Figeac Aéro: production unit inaugurated in Morocco

Figeac Aéro has announced the inauguration of its Moroccan subsidiary's new production unit, located in the heart of the Technopôle at Casablanca's Mohammed V Airport. The unit's gradual ramp-up should reach cruising speed by the end of 2024.



The fruit of close cooperation between its French and Moroccan teams and those of Safran Nacelles, this new 4.000 m², enables the machining of large, complex parts.



'As such, this new site is dedicated to the production of high value-added parts for the nacelle of the Airbus A320neo equipped with LEAP-1A engines - a program with strong growth potential', says the aeronautical equipment supplier.



