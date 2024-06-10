Figeac Aéro: signs two contracts worth a total of 90 ME

June 10, 2024 at 12:24 pm EDT Share

Figeac Aéro today announced the signing of two new contracts for civil single-aisle aircraft parts, worth a total of around 90 ME.



These two contracts, involving numerous references in both titanium and aluminum for the recent Airbus A220 and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft programs, mobilize all the Group's businesses and involve several of its major sites in France and abroad.



They are also the fruit of long-term partnerships forged with major players in global civil aeronautics, combining extended contract duration, market share gains and new references outsourced by the customer for the first time.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.