other parking structures throughout the United States. For more information please visit https://mobileit.com/ . Additional Information This document relates to the proposed merger (the "Merger") involving FWAC and MIC. On January 13, 2023, FWAC filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which, as subsequently amended, the SEC declared effective on July 11, 2023. FWAC and MIC filed the final joint proxy statement/prospectus of FWAC (the "Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus") in connection with the Agreement

and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 13, 2023, as amended by the First Amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 23, 2023, by and among FWAC, Queen Merger Corp. I, and MIC with the SEC on July 11, 2023. The Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus was sent to the shareholders of FWAC and the stockholders of MIC, in each case seeking any required approvals. Investors and security holders of FWAC and MIC are urged to carefully read the entire Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the SEC because it contains important information about the Merger. The documents filed by FWAC and MIC with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the documents filed by FWAC can be obtained free of charge from FWAC upon written request to Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III, 6060 Center Drive, 10th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90045, and the documents filed by MIC can be obtained free of charge from MIC upon written request to MIC, 30 W. 4th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Participants in the Solicitation FWAC, MIC and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies, and in favor of the approval of the Merger and related matters. Information regarding FWAC's and MIC's directors and executive officers is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant documents filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph. No Offer or Solicitation This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, the expected timing of the closing of the transaction and the listing of the combined company's shares on the NYSE American. Any forward-looking statements herein are based solely on the expectations or predictions of MIC or FWAC and do not express the expectations, predictions or opinions of Fifth Wall Asset Management, LLC and Fifth Wall Ventures Management, LLC, their affiliates and any investment funds, investment vehicles or accounts managed or advised by any of the foregoing (collectively, "Fifth Wall") in any way. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "predicts," "forecasts," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "potential," "intends" or "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in