FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, is today announcing changes to its Board of Directors.

At its meeting on 20 December 2023, the Board of Directors acknowledged Éric Raynaud's decision to resign and decided to co-opt Albert Varenne as an independent director, for the remainder of Éric Raynaud's term (until the end of the Shareholders' General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2028). This co-option will be submitted for ratification at the next FIGEAC AÉRO Shareholders‘ General Meeting.

Albert Varenne is an engineer by training and renowned aerostructure specialist and will therefore reinforce the Board of Directors' expertise in this field. He began his career in 1983 at SNIAS (France's state-owned aerospace manufacturer, later becoming Aérospatiale), where he was appointed head of production for the A320 assembly chain. He then moved to SOCATA (a French aircraft manufacturer) to develop belly fairings for the Airbus A330 / A340 programme, before being promoted to purchasing manager in 2000.

He then joined Airbus in 2004 as purchasing manager for composites, subsequently being promoted to head of international purchasing cooperation for aerostructure activities in 2006 and later head of the regional sourcing office for China and South-East Asia in 2016. Furthermore, Albert Varenne chaired the Chinese committee at GIFAS (the French aerospace industry's representative body) from 2019 to 2021.

Jean-Claude Maillard, Chairman and CEO of FIGEAC AÉRO Group, commented:

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Éric Raynaud for his commitment and contribution to the work of the Board. We are delighted to welcome Albert Varenne, whose industry experience and independence will be invaluable assets in supporting FIGEAC AÉRO's development and meeting future challenges."

As of 20 December 2023, the Board of Directors is made up of 10 members, of whom 4 are women; it includes 5 directors representing the Maillard family, 3 representing Tikehau Capital[1] and 2 independent directors.

Jean-Claude Maillard;

Simon Maillard;

Remy Maillard;

Eliane Rouchon;

Rahima Belemcili;

Marie-Line Malaterre, Chair of the Audit Committee (independent director);

Albert Varenne (independent director);

Franck Crepin (representing Tikehau Capital 1 );

); Anne Tauby (representing Tikehau Capital 1 );

); Adrien Dassault (representing Tikehau Capital1).

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31st March 2023.

[1] Tikehau Capital's investment in FIGEAC AÉRO was made through Ace Aéro Partenaires, a fund managed by Tikehau Investment Management SAS, a portfolio management company authorised by the AMF (France's Financial Markets Authority) since 19 January 2007 under number GP-07000006.

