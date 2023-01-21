Advanced search
    FGA   FR0011665280

FIGEAC AÉRO

(FGA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:15:18 2023-01-20 am EST
5.440 EUR   +1.30%
Figeac Aero : SFAF presentation - Half-year results - 30 Sept 2022
PU
2022Figeac Aéro : Provisional 2022/23 half-year results
AT
2022Figeac Aero Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Figeac Aero : SFAF presentation - Half-year results - 30 Sept 2022

01/21/2023 | 11:11am EST
2022/23 half-year results

January

2023

Disclaimer

Before reading this presentation (the "Presentation"), you acknowledge that you are fully aware of the observations and limitations below:

This document was prepared by Figeac Aéro (the "Company") exclusively for information purposes.

The information and opinions contained in this document may be updated, supplemented, revised, reviewed and amended, and the information may be substantially modified. The Company is not under any obligation to update the information contained in this document, and any opinions expressed therein may be amended without prior notice.

The information contained in this document has not been submitted for an independent review. No declaration, guarantee or commitment, whether explicit or implicit, is made and cannot be used as the basis of a claim pertaining to the accuracy, completeness or consistency of the information or opinions contained in this document. The Company, its boards and its representatives accept no responsibility for the use of this document or its content, or in relation to this document in any way whatsoever.

This document contains information about the Company's markets as well as its competitive positions, notably the size of its markets. This information is drawn from a number of sources or from estimates made by the Company itself. Investors cannot base their investment decisions on this information.

Some of the information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees as regards the Company's future performance. This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future prospects, development and commercial strategy, and is based on an analysis of forecasts of future results and estimations of amounts that cannot yet be determined.

By its very nature, forward-looking information entails risks and uncertainties because it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may, or may not, occur in the future. The Company draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements do not constitute under any circumstances a

guarantee of its future performances and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as changes in the sector in which the Company operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Moreover, even if the Company's financial position, results and cash flows, or the changes in the sector in which the Company operates, prove consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, said results or said changes may not be a reliable indication of the Company's future results or development. The Company does not commit in any way to updating or confirming the expectations or estimates of analysts, or to making public any corrections made to forward-looking information, in order to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which this document was published.

This presentation does not constitute an offer of sale or subscription, or a request to place a purchase or subscription order for securities in France, the United States or any other country. Company shares or any other securities may be offered or sold in the United States only after they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under an exemption to this registration requirement. No public offering of financial securities will be made in France or abroad prior to the issuance of a prospectus visa by the French Financial Markets Authority pursuant to the provisions of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended. The Company does not intend to make any kind of share offering in France or another country.

The Group's company profile

A leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers

HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022/23

Heading towards a new growth cycle

GO LIVE: the new IFS ERP is

SFAM (Saudi JV) obtains its

The sale of FGA Hermosillo

deployed within the Group

AS9100 qualification and can now

to LATECOERE is finalised

deliver series parts

April

May

June

July

August

September

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

  • Financial restructuring completed and new governance adopted
  • Airbus announces an increase in single-aisle production to 65 aircraft/month

Acquisition of KAMAN

Air traffic at 85% of pre-

Aerospace site in Chihuahua

Covid levels

finalised

Production capacity begins

being transferred from

Hermosillo

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Figeac Aéro SA published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 16:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 330 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2023 -14,5 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net Debt 2023 294 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 271 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 595
Free-Float 58,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,44 €
Average target price 6,37 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Malleviale Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Rossi Director-Information Systems
Didier Roux Chief Operating Officer
Marie-Line Malaterre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGEAC AÉRO1.68%294
SAFRAN10.69%59 525
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.4.86%36 575
HEICO CORPORATION4.47%19 633
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD3.60%17 214
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.-1.80%16 011