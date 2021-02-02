FIGEAC AERO : PREPARES FOR THE FUTURE

PRESS RELEASE

Figeac, 2nd February 2021

FIGEAC AÉRO PREPARES FOR THE FUTURE

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, provides an update on the initiatives it is taking to improve its competitive standing and commercial momentum.

Public funding to support the Group's development

FIGEAC AÉRO received a substantial €3.6 million subsidy in December 2020 under the stimulus plan set up by the Occitanie regional authority for the aerospace industry; the subsidy will be used to spur the Group's R&D efforts aimed at optimising its productivity. R&D is being carried out in several areas, such as workpiece removal of milled hard metal, optimal use of cutting tools and standardised machining processes to become more competitive. The region is thus expressing its full confidence in the Group yet again by supporting it through this unprecedented crisis.

The Group has also responded to the call for proposals for France's "industrial recovery package", launched by the government alongside Bpifrance, which will provide financial assistance from the aerospace modernisation and diversification fund. FIGEAC AÉRO submitted a proposal towards the end of the year to transform its information systems by rolling out a new standardised RPA-type (Robotic Process Automation) system across the Group's various facilities. Its application will be examined over the coming weeks and is likely to succeed.

FIGEAC AÉRO is also preparing to join forces with some of the main aerospace contractors in a number of industrial partnership projects working towards green aviation.

Operational optimisation plan

The economic downturn in the airline industry and its consequences have forced the Group to extensively reorganise its workforce at its overseas production facilities but also in France at the Figeac site (head office) and Méaulte site; the aim is to maintain its competitive standing and prepare for the economic difficulties lying ahead as well as their repercussions on employment.

Dialogue between management and labour led to an agreement with the unions on a PSE (Employment Protection Plan). The plan was approved by DIRECCTE (Regional Directorates for Business, Competitive, Consumption, Labour and Employment) during the course of January 2021. The reorganisation will involve reducing the headcount by 220 in Figeac (compared with the initial 320 discussed) and by 21 in Méaulte. The Group is now focused on putting this plan into action, which will involve high-quality individual support measures for those concerned.

THE PARTNER

FOR LEADING AEROSPACE MANUFACTURERS