FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
11.22 USD   +1.63%
FIGS Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
09/01FIGS Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference
BU
08/16INSIDER BUY : Figs
MT
FIGS Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

09/07/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that Trina Spear, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Daniella Turenshine, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.wearfigs.com. An online archive will be available on that site for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 514 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 92,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 825 M 1 825 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 69,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,04 $
Average target price 14,59 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Managers and Directors
Catherine Spear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
Heather L. Hasson Executive Chairman
J. Martin Willhite Independent Director
Sheila Antrum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.-59.94%1 825
INDITEX-24.68%66 257
KERING-29.34%60 796
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.23.52%57 683
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.53%30 346
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.25%17 300