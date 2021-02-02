Figeac Aero : HALF-YEARLY REPORT Publication - Sept 30th 2020

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
at 30th September 2020
WWW.FIGEAC-AERO.COM
1
Contents
|
IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS
|
3
|
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
|
5
|
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
7
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
8
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH-FLOW STATEMENT
|
9
|
NOTES TO THE GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
10
|
Note 1
|
Accounting principles
|
10
|
Note 2
|
Estimates
|
11
|
Note 3
|
Scope of consolidation
|
11
|
Note 4
|
Intangible assets
|
12
|
Note 5
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
14
|
Note 6
|
Financial assets
|
16
|
Note 7
|
Equity-accounted investments
|
16
|
Note 8
|
Contract assets
|
17
|
Note 9
|
Inventory and work in progress
|
17
|
Note 10
|
Trade receivables and other assets
|
18
|
Note 11
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
19
|
Note 12
|
Operating assets
|
19
|
Note 13
|
Derivative instruments
|
20
|
Note 14
|
Shareholders' equity
|
22
|
Note 15
|
Provisions
|
22
|
Note 16
|
Employee benefits
|
22
|
Note 17
|
Interest-bearing financial liabilities
|
23
|
Note 18
|
Contract liabilities
|
26
|
Note 19
|
Trade and other payables
|
26
|
Note 20
|
Overview of financial liabilities
|
27
|
Note 21
|
Revenue
|
27
|
Note 22
|
Breakdown of other components of operating income
|
28
|
Note 23
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
29
|
Note 24
|
Tax
|
30
|
Note 25
|
Earnings per share
|
31
|
Note 26
|
Risk factors
|
31
|
Note 27
|
Related parties
|
31
|
Note 28
|
Workforce
|
32
|
Note 29
|
Off-balance sheet commitments and contingent liabilities
|
32
|
Note 30
|
Events after the closing date
|
33
|
|
|
2
Impact of the COVID-19 crisis
The 1st half of financial year 2020/21 was severely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis took a heavy toll on all sectors of the global economy, particularly the aerospace industry as contractors suddenly ceased or pushed back deliveries.
Global air traffic plummeted during the period, prompting contractors across the board to slash their delivery schedules and focus on drawing down their stocks in the short term.
In these unprecedented circumstances, FIGEAC AÉRO's revenue reached €94.4 million in the 1st half of financial year 2020/21 (1st April to 30th September 2020), which is 57.94% lower year-on-year. At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group's revenue fell by 57.56% quarter-on-quarter.
The table below shows the impacts for each of the main aircraft programmes in which the Group is involved:
|
|
Annual production rates
|
|
|
|
|
Variation vs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
pre-Covid
|
|
|
|
|
|
production rates
|
|
|
production
|
|
Programme
|
Pre-Covid
|
Post-Covid (1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
rates
|
|
A350
|
108
|
60
|
51
|
|
-52.78%
|
|
A320
|
720
|
480
|
394
|
|
-45.28%
|
|
A220
|
80
|
38
|
30
|
|
-62.50%
|
|
B787
|
120
|
63
|
48
|
|
-60.00%
|
|
B777/777X
|
60
|
24
|
20
|
|
-66.67%
|
|
B737
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Global 7500
|
34
|
21
|
20
|
|
-41.18%
|
-
Post-Covidproduction rates announced by aircraft manufacturers
-
Production rates currently reported by the Group
With all the resilience initiatives that were rolled out so rapidly, the Group was able to lower its operating expenses in the 1st half of 2020/21, including:
-
a reduction in personnel expenses thanks to adjustments made to the payroll (of which a targeted plan to reduce the headcount) and economic support measures granted by the public authorities (of which furlough arrangements) (see Note 22),
-
savings generated on production costs and overheads (See Note 22).
The Group made use of the following measures in particular to protect its cash position:
-
state-guaranteedloans obtained amounting to €79.3m. The repayment schedule for these state-guaranteed loans will be decided during the 1st half of 2021.
-
a furlough scheme covering 542,684 hours and corresponding to €5,603k compensation. This furlough scheme has been extended to March 2021.
-
a scheme to postpone payroll tax payments amounting to €7,912k. These amounts will be settled within timeframes ranging from 24 to 36 months depending on the organisations concerned.
-
a scheme to postpone lease payments amounting to €8,147k. These amounts will be paid after the initial repayment schedule.
-
a scheme to postpone bank loan repayments amounting to €4,018k. These amounts will be paid after the initial repayment schedule, i.e. 6 months after they were initially due.
Furthermore, the Group's long-standing banking partners agreed to ease the terms and conditions of its financial covenants for the entire financial year ending March 2021.
FIGEAC AÉRO took on board these unprecedented circumstances by immediately introducing an operational optimisation plan focused on two top priorities:
3
-
It rapidly rolled out a series of measures to achieve structural fixed cost cuts and optimise its production facilities, the aim being to mitigate the impact of sharply lower business volumes on the Group's margins. These measures included:
-
-
a reduction in personnel expenses and general and administrative expenses,
-
a drive to streamline the Group's production sites, for instance by merging its Moroccan units,
-
selective insourcing of some of the purchases that were previously outsourced,
-
optimised use of raw materials,
-
streamlined general purchases.
-
It secured long-term financial resources to ensure the Group's business continuity.
The Group had a solid cash position of €104.3m at 30th September 2020; it has since been reinforced by the €14.58m ATOUT loan obtained and received after 30th September 2020. The Group establishes cashflow projections for the medium term (18 months) that do not factor in any risks to the business as a going concern.
The Group announced two employment protection plans during the half-year in an effort to adapt its cost base:
-
320 positions at Figeac Aero
-
21 positions at FGA Picardie.
Following negotiations with the unions, the number of positions involved in the employment protection plan at Figeac Aero has been reduced to 220, and the company will apply long-termshort-time working (APLD) arrangements.
Based on the latest information available on the account closing date, the Group has thus set aside a net restructuring provision of €11.8 million.
All the measures taken under the operational optimisation plan should help the Group to achieve structural fixed cost cuts of approximately €30 million, and almost the full effects will be visible in the 2nd half of financial year 2021/22.
The Group is also keen to maintain its competitive standing and to prepare for the economic difficulties lying ahead as well as their repercussions on jobs; it has therefore launched safeguard proceedings for its FIGEAC AÉRO Auxerre subsidiary (in the 2nd half of the year). The administrator appointed by the Trade Tribunal presented their conclusions on 14th December 2020, on which date the Auxerre trade tribunal confirmed that a 6-month observation period had begun on 12th October for the purpose of finding a buyer.
Furthermore, the plan is expected to incur one-off costs estimated at between €20 million and €23 million (including industrial optimisation capex), most which will be recognised this financial year (ending 31/03/2021).
All the cost savings generated by the plan will make the Group more competitive and create significant operating leverage when volumes pick up again, which will allow for cash-flow generation over the long term.
The Group updated its asset impairment tests on 30th September to factor in the latest production rates at aircraft manufacturers and the effects of the action plans put in place.
After updating the production rates applied in its model, it therefore recognised an additional provision of €3.45 million against certain development projects. No further asset impairment losses were recognised after updating the assumptions for recoverable amounts with respect to CGUs.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Figeac Aéro SA published this content on 13 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 17:47:01 UTC.