Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FIGS Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

02/22/2022 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a shareholder letter, including the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, on its investor relations website at https://ir.wearfigs.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

FIGS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings and Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 929 526 1599 (International)

  • Conference ID: 927529

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International)

  • Conference ID: 524901
  • The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 15, 2022

Webcast: https://ir.wearfigs.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

Starting on March 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for FIGS management through the Say Q&A platform by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/figs-2021-q4/. Shareholders at brokers with Say can also participate directly through their investing app or broker’s website. The Q&A platform will remain open for question submission until March 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Disclosure Information

FIGS uses the ir.wearfigs.com website, as well as press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission and public conference calls and webcasts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
06:56aFIGS Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release, Conference C..
BU
02/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/07SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Hanging on to Small Monday Gains
MT
02/07SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Hanging On For Narrow Monday Gains
MT
02/07FIGS Shares Decline Following Cowen Downgrade
MT
02/07Cowen Downgrades FIGS to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
01/21NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Wobbles, -3-
DJ
01/20KeyBanc Adjusts FIGS' Price Target to $34 From $45, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
01/11Credit Suisse Lowers FIGS' PT to $34 from $42 on Recent Peer Group Valuation Compressio..
MT
01/10TRANSCRIPT : FIGS, Inc. Presents at ICR Conference 2022, Jan-10-2022 02:00 PM
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 420 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -175x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 710 M 2 710 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart FIGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FIGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,58 $
Average target price 36,36 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heather L. Hasson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Spear Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
J. Martin Willhite Director
Chris Varelas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.-39.84%2 710
KERING-7.79%91 687
INDITEX-11.95%88 715
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.38%57 307
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.21%33 026
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-3.49%30 288