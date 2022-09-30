Figeac Aero : THE GROUP COMPLETES THE REDEPLOYMENT OF ITS MEXICAN PRODUCTION ASSETS

PRESS RELEASE

Figeac, 30 September 2022

THE GROUP COMPLETES THE REDEPLOYMENT OF ITS MEXICAN

PRODUCTION ASSETS AS PART OF ITS GROWTH STRATEGY

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has finalised all the disposals and acquisitions involved in the redeployment of its Mexican production facilities.

As per the press release issued on 20 June 2022, the Group was able over the summer to complete the acquisition of the industrial assets previously owned by US company Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This production facility specialises in manufacturing complex sheet metal parts for the civil and military aviation segments, machining profiled parts, and assembling aerospace sub-assemblies.

The acquisition comes with a services contract signed with Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. to provide assistance during the 6-month transition period as well as an outsourcing contract to produce parts for some of Kaman Aerospace Group Inc.'s markets.

In keeping with the new site's development plan, the workloads involved in the contracts that were kept on under the disposal of the Hermosillo plant assets have begun being transferred, with certain production processes starting up again on-site. This new facility will gradually replace the one located at Hermosillo. It will also enable the Group to double its complex sheet metal manufacturing capacity in North America, in accordance with its growth targets for the region.

In the meantime, FIGEAC AÉRO has today completed the sale of its Hermosillo (Mexico) manufacturing site to Latécoère. The company already plans to allocate some of the net proceeds from this disposal to starting up a mechanical parts machining unit in Chihuahua so that it can effectively meet the needs of its North American clients.

FIGEAC AÉRO is thus making progress on its medium-term business plan, which is partly based on building up an optimum industrial footprint with pre-established industrial processes for the Group's France and Best Cost facilities, the ramp-up of its Best Cost facilities (in Tunisia, Morocco and Mexico), and increased automation based on the Industry 4.0 model.

This redeployment forms part of the Group's Route 25 plan and will bring it closer to meeting its FY 2024/25 targets, which are as follows:

revenue between €400m and €430m,

current EBITDA 1 between €67m and €73m,

between €67m and €73m, free cash-flows 2 in positive territory at between €20m and €28m,

cash-flows in positive territory at between €20m and €28m, a reduction in net financial debt 3 to between €280m and €300m. Current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions - before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type Before financing operations Excluding financial liabilities not bearing interest

