Figeac Aero : HALF-YEARLY REPORT Publication - Sept 30th 2020

Breakdown of other components of operating income

NOTES TO THE GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Impact of the COVID-19 crisis

The 1st half of financial year 2020/21 was severely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis took a heavy toll on all sectors of the global economy, particularly the aerospace industry as contractors suddenly ceased or pushed back deliveries.

Global air traffic plummeted during the period, prompting contractors across the board to slash their delivery schedules and focus on drawing down their stocks in the short term.

In these unprecedented circumstances, FIGEAC AÉRO's revenue reached €94.4 million in the 1st half of financial year 2020/21 (1st April to 30th September 2020), which is 57.94% lower year-on-year. At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group's revenue fell by 57.56% quarter-on-quarter.

The table below shows the impacts for each of the main aircraft programmes in which the Group is involved:

Annual production rates Variation vs Current pre-Covid production rates production Programme Pre-Covid Post-Covid (1) (2) rates A350 108 60 51 -52.78% A320 720 480 394 -45.28% A220 80 38 30 -62.50% B787 120 63 48 -60.00% B777/777X 60 24 20 -66.67% B737 0 0 0 Global 7500 34 21 20 -41.18%

Post-Covid production rates announced by aircraft manufacturers Production rates currently reported by the Group

With all the resilience initiatives that were rolled out so rapidly, the Group was able to lower its operating expenses in the 1st half of 2020/21, including:

a reduction in personnel expenses thanks to adjustments made to the payroll (of which a targeted plan to reduce the headcount) and economic support measures granted by the public authorities (of which furlough arrangements) (see Note 22),

savings generated on production costs and overheads (See Note 22).

The Group made use of the following measures in particular to protect its cash position:

state-guaranteed loans obtained amounting to €79.3m. The repayment schedule for these state-guaranteed loans will be decided during the 1st half of 2021.

loans obtained amounting to €79.3m. The repayment schedule for these state-guaranteed loans will be decided during the 1st half of 2021. a furlough scheme covering 542,684 hours and corresponding to €5,603k compensation. This furlough scheme has been extended to March 2021.

a scheme to postpone payroll tax payments amounting to €7,912k. These amounts will be settled within timeframes ranging from 24 to 36 months depending on the organisations concerned.

a scheme to postpone lease payments amounting to €8,147k. These amounts will be paid after the initial repayment schedule.

a scheme to postpone bank loan repayments amounting to €4,018k. These amounts will be paid after the initial repayment schedule, i.e. 6 months after they were initially due.

Furthermore, the Group's long-standing banking partners agreed to ease the terms and conditions of its financial covenants for the entire financial year ending March 2021.

FIGEAC AÉRO took on board these unprecedented circumstances by immediately introducing an operational optimisation plan focused on two top priorities:

