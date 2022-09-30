Advanced search
    FGA   FR0011665280

FIGEAC AÉRO

(FGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
5.290 EUR   +2.72%
Figeac Aero : THE GROUP COMPLETES THE REDEPLOYMENT OF ITS MEXICAN PRODUCTION ASSETS

09/30/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Figeac, 30 September 2022

THE GROUP COMPLETES THE REDEPLOYMENT OF ITS MEXICAN

PRODUCTION ASSETS AS PART OF ITS GROWTH STRATEGY

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has finalised all the disposals and acquisitions involved in the redeployment of its Mexican production facilities.

As per the press release issued on 20 June 2022, the Group was able over the summer to complete the acquisition of the industrial assets previously owned by US company Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This production facility specialises in manufacturing complex sheet metal parts for the civil and military aviation segments, machining profiled parts, and assembling aerospace sub-assemblies.

The acquisition comes with a services contract signed with Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. to provide assistance during the 6-month transition period as well as an outsourcing contract to produce parts for some of Kaman Aerospace Group Inc.'s markets.

In keeping with the new site's development plan, the workloads involved in the contracts that were kept on under the disposal of the Hermosillo plant assets have begun being transferred, with certain production processes starting up again on-site. This new facility will gradually replace the one located at Hermosillo. It will also enable the Group to double its complex sheet metal manufacturing capacity in North America, in accordance with its growth targets for the region.

In the meantime, FIGEAC AÉRO has today completed the sale of its Hermosillo (Mexico) manufacturing site to Latécoère. The company already plans to allocate some of the net proceeds from this disposal to starting up a mechanical parts machining unit in Chihuahua so that it can effectively meet the needs of its North American clients.

FIGEAC AÉRO is thus making progress on its medium-term business plan, which is partly based on building up an optimum industrial footprint with pre-established industrial processes for the Group's France and Best Cost facilities, the ramp-up of its Best Cost facilities (in Tunisia, Morocco and Mexico), and increased automation based on the Industry 4.0 model.

This redeployment forms part of the Group's Route 25 plan and will bring it closer to meeting its FY 2024/25 targets, which are as follows:

    • revenue between €400m and €430m,
    • current EBITDA1 between €67m and €73m,
    • free cash-flows2 in positive territory at between €20m and €28m,
    • a reduction in net financial debt3 to between €280m and €300m.
  2. Current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions - before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type
  3. Before financing operations
  4. Excluding financial liabilities not bearing interest

Page 1 of 3

PRESS RELEASE

In accordance with the terms of the agreement on the Financial Restructuring, Jean-Claude Maillard will proceed in the next few days with the sale of 892,857 existing shares of the Company to Ace Aéro Partenaires at a price of €5.60 per share.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €282 million in the financial year to March 31, 2022.

FIGEAC AÉRO

ACTUS finance & communication

Jean-Claude Maillard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Camille Traineau

Manon Clairet - Press Relations

Corporate Development Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

Institutional Relations / IR

Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90 / camille.traineau@figeac-aero.com

Page 2 of 3

PRESS RELEASE

Appendice 1 - Shareholding structure subsequent to the sale of existing shares in the Company by Jean-Claude Maillard to Ace Aéro Partenaires

Non-diluted basis

Diluted basis

After the conversion of all the ORNANEs as

Before sale to Ace Aéro Patenaires

After sale to Ace Aero Patenaires

modified under the terms of the Financial

Shareholders

Restructuring

Share

Share

Voting

Share

Voting

Share

Voting

capital

Voting rights

Share capital

capital

Voting rights

Share capital

capital

Voting rights

capital

rights (%)

rights (%)

rights (%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

SC MAILLARD ET FILS

12,496,000

30.19%

24,992,000

38.91%

12,496,000

30.19%

24,992,000

39.46%

12,496,000

24.78%

24,992,000

34.53%

J.C. MAILLARD

10,694,920

25.84%

21,288,010

33.14%

9,802,063

23.68%

19,502,296

30.79%

9,802,063

19.44%

19,502,296

26.95%

Maillard family sub-total

23,190,920

56.03%

46,280,010

72.05%

22,298,063

53.87%

44,494,296

70.25%

22,298,063

44.22%

44,494,296

61.48%

Ace Aéro Partenaires

10,357,143

25.02%

10,357,143

16.12%

11,250,000

27.18%

11,250,000

17.76%

11,250,000

22.31%

11,250,000

15.55%

Concert between the

Maillard family and Ace

33,548,063

81.05%

56,637,153

88.18%

33,548,063

81.05%

55,744,296

88.01%

33,548,063

66.53%

55,744,296

77.03%

Aéro Partenaires

Other registered shares

221,311

0.53%

422,313

0.66%

221,311

0.53%

422,313

0.67%

221,311

0.44%

422,313

0.58%

Treasury shares

452,704

1.09%

0

0.00%

452,704

1.09%

0

0.00%

452,704

0.90%

0

0.00%

Free float

7,170,966

17.32%

7,170,966

11.16%

7,170,966

17.32%

7,170,966

11.32%

7,170,966

14.22%

7,170,966

9.91%

Conversion of ORNANEs

9,030,774

17.91%

9,030,774

12.48%

Total

41,393,044

100.00%

64,230,432

100.00%

41,393,044

100.00%

63,337,575

100.00%

50,423,818

100.00%

72,368,349

100.00%

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Figeac Aéro SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 17:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
