Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
6.730 USD   -1.17%
12/30Figs 96 Hour Deadline Alert : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against FIGS, Inc. - FIGS
BU
12/06Insider Sell: Figs
MT
11/29Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIGS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against FIGS, Inc. - FIGS

12/30/2022 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 3, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or shares pursuant to the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”), and/or shares pursuant to the Company’s September 2021 secondary public offering (the “SPO”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of FIGS as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-figs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 3, 2023.

About the Lawsuits

FIGS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the initial and/or secondary public offerings, violating federal securities laws.

On May 12, 2022, the Company released disappointing 1Q2022 financial results and full year outlook for 2022, disclosing declines in expected 2022 net revenues, adjusted gross EBITDA margin, and expected gross margin, due to a “significant increase in the Company’s use of air freight to help mitigate supply chain challenges,” and that “[f]or the rest of the year, we plan to significantly increase our use of airfreight to reduce our exposure to these unpredictable transit times,” despite the Company’s prior reassurances regarding its ability to maintain an efficient and steady supply chain. On this news, the price of FIGS’ shares plummeted, falling approximately 25% to close at $9.64 per share.

The first-filed case is Ryan v. Figs, Inc., et al., No. 22-cv-7939.

A subsequent case was filed, City Of Hallandale Beach Police Officers And Firefighters Personnel Retirement Trust v. Figs, Inc., et al., No. 22-cv-8912.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
12/30Figs 96 Hour Deadline Alert : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC..
BU
12/06Insider Sell: Figs
MT
11/29Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $6 From $9, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $7 From $10, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
11/11Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $9 From $10, Maintains Outperform..
MT
11/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/11Raymond James Downgrades FIGS to Outperform From Strong Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $8..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 495 M - -
Net income 2022 19,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 117 M 1 117 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart FIGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FIGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,73 $
Average target price 8,68 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Spear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
Heather L. Hasson Executive Chairman
J. Martin Willhite Independent Director
Sheila Antrum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.-75.58%1 117
KERING-31.73%62 889
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.20.96%60 560
ROSS STORES, INC.0.01%39 899
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-35.80%17 820
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-29.39%13 323