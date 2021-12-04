Saudi's SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Military Industries
(SAMI) is forming a joint venture with Figeac Aero to
build a factory in the Gulf kingdom to make aerostructure
components, SAMI said on Saturday.
It said in a statement that the joint venture's revenue
would reach $200 million by 2030 and that Saudi Arabia would own
51% with the French company holding the other 49%.
SAMI said that over a 10-year period, the SAMiFegiac joint
venture would carry out a series of major investments, most of
which will be financed by local financial institutions,
including the launch of a new production facility in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) is
also a partner in the project, according to SAMIS's statement.
The project aims to develop Saudi Arabia's aerostructure
manufacturing capabilities, train Saudi engineers and
technicians to work as part of the project, and boost the
localisation of military and civil aerospace industries in line
with Saudi Vision 2030, SAMI said.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem;
Editing by David Clarke)