Figeac Aéro : POSTPONED PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 INTERIM RESULTS

12/14/2021 | 11:50am EST
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that publication of its 2021 interim results (for the six-month period ended 30th September 2021) is being postponed as the Group finalises its agreement with Tikehau Ace Capital and continues to hold talks with its various lenders.

The Board of Directors meeting scheduled to approve FIGEAC AÉRO's financial statements at 30th September 2021 will be held on 28th December 2021. Publication of the 2021 interim results, initially scheduled for 15th December 2021, has consequently been postponed until 28th December 2021 after trading.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €204.6 million in the year to 31st March 2021.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Camille Traineau
Corporate Development Director
Institutional Relations / IR
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90 / camille.traineau@figeac-aero.com		 ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lnCdY8Vvl2aWm3CaaZqYnJOVaGphmmmWbWOam2mda8qcbm9nnWiSa5meZnBjmG1o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/72382-cp_fga-decalage-de-publication-des-resultats-semestriels-2021-vdef-uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 273 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 -15,8 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2022 328 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 181 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 546
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart FIGEAC AÉRO
Duration : Period :
Figeac Aéro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIGEAC AÉRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,75 €
Average target price 6,93 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Malleviale Chief Financial Officer
Michel Petit Technical Director
Stéphane Rossi Director-Information Systems
Didier Roux Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGEAC AÉRO31.13%204
SAFRAN-13.17%48 465
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-4.35%32 702
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD5.14%26 139
HEICO CORPORATION9.27%18 075
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-0.74%15 841