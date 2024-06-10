Figeac Aéro: signs two contracts worth a total of 90 ME
These two contracts, involving numerous references in both titanium and aluminum for the recent Airbus A220 and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft programs, mobilize all the Group's businesses and involve several of its major sites in France and abroad.
They are also the fruit of long-term partnerships forged with major players in global civil aeronautics, combining extended contract duration, market share gains and new references outsourced by the customer for the first time.
