The partnership represents the first of its kind in the Premier League

Everton Football Club and FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced that they have entered into a multi-faceted partnership to support the Club’s healthcare professionals and those in the surrounding community.

The partnership between Everton and FIGS extends both on and off the pitch. FIGS will supply technical apparel specifically designed for the medical teams of the Blues’ men’s and women’s senior squads. FIGS branding also will be present at Everton’s Goodison Park matches, as it was during the Club’s match against Arsenal earlier this month. In addition, the men’s senior team medical staff started wearing custom FIGS apparel at Everton’s most recent two Premier League fixtures.

Off the pitch, FIGS will work with Everton’s charity, Everton in the Community, to support its important efforts, which include providing healthcare within the community. More information about FIGS’ work with Everton in the Community will be announced later this year.

Michelle Gaster Wasserman, FIGS’ General Manager, International, said, “Partnering with Everton is a natural fit for FIGS. Our mission is to serve those who serve others, so we could not be more excited to support Everton’s medical staff as they support an elite sporting environment. This allows us to celebrate the incredible work of the many different kinds of global healthcare professionals we serve as we continue to grow internationally. Beyond football, Everton’s charitable focus closely aligns with FIGS’ impact-oriented mission, and we look forward to making an even bigger impact with Everton in the Community.”

Mark Rollings, Everton’s Director of Partnerships, said, “From our very first conversation with FIGS, it was clear they were a brand whose values mirrored our own. They are people-centric and put the healthcare professionals they cater for at the very heart of their products. The support they will offer through this partnership will directly benefit the medical staff who are responsible for preparing and rehabilitating our professional players across the men’s and women’s teams, and also those delivering the life-changing and life-saving work of Everton in the Community. It’s a truly innovative partnership – the first of its kind in the Premier League – and we are proud FIGS have chosen Everton to help tell the amazing story of their work and those of the incredible healthcare professionals they serve.”

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Chief Commercial and Communications Officer, said, “We are really pleased to welcome FIGS as our Official Healthcare Apparel Partner and to continue growing our portfolio of global partners. I’d like to thank everyone in our partnerships team who have worked so diligently and enthusiastically to bring this together and FIGS for choosing Everton to support their growth plans.”

About Everton Football Club

Everton Football Club is one of world sport’s most respected and revered names – a by-word for innovation and professionalism during the course of a glittering history which now spans three centuries. In 1878, Everton was one of the founder-members of the world’s first professional league and has played more games in English football’s top-flight than any other club. Everton have been English champions on nine occasions, runners-up seven times, have won the famous FA Cup five times and in 1985 won the European Cup-winners’​ Cup.

For more details, visit evertonfc.com.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products to numerous countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

