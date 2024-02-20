Figeac Aéro: production unit inaugurated in Morocco
The fruit of close cooperation between its French and Moroccan teams and those of Safran Nacelles, this new 4.000 m², enables the machining of large, complex parts.
'As such, this new site is dedicated to the production of high value-added parts for the nacelle of the Airbus A320neo equipped with LEAP-1A engines - a program with strong growth potential', says the aeronautical equipment supplier.
