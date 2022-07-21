Log in
FIGS Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

07/21/2022 | 06:56am EDT
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a second quarter 2022 financial highlights presentation on its investor relations website at https://ir.wearfigs.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

FIGS Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 929 526 1599 (International)

  • Conference ID: 917136

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International)

  • Conference ID: 972700
  • The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 11, 2022

Webcast: https://ir.wearfigs.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

To enhance engagement with the company's verified retail and institutional shareholder base, FIGS is partnering with Say Technologies to allow shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by FIGS management during the conference call. Starting on July 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, all shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/figs-2022-q2/. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the conference call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Disclosure Information

FIGS uses the ir.wearfigs.com website, as well as press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission and public conference calls and webcasts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.


© Business Wire 2022
