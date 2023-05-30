Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
8.660 USD   +3.22%
04:10pFIGS Announces Participation in the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference
BU
05/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5 From $4, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
05/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $9 From $10, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIGS Announces Participation in the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) (the “Company”), the direct-to-consumer apparel and lifestyle brand dedicated to the healthcare community, announced today that Trina Spear, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Daniella Turenshine, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.wearfigs.com. An online archive will be available on that site for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower, and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function, and style. We market and sell our products in 14 countries directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FIGS, INC.
04:10pFIGS Announces Participation in the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference
BU
05/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5 From $4, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
05/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $9 From $10, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/04Figs : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Transcript : FIGS, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (FIGS) FIGS Reports Q1 Revenue $120.2M
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (FIGS) FIGS Reports Q1 EPS $0.01
MT
05/04FIGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
05/04FIGS Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/04FIGS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 541 M - -
Net income 2023 9,16 M - -
Net cash 2023 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 147x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 402 M 1 402 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart FIGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FIGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,39 $
Average target price 8,31 $
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Spear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
Heather L. Hasson Executive Chairman
Steve Berube Chief Operating Officer
J. Martin Willhite Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.24.67%1 402
COLOPLAST A/S8.13%26 810
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-7.18%6 948
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-8.06%2 440
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.13%2 157
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.22.65%2 017
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer