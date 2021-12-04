Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Figeac Aéro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGA   FR0011665280

FIGEAC AÉRO

(FGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi's SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero

12/04/2021 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is forming a joint venture with Figeac Aero to build a factory in the Gulf kingdom to make aerostructure components, SAMI said on Saturday.

It said in a statement that the joint venture's revenue would reach $200 million by 2030 and that Saudi Arabia would own 51% with the French company holding the other 49%.

SAMI said that over a 10-year period, the SAMiFegiac joint venture would carry out a series of major investments, most of which will be financed by local financial institutions, including the launch of a new production facility in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) is also a partner in the project, according to SAMIS's statement.

The project aims to develop Saudi Arabia's aerostructure manufacturing capabilities, train Saudi engineers and technicians to work as part of the project, and boost the localisation of military and civil aerospace industries in line with Saudi Vision 2030, SAMI said. (Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FIGEAC AÉRO
10:55aSaudi's SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero
RE
09/10FIGEAC AÉRO : Figeac aéro announces transformative agreement under which ace capital partn..
AN
09/10FIGEAC AERO : A binding agreement with ace capital partners
PU
09/09Ace Capital Partners signed a binding agreement to acquire a stake in Figeac Aero Socié..
CI
08/27FIGEAC AERO : 2020/21 full-year results
PU
07/07Figeac Aero Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
06/02FIGEAC AERO : Aéro secures its path to a rebound
PU
05/28TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Fedex, Medtronic, Snowfla..
05/28FIGEAC AERO : 2020/21 Revenue - Towards recovery
PU
05/28FIGEAC AÉRO : Figeac aéro business update
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGEAC AÉRO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 273 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 -15,8 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2022 328 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 546
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart FIGEAC AÉRO
Duration : Period :
Figeac Aéro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIGEAC AÉRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,44 €
Average target price 6,93 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Malleviale Chief Financial Officer
Michel Petit Technical Director
Stéphane Rossi Director-Information Systems
Didier Roux Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGEAC AÉRO24.06%193
SAFRAN-11.91%47 472
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-5.65%32 260
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD10.53%27 424
HEICO CORPORATION5.34%17 867
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.8.59%17 295