Figeac Aero : Financial restructuring plan approved by the FGA' Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

Figeac, May 23rd, 2022

APPROVAL BY THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ALL RESOLUTIONS ENABLING THE GROUP TO IMPLEMENT ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN, INCLUDING THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO TIKEHAU ACE CAPITAL

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA) (the "Company"), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces that all the resolutions that needed to pass in order to implement its financial restructuring plan were approved by a very large majority of shareholders during the extraordinary and ordinary general meeting held at 11am on Friday May 20th, 2022, on first convening.

Jean-Claude Maillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FIGEAC AÉRO, said during the general meeting of shareholders that: "Today's shareholders' approval is an important step in the Group's financial restructuring process, and I would like to thank them for their support. Not only will the Group be able to continue serving its clients thanks to them, but they are also giving a major player within the aerospace industry an opportunity to emerge from the public health crisis on a stronger footing."

Results of the votes held at the general meeting of shareholders

The general meeting of shareholders held on May 20th, 2022 approved all the resolutions relating to

an amendment to the terms and conditions of the net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (the " ORNANEs "), (ii) the share capital increase reserved to Tikehau Ace Capital and (iii) the change in the composition of the Company's Board of

Directors that would result from the share capital increase reserved to Tikehau Ace Capital.

All the resolutions, except resolution n°51, were adopted with a very large majority of more than 97% of the votes cast, as per the recommendations made by the Board of Directors. Some 25,495,916 shares conferring voting rights were recorded out of a total of 31,839,473 shares, corresponding to a quorum of 80.08%.

Detailed information about the quorum and votes cast for each resolution can be found on the

Company's website: https://www.figeac-aero.com/en/categorie/investor-relations/general- meetings.

The Company points out that the resolutions regarding changes to the terms and conditions of the ORNANEs and regarding the share capital increase reserved to Tikehau Ace Capital in the amount of between €53.5 million and €58.5 million (including the share premium) (see the Company's press releases issued on April 15th, 2022 and April 29th, 2022 and the recovery prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on May 10th, 2022 under number 22-140), which were put to the vote at the general meeting of shareholders on May 20th, 2022, needed to be approved as a prerequisite

1 Entitled "delegation of authority to be granted to the board of directors for the purpose of carrying out an issuance, reserved to employees having subscribed to a company savings plan and without preferential subscription rights in their favour, of shares and/or securities conferring entitlement to the Company's new shares, in accordance with article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code".

THE PARTNER

FOR LEADING AEROSPACE MANUFACTURERS